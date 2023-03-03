Foreign journalists in China face official obstruction, expulsions and visa delays

64th Anniversary of Tibet Riot -Protest Marches

Tibet Anti-Riot Day is now in its 64th year. Tibetans and human rights groups in Taiwan will hold separate parades and commemorative parties on the 5th and 10th.

They held a pre-event press conference at the Qunxian House of the Legislature today (3), calling on the government and Taiwanese people to continue to support human rights in Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, etc., and to stand in solidarity with oppressed communities.

A group of Tibetans in Taiwan will host a parade on the afternoon of March 5. It is expected that the parade from MRT Zhongxiao Fuxing Station to the Bank of China will perform an action drama and end at the Xinyi Smoke-free Demonstration Plaza next to Taipei 101; a memorial party will be held at 18:30 on the anti-riot day on March 10 at Liberty Square in the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

Zaxi Ciren, president of the Tibetan Welfare Association in Taiwan, said that the CCP suppressed Tibetans in various ways, and more than 1 million Tibetan children were forced to leave their homes, live in schools or other institutions, and undergo all-round “transformation.”

The religion and culture of Tibet are gradually being destroyed. The CCP is putting a lot of pressure on Tibet, and it is also suppressing the Chinese who are fighting for human rights.

-courtesy: Liberty Times Net