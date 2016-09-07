Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust of Shirdi is inviting donations to provide free meals (Prasad Bhojan) during the centenary year of Sai Samadhi beginning from October 1, 2017. Donations will be accepted on line at the trust web site, sai.org.in. “Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, has planned to provide free meals (Prasad Bhojan) during centenary year (1st October, 2017 to 18th October, 2018). It will be provided through donations of Sai devotees specially donated for meals only”, said Executive Officer of Sansthan, Bajirao Shinde in a statement mailed from Shirdi today. Hundred years will be completed for Sai Samadhi in the year 2018. So, Sansthan Trust has decided to celebrate 1st October, 2017 to 18th October, 2018 as the centenary year of Sai Samadhi. “Trust has taken the decision to provide the meal in this whole year free of cost”, Shinde said in his statement. To provide ‘Prasad Bhojan’ for...

