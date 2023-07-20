State Dept Press Briefing, July 20, 2023

add
It is very difficult to control tears which stream down the cheeks without your being aware of them. Tears are not bad, but if you could succeed in restraining them, you will find greater joy in the inner companionship with your Beloved.
The spiritual path is closely connected with feelings; that’s true. However, this does not mean that inner passion should be exposed through an outer display, such as the shedding of tears. Someone who has a pure and sensitive heart may even feel that he should weep for years and years in the memory of his Beloved. However, if you can experience within your heart a continuous and deep longing for the Beloved, without any external sign, so much the better.
Weep within continuously; outwardly remain normal and cheerful.
-
Book Shelf
- Book Review DESTINY OF A DYSFUNCTIONAL NUCLEAR STATE
- Book ReviewChina FO Presser Where is the fountainhead of jihad?
- Book ReviewNews Pak Syndrome bedevils Indo-Bangla ties
- Book Review Understanding Vedic Equality….: Book Review
- Book Review Buddhism Made Easy: Book Review
- Book ReviewNews Elegant Summary Of Krishnamurti’s teachings
- Book Review Review: Perspectives: The Timeless Way of Wisdom
- Book ReviewNews Rituals too a world of Rhythm
- Book Review Marx After Marxism
- Book Review John Updike’s Terrorist – a review
-
Recent Top Post
- News add
- CommentariesTop Story China rolls back its Hong Kong guarantees
- CommentariesTop Story China, Tibet, and The Dalai Lama
- Commentaries Wake-up Call for the West
- Commentaries Tottering Cooperative Federalism
- Commentaries NCP Demolished, Corruption Edified Brazenly
- Commentaries Putin Humiliated by Own Pet
- Commentaries Opp Readies for Democracy DNA Test in 2024
- CommentariesTop Story Sinicization of Tibet
- CommentariesTop Story Mission Amritpal