Sai Samadhi centenary year, Trust plans year-long ‘Prasad Bhojan’, invites donations

September 7, 2016
Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust of Shirdi is inviting donations to provide free meals (Prasad Bhojan) during the centenary year of Sai Samadhi beginning from October 1, 2017. Donations will be accepted on line at the trust web site, sai.org.in. “Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, has planned to provide free meals (Prasad Bhojan) during centenary year (1st October, 2017 to 18th October, 2018). It will be provided through donations of Sai devotees specially donated for meals only”, said Executive Officer of Sansthan, Bajirao Shinde in a statement mailed from Shirdi today. Hundred years will be completed for Sai Samadhi in the year 2018. So, Sansthan Trust has decided to celebrate 1st October, 2017 to 18th October, 2018 as the centenary year of Sai Samadhi. “Trust has taken the decision to provide the meal in this whole year free of cost”, Shinde said in his statement. To provide ‘Prasad Bhojan’ for...

Unrest in Kashmir

August 16, 2016
By Ashok Handoo New Delhi (Syndicate Features):  When the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Kashmir at a public rally in Madhya Pradesh on 9th of this month there was...

Vijay Goel Represents the Boorish Indian VIPs

August 13, 2016
By Tushar Charan The sports and youth affairs minister, Vijay Goel, rightly drew criticism for his boorish behavior at the Rio Olympics by invading restricted sporting arenas, as pointed...

Modi Comes Out of Silent Mode?

August 10, 2016
by Atul Cowshish At his first US ‘town hall’ type address on July 6, Narendra Modi was at his theatrical best. Using his trademark...

Prachanda back at the Nepali wheel

August 7, 2016
By Rattan Saldi On 04 August, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prachanda, began his second innings as Nepal’s Prime Minister, and he has just about nine...

Oli Goes, Triggers New Polarization

July 27, 2016
The events leading to Oli’s resignation prove the adage that there are no permanent friends or foes in politics.

Nepal PM In Search Of Survival Mantra

July 23, 2016
By R C Saldi Kathmandu/New Delhi, 22 July: The No Confidence Motion against Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli registered on July 13 was...

Does BJP Want Minority and Dalit Votes?

July 22, 2016
Modi, Mayawati

by Atul Cowshish The Bharatiya Janata Party always seemed to believe that it did not require the Muslim minority vote and it did not...

Oli in Minority, Kathmandu needs to revisit its polity

July 2, 2016
Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli,

By Malladi Rama Rao New Delhi, 21 July : This must be the nth time that the Maoists have withdrawn support from the K.P....

How a Brexit Would Undermine Europe’s Balance of Power

June 22, 2016
By Adriano Bosoni Britain’s approaching referendum has led to rampant speculation about the economic and financial consequences of a vote to leave the European...

