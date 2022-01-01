State Dept Press Briefing – Sept 27, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest- Sept 27, 2023

NEWS * Chairman of Haq Do Tehreek Maulana Hidayat ur Rahman has warned that if the Gwadar issues are not resolved, he will not hesitate to start an armed struggle. Addressing a press conference in Quetta, he said that the problems for which he had staged dharnas in Gwadar have not been resolved till now. The ‘trawler mafia’ is operating, due to which the employment of the local fishermen is severely affected. Hidayat ur Rahman, who is also the General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan, warned that if his peaceful efforts were ignored, he would resort to an ‘armed struggle’. He further said that former Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had signed an agreement and assured that he would stop the trawlers mafia from using the coasts of the province and eliminate the unnecessary check posts but so far this has not happened. No action was taken on the agreement. (Dawn Daily)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has said that the role of the army in the country’s politics will continue. In an interview with Turkish media, TRT, he admitted that there is an imbalance in the civil-military relationship due to the poor performance of civilian institutions in the last four decades, be it education, health, disaster management, or tax collection. As a result of the challenges of bad governance, the army is the only institution with organizational capacity. So, the government has to depend on the army to deal with the day-to-day challenges and take the help of the army. (Qudrat Daily)

Caretaker Government will take a decision on Imran Khan’s participation in the election and on cases against home coming Nawaz Sharif will be taken according to the law. Talking to the media in London, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said that the caretaker government will will review the status of Nawaz Sharif’s judicial permission, and in this case, feedback from the Ministry of Law will also be taken. He clarified that the caretaker government is not affiliated with any political party. “We are working according to the constitutional and legal framework. “We do not want to give the impression that we are against or aligned with any political party or group. My visit to London should not be given a political colour because I did not have any contact or meeting with any political party. However, meetings are lined up with businessmen, one of whom has shown interest in investing in Pakistan. (Qudrat Daily)

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has said that the Caretaker Government has no political agenda, and Nawaz Sharif will be treated according to the law upon his return. Explaining his Tuesday statement over the arrest of Nawaz Sharif, Bugti said that his statement was given political color out of context. It is welcome that Nawaz Sharif wants to return to the politics of Pakistan. A large section of the public is engaged in preparations to welcome him. We have to get out of the myths and assumptions and look at the issues from the mirror of reality. The caretaker government will work according to its mandate. (Jang)

Caretaker Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has said that his statement regarding the arrest of Nawaz Sharif on arrival has been given a political colour. The caretaker government has no political agenda. Nawaz will be treated according to the law on his return home. Elaborating his earlier remarks, Bugti said “I was asked about the arrest of Nawaz Sharif, and I replied but my answer was presented out of context”. He said that the state has its own arrangements for the return of any accused. Nawaz Sharif is the former prime minister who is returning to the country. Cases are pending against him in the courts but the Home Ministry has nothing to do with them. Matters have to be seen through the mirror of reality. (Himalaya Today)

PML-N senior Rana Sanaullah has termed as ‘crossing the limits’ the caretaker Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s statemen on Nawaz’s return. He said people and the country are bearing the brunt of the conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif. By creating a false case against Nawaz Sharif, enmity was created against the country and the people. Rana Sanaullah, who is a former federal minister, said Nawaz Sharif will fulfill the requirements of the law as he arrives on Oct 21. He asked Bugti not to worry about Nawaz Sharif but “focus on your work”. Meanwhile, former Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb, in a social media post said Sarfraz Bugti should talk according to his political stature. “Where Nawaz Sharif has to go from the airport is neither your problem nor your decision”. (Himalaya Today)

PML-N appears to be confused as to what its narrative should be for the upcoming elections. It is not demanding any longer the accountability of former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former head of ISI General Faiz Hameed. According to a report from London, Nawaz Sharif is revising his demand for accountability of former generals and judges. Addressing a press conference at the party office in Model Town yesterday, Javed Latif said that we (PML-N) do not demand accountability of General (retd) Qamar Bajwa and General (retd) Faiz Hameed. We demand accountability of only those characters and facilitators who were involved in the May 9 events and the coup against the Army Chief. Javed Latif was referring to the attacks on military installations following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9. He said that although 90 percent of people in the Muslim League (N) believe that General Bajwa and Faiz Hameed are responsible for the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, we are not demanding any action against them. Terming those who attacked military installations on May 9 as ‘terrorists’, Javed Latif said they should not be allowed to participate in politics. (Dawn Daily)

