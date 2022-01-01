Meher Baba SpeaksTop Story

AMARTITHI – 2025

admin
1 Min
AMARTITHI – 2025
Home » Meher Baba Speaks » AMARTITHI – 2025
Avatar Meher Baba’s 56th Amartithi was celebrated in His love at Meherabad. After three days of devotion and heartfelt activity, the gathering has come to a close for another year. As the dust settles, tarpaulins are carefully cleaned and folded, speakers and pandals are packed away, and Baba’s lovers—hearts overflowing with His love—fill trains, buses, cars, and airplanes, journeying home once again.

Below, we share a photo essay that seeks to capture the excitement, devotion, and the beautiful, organised chaos of up to 20,000 people from across India and the world coming together in love and remembrance of our Beloved, Meher BabaDarshan at Avatar Meher Baba’s Samadhi.Lots of colouring happened in the popular Children’s Corner
of the Meher Information Centre on the Hill.Mehera’s Shrine.A little pilgrim calmly sleeping on a familiar shoulder.Baba’s Cabin on the Hill, where the stretcher that brought His form from Meherazad to Meherabad on 31st January 1969 is raised up for easier darshan for older pilgrims.So excited to be at Meherabad for Amartithi but they still stand straight for the photo!Sadhu in the food tent!Two cooks, proud to show off their skill.Welcome to the Silence Tent, where Baba lovers can sit quietly any time of the day.Baba’s small Gaadi and a small pilgrim.Baba’s Gaadi makes for a beautiful selfie zone.An essential item… coffee and chai!Medical staff ready to help.Fire trucks keeping everyone safe.Thousands of pilgrims observe silence from 12 noon to 12:15 pm on Amartithi day.Baba’s flag fashion and accessories!Entertaining Beloved Baba with songs from the East……and from the West (in this case, Argentina)!AVATAR MEHER BABA ki JAI !
Copyright © 2025 Avatar Meher Baba Perpetual Public Charitable Trust
Saint Buaji Bua -His Connection to Meher Baba
Meher Baba SpeaksTop Story
Saint Buaji Bua -His Connection to Meher Baba
3 Min
Will Japan Join The Five Eyes Spy Network
Top Story
Will Japan Join The Five Eyes Spy Network
3 Min
Record Pentagon spending bill and America’s hidden nuclear rearmament
Commentaries
Record Pentagon spending bill and America’s hidden nuclear rearmament
5 Min
Taliban Suffers Devastating Blow With Killing Of Minister
Top Story
Taliban Suffers Devastating Blow With Killing Of Minister
2 Min
Reality Shadow over Sino-American ties
Top Story
Reality Shadow over Sino-American ties
4 Min
Ides of trade between India and Pakistan
CommentariesNews
Ides of trade between India and Pakistan
4 Min
How sustainable is the rhetoric of India-China Bhai-Bhai
Commentaries
How sustainable is the rhetoric of India-China Bhai-Bhai
3 Min
New Set of Diplomatic Strains with Canada
CommentariesTop Story
New Set of Diplomatic Strains with Canada
4 Min
Yahya Sinwar of Hamas was killed in Israeli Ops: State Dept
US State Dept Presser
Yahya Sinwar of Hamas was killed in Israeli Ops: State Dept
30 Min
Ratan Tata’s Legacy
News
Ratan Tata’s Legacy
3 Min
India’s Strategic Push on the World Stage
Commentaries
India’s Strategic Push on the World Stage
3 Min
Veils of Resistance
Commentaries
Veils of Resistance
3 Min
Ensuring Safety for Women Healthcare Workers
Commentaries
Ensuring Safety for Women Healthcare Workers
3 Min
Palestinians at the cross- roads
CommentariesTop Story
Palestinians at the cross- roads
4 Min
While Modi professes concern for the jobless, “his government’s budget escalates class war”
CommentariesTop Story
While Modi professes concern for the jobless, “his government’s budget escalates class war”
7 Min
Politics of Mayhem: Narrative Slipping from Modi ….?
CommentariesNews
Politics of Mayhem: Narrative Slipping from Modi ….?
6 Min
Impasse over BRI Projects in Nepal
Commentaries
Impasse over BRI Projects in Nepal
3 Min
Yet another Musical Chairs in Kathmandu
CommentariesNews
Yet another Musical Chairs in Kathmandu
3 Min