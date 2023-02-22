Heads continue to roll in Xi’s anti-graft crusade

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Feb 22, 2023
- 3 dead bodies found in a well in Barkhan district of Balochistan have been identified; family members allege that the deceased were imprisoned in the private jail of Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, a minister in Balochistan government. The deceased woman had taken the Quran in her hands a few days ago and appealed for the recovery of her children; the video has gone viral. The Balochistan government has formed a 5-member JIT to investigate the incident, which will submit a report in 30 days. (Jasarat)
- There has been an increase in extortion calls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last year, more than one crore extortion calls were received. According to officials, most of the calls for extortion come from numbers in Afghanistan. According to sources, IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur has decided to establish a financial crime unit. According to the authorities, modern technology will be used to identify and arrest the accused in extortion calls cases. The authorities have also decided to take up the issue of extortion calls with Afghanistan. (Jang)
- During the hearing in the Supreme Court against the target killing of the Hazara community, Justice Athar Minullah remarked that the people of the Hazara community are also Pakistanis. “Why they are being discriminated against”, he asked, and said whoever has an identity card, is a Pakistani. (Jang)
- Peshawar High Court has issued a notice to the Ministry of Interior on a petition against Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s statement regarding the conspiracy to kill him in South Waziristan. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer took the stand that the residents of Waziristan were not only hurt by Imran Khan’s statement, but they are facing difficulties in moving in the different parts of the country. (Jang)
- During the attack on Karachi police office, KPO, lights were turned off. So, the CCTV footage could not be captured. The staff had turned off the electricity on all floors to avoid casualties, due to which the CCTV footage of the accused reaching only the mezzanine floor could be made. Due to power outage, the CCTV cameras were also switched off, so the investigating authorities could not get the CCTV footage of the fight between the security personnel and the terrorists on other floors of the KPO. Many officials switched off their mobile phones while most of them also switched off the ringtones of their mobile phones. During the investigation, it was revealed that the terrorists were untrained, and most of the hand grenades they used were ineffective and did not explode. According to police sources, the terrorists had three sub-machine guns, two magazines, and half a dozen hand grenades. According to the investigative sources, 7 live hand grenades were recovered along with the bodies of the accused while the accused used around 10 hand grenades of which 10 pins were seized from the crime scene. According to a senior police officer, around 5 hand grenades were ineffective, the accused attacked them by taking out their pins, but the hand grenades failed to explode. (Jang)
- Balochistan National Party Assembly Members organized a hunger strike against forced abduction of Baloch Women. It is said that Baloch women are kidnapped under a conspiracy to spoil the situation in Balochistan. (Qudrat)
- Security of places of worship of Buddhism has been increased across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa after the threat of attacks with bombs. Pushkalavati Museum in Charsadda has been closed for the general public to ensure security. (Aeen)
- Students have taken to protests in Larkana protesting inflation. Dharna was held at SSP chowk affecting vehicular movement. Later, police made lathi charge to disperse the students. The agitating students said there was none to take their care when life was in doldrums on account of factors like last year’s floods and also steep rise in inflation due to exorbitant petrol prices. They said their parents were not in position to take their care. They also said neck breaking inflation is compelling people to take to suicides. They also spoke against police for lathi-charge on students who were on peaceful protests. (Pahenji, Feb.21)
- Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki, the Saudi ambassador in Islamabad, said that Saudi Arabia stood by Pakistan in the past and will continue to cooperate with Pakistan in the future. He was speaking at a function to mark the establishment day held at the Saudi Cultural Center in Islamabad on Tuesday. (Nawai Waqt, Ummat, Daily Jinnah, Daily Express)
- Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed for the second day. There are long queues of goods carriers on both sides of Torkham Gate. Some the vehicles were carrying perishables like vegetables and fruits. Economic experts have expressed fear of loss of crores of rupees to the country’s exchequer. While hundreds of passengers are trapped on both sides and they are lying under the open sky. (Ummat, Daily Express, Daily Jinna)
- All the parties in the government have taken a unanimous decision not to participate in the forthcoming by-elections to the National Assembly. This was stated by PML-N leader and Information and Broadcasting Minister Maryam Aurangzeb. In a statement, she said that if PTI had to contest the elections and come to the house, why did they dissolve the assemblies and why did they resign? She said that PTI party is confused about what to do, go to the court, go to the assembly, go to the election. We will not allow the country to fall victim to the chaos of a single person. (Ummat, Nawaiwaqt)
- Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with 10 former lawmakers of his PML-Q. He met Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. On the other hand, the President of Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain terminated the party membership of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and dismissed him from the party post. (Nawaiwaqt, Ummat)