Rumors of factionalism in PML-N have started to become a reality. After senior party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Federal Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail also hinted at the need of a new party and said we think there is scope for a new party. In an interview, Miftah Ismail, said that the three major parties are not able to deliver anything at the moment. We believe that a new party is necessary. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and Lashkari Raisani are with us. Khawaja Mohammad Hoti and others from across the country are also with us. We have determined that there is a need for a political party at this time, but have not yet determined who should be the party leader. (Ummat)

The Accountability Court of Islamabad has summoned former Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on October 10 in an ‘assets more than income’ case. This is a fall out of Supreme Court decision striking down the NAB Amendment Act. Section 14C which was invoked in his case provides for a 14-year- jail term. NAB has alleged that Ishaq Dar had acquired assets and financial benefits worth 83 crore 16 lakh and 78 thousand rupees in his name or in the name of his dependents. And claimed that his assets were inconsistent with his known sources of income. (Aeen Daily)

Big news from the Attock Jail is that PTI Chairman Imran Khan refused to be shifted to the Adiala Jail of Rawalpindi. Special Court Judge Abul Hasanat Mohammad Zulqarnain heard the Cipher gate case in the Attock Jail. And extended the judicial remand of PTI supremo till October 10. According to sources, Imran Khan told the court that he had adjusted to the conditions in the Attock Jail and therefore does not want to be transferred to Adiala Jail. He also stated that he would ask his lawyers to withdraw the request for his transfer to Adiala. (Qudrat Daily)

PPP senior and former federal minister Khurshid Shah has turned his guns on Nawaz Sharif, saying that the PML N supremo violated the Charter of Democracy. We are asking the PML-N for a level playing field because their seven senior and active members are in the bureaucracy. Everyone has the right to make an alliance with anyone. Khurshid Shah said that the development schemes are currently running only in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Development works were stopped in the Sindh as soon as the caretaker government took over. (Qudrat Daily)

The name of the new head of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek has been announced. Addressing a press conference at the Ahle Sunnat International Center, senior leader Shahid Ghori said after the results of the intra-party elections, we have decided to appoint Shadab Raza Naqshbandi as the head and Bilal Abbas Qadri will be the second in command. On this occasion, Naqshbandi said “I am grateful to the people who trusted me, and as long as I remain in this position, I will continue to follow the mission of Sunni Tehreek leader Salim Qadri”. (Qudrat Daily)

Election Commission of Pakistan Secretary Umar Hamid Khan told a Senate panel yesterday that about 55 percent of the polling stations, to be set up for the forth coming general elections have been declared ‘sensitive’. About 91 thousand 809 polling stations will be established. And 49 thousand 919 of them have been declared as ‘sensitive’ or ‘highly sensitive’. The preliminary list of new constituencies will be published on September 27. However, a period of about 60 days will be required to file objections and to dispose them. (Dawn Daily)

Senior politician and former senator Nawabzada Haji Mir Lashkari Khan Raisani held a meeting with various delegations including political and social workers, elders and students from Quetta at Sarawan House on Tuesday. He said only the true heirs of Quetta city can bring the city out of its crises. Local people and youth of Quetta city should play their role in restoring the traditional beauty, peace and brotherhood of the city. In the past Quetta was called the city of peace, prosperity and love but some people exploited the city for their personal and political interests and looted this city. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Kashmir Express)

The caretaker federal government has decided to evict 11 Lakh Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan. The Federal Cabinet approved the eviction plan. In the first phase, it has been decided to deport those not renewing their visas. The Ministry of Interior prepared the plan in consultation with all stakeholders, including the Afghan government. (Daily Khabrain, Daily Kashmir Express, Daily Dharti, Roznama Intekhab)

Pakistan has handed over warship PNS Tariq to Britain as a gesture of goodwill. The handover ceremony was held at the Pakistani High Commission in London, where Naval Chief Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest. According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the United Kingdom requested for Amazon or Tariq class Type 21 warships from Pakistan. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Dharti, Daily Kashmir Express, Daily)

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Peshawar has arrested four facilitators of banned Daesh from Saifan Chowk Budhber. All the four belong to Afghanistan, and were involved in 10 terror strikes including