Xi controls China through the Communist party

With the 20th Party Congress fast approaching, Chinese President Xi Jinping has full control over the country via the Communist Party of China (CPC) as one in every 15 Chinese is a CPC member and they are aware that if they show disloyalty towards the President, it will be dealt with sternly.

The argument is supported by facts as a significant proportion of the Chinese people are part of CPC and Xi is using these people to control China in a way which has not been witnessed before, reported Inside Over.

CPC is an integral part of China’s domestic politics and this reflects in the kind of massive membership that the CPC holds. As long as the CPC keeps on thriving, the country’s internal politics will remain stable. Xi seems to understand this and is using this to serve his purpose to remain and lead a historical legacy.

One of the significant aspects to note is that despite COVID-19, the country continued to seek an enhancement in the CPC numbers.

Official data reveals that the CPC witnessed an increase of 3.4 million members from the end of 2020 to 96.7 million members in December 2021. This 3.7 per cent increase indicates that China was busy taking on members even though the country was amidst a pandemic and severe lockdown.

Another thing which must not be missed is the release of Party membership figures at an unsual time. It generally gets released annually however this year it was done before because of the forthcoming Party Congress where President Xi is expected to seek a third term.

Chinese citizens fully backed the CPC in its policies to tackle Covid, including lockdowns and intense food shortages. It indicated that they are subservient to Xi’s regime.

The core signal is that membership of the Party has increased most after President Xi came to power in 2012, showing his popularity. A note on the issue published in Xinhua states that 119,000 people joined the party before the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949, while 14.2 million joined between 1949 and 1978, as per Inside Over media outlet.

The note further states that an additional 60.8 million joined between 1979 and before 2011, the year before Xi officially came to power. Yet in the short span between 2012 and 2021, the CPC grew by an astounding 21 million members.

At the core of the current drive to recruit more people into the Party is Xi Jinping’s effort to assert the CPC’s dominance and get members to reaffirm their commitment to the “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.” President Xi is likely to remain paranoid, and focused on ensuring that the entire party, supports his bid for another term. This means all 96.7 million party members must assert their loyalty to him. Disloyalty has been sternly dealt with and at all levels.##3

—- report in Beijing News Net