- Security forces arrested 6 terrorists while conducting an operation in North Waziristan. According to sources, the arrested include a suicide bomber, his accomplice and 4 facilitators, who are being questioned. The arrested terrorists used to study in Madrasas of Karak, Hangu, Karam and Til. More arrests are expected. According to the sources, 3 terrorists and 28 facilitators were arrested in North Waziristan this year so far. (Nawaiwaqt, Ummat, Daily Express, Urdu Point)
- The Chairman of the ‘Give Rights’ campaign Husain Wadela said the Barkhan Tragedy exposed the rotten feudal system, supported by the government and the government institutions. He said that the government is providing oxygen to the dying feudalism and tribal leadership. He condemned the murder of a woman and her two sons keeping other family members in a private jail. A local feudal lord Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran is alleged to have committed this brutality. Husain Wadela said that the government is trying to protect Khetran, who is a member of the Balochistan Assembly. Khetran has his private jail where he keeps persons who raise their voices against him. People are intimidated to keep quiet. Khan Mohammed Mari’s family was imprisoned by Khetran. He knocked at every door for justice but no one heard him. (Intekhab Daily)
- The President of Quetta Bar Association Malik Abid and other office bearers have condemned the tragedy of Barkhan and announced boycott of court proceedings tomorrow. They said that law and order does not exist in Balochistan. And all local bureaucracy and administration work like personal slaves of feudal lords. The lords oppress and crush people while the bureaucracy unashamedly protects them. The Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and Tehsildar take orders from them. A complaint against the feudal lords is never registered by the police; instead, the complainers are threatened to keep silent. (Intekhab Daily)
- The banned TTP has issued a statement saying that the Barkhan incident is a tragedy. Instead of the weeping and crying over the dead bodies and taking out rallies, people must come out and fight with the criminals. In its statement, TTP said that one feudal lord and provincial minister Abdul Rehman Khetran had imprisoned a family in his private jail and the Balochistan government could not get them released. Even the video of a mother asking for help with the Quran in her hands could not move anybody. And the bodies of the mother and her two sons were found in a well. We condemn the brutal act and stand with the oppressed. They said that we have repeatedly said that in Pakistan nothing exists in the name of the law. Only powerful people rule the country and those who oppose them are killed. We asked the people of Pakistan and especially Balochistan to stop weeping over the dead bodies and come out to fight the culprits otherwise for generations you will go on weeping over your dead and living as slaves. Even your breaths will be controlled by these tyrants. (Intekhab Daily, Tribune)
- Responding to the Barkhan triple murder incident, Provincial Minister Abdul Rehman Khatiran has stated that baseless propaganda is being hatched against him. He said that he has been in Quetta for the past 10 days, and challenged to find a private jail or a cell in his area. (Urdu Point)
- The National Party announced a nationwide protest on February 23 against Barkhan incident. (Urdu Point)
- The officials of All Tribal Contractors Association have demanded that the 4.60 billion rupees received from the Federation for the Tribal Districts should be distributed fairly and released to each district so that development work can start in the merged districts. The funds in the Finance Department should also be released immediately and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Chief Minister should play a special role in this regard, while all the concerns of the tribal contractors and other issues should be resolved. Otherwise, they will be forced to take legal action. (Urdu Point, Daily Pakistan)
EDITORIALS
- Another example of a violation of the constitution is that the mini-budget was approved by the National Assembly despite the fact that there was no quorum in the House. This budget was supposed to be approved in any case, but the sad fact is that the ruling coalition did not take any steps to ensure quorum, even the leader of the opposition, Raja Riaz, did not appear in the House. (Edit Jasarat)
- Islamabad can be expected to receive the remaining amount of the IMF tranche this week after the National Assembly approved the mini-budget prepared according to the terms of the global lender. And the doors for help from other financial institutions and donor countries will also be opened. It would have been good if there had been at least enough attendance of the members in the NA while passing the mini-budget. Opposition amendments to the Finance Bill were rejected by voice vote. The bill of Rs 170 billion, dubbed the Mini Budget, was tabled in Parliament on February 15, while the government had already imposed taxes worth Rs 115 billion through two notifications issued on 14 February. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while wrapping up the debate on the Bill said the IMF wanted imposition of taxes worth 850 billion rupees. The team of the Ministry of Finance managed to bring it down to 170 billion rupees after ten days of negotiations. (Edit Jang)
- Commemorating the World Language Day today, our powers must stop fearing languages and give national language status to all languages spoken in the country. This will promote a sense of harmony and cut down hatred in the country. We need to try it again if we have not hitherto given this status to our main languages in the country. Let us give it a chance; it might help usher in more harmony and cut down atmosphere of uncertainties. (Pahenji, Edit, Feb.21)
- Now that our defense minister has said that we are living in a country that has defaulted, the government must clarify if we have indeed gone bankrupt. Or else, the government should clarify as to which policies are being adopted to control un-ending inflation. The IMF has also said that a country’s resources be distributed equitably, but the government has yet to take appropriate measures in that regard. The defense minister has said the solution to the economic crisis lies within the country and not with the IMF. If he knows about the way out, what holds him back from pronouncing it? Why we are not moving in that direction? (Kawish, Edit, Feb.21)
- The country is in the grip of unending crises. There is no ray of hope in sight. PDM government finds conditions too challenging, and keeps saying no to early polls but PTI keeps insisting on polls and sacrificed its two governments, in Punjab and KPK. Legally speaking, polls are to be held in these two provinces within 90 days but since no announcements are made in this regard, President had to step in, and has given election date – April 9 to elect new assemblies in KPK and Punjab. The federal government has however taken objection. Though the President can take such decisions about elections to the national assembly, he cannot take decisions on elections to provincial assemblies, said the government. Following President’s decree, more crises have started cropping up. The election commission too has started seeking legal opinions from the attorney general and other legal experts. It seems like last year’s flood crisis, deepening the political crisis in the country will only further weaken the already feeble economy, adding to peoples’ woes. Before people start rejecting all political parties, the larger good lies in all parties sitting together to find a way out as laid down in law books and in our constitution. (Ibrat, Edit)
- The resignation of the Chairman of NAB has raised many questions about the accountability system in Pakistan. Our accountability system was always under suspicion but the resignation of the Chairman of NAB exposed it. His reasons for resignation show how the governments try to influence the system. It was alleged many times that the system was used for political purposes by the government of the day. But it is the first time that a NAB Chairman has resigned exposing the interference of government. It cannot be treated as a routine resignation and his reason for resigning cannot be ignored. Controlling government institutions by rulers is not new in our country. But Aftab Sultan could not compromise on his principles and resigned. His resignation confirmed that NAB is used for political revenge. (Edits-Dunya Daily, Pakistan, Naibaat)
Columns
- President Alvi knew very well that the government would not tolerate his announcements about election dates in KPK and Punjab. He also knew that ultimately the matter would get dragged to the court. In a way, President Alvi has succeeded in taking this matter to court; he has done all that Imran Khan wanted. All along Imran Khan was telling courts to see that elections are held in KPK and Punjab as provided in constitution, that is, within 90 days of assembly’s dissolution. It looks courts are now on way to give their ruling that is binding. The country is facing major challenges on all three key fronts, namely, political, economic and now constitutional. The Court might not have much role in addressing challenges on economic and political fronts, but it has a big role in dealing with the emerging constitutional crisis. Pakistan today is at a historic turning point and hence countrymen are looking to the judiciary. (Sindh Exp, Omar Qazi)
- If we want to move ahead as a democracy, then all institutions will have to be given free hand to perform and deliver rising above personal likes and dislikes. The courts too will have to give verdicts purely on merit, and as laid down in in our constitution. If we fail to do so, it will jeopardize not just democracy in country, but even national security too will come under thick dark clouds. All pillars of State should not take country to such a stage where people start challenging the government writ and lose trust in very system. (Sindh Exp, Aqil Nadeem)
- There is no party in sight which can truly represent aspirations of lakhs of our people and the only thing we see around is anarchy and unrest. In such times (of unrest and anarchy around), people always have to wait for someone to sound the bugle of revolution. (Sindh Exp, Rashid Lagari)
- We appeal to Imran Khan and his party not to keep fooling people any longer. People are already going through very neck-breaking times, more especially on inflation front. PTI must be aware of the fact that inflation is out of anyone’s control, even PTI cannot control if it comes to power. The PTI too would blame the PDM government for the messy and chaotic conditions in the country. PTI might make mockery of Shahbaz approaching Saudis seeking loans but PTI’s reputation is so bad that no country will extend any loans or charity to the PTI government. No global leader is prepared to talk to PTI leaders because of their party’s image and ego of its leaders. PTI has so harmed the image of Pakistan’s institutions that even the establishment has snapped ties with PTI; even current army chief is not prepared to work with the PTI. Earnest appeal to PTI and its leaders is: For God’s sake, do not destroy the country for sake of your power hunger and ego. (Ibrat, Pir Makram Al Haque)
- All stakeholders should put pressures on Sindh and federal governments that they should give in writing that no tampering will be done with Indus waters and there will be no cut in water for Sindh and the Sindh people will continue getting water as per their needs in all seasons, be it rainy or other normal ones. Some pact also needs to be done also with the Afghanistan government about Kabul River. Third most important factor is that Sindh and Balochistan indents be met with waters from Sindh’s Guddu barrage instead of from Taunsa barrage, which is located up stream in Punjab and is at a distance of hundreds of kms. from Guddu barrage. About 20,000 cusec of Sindh water gets stolen through lift machines and gravity. If the Sindh government and people do not rise now, there is every possibility that Sindh faces more water deficits after Dasu dam is completed. It is also likely that barring flood times, Sindh might face drought-like conditions during the remaining period after Dasu dam comes up. Sindh. (Ibrat, Mir Amanallah Talpur, Feb.21)
- The Establishment seems to be on the sidelines and the rhetoric and audio leaks against the judges seem to suggest that the Government too has realized that the next battle will be fought on the streets and in the courts. There is no place for them on the streets now and fair and free courts have never been acceptable to them. (Naibaat, Farhat Abbas Shah, 21st February) #####
-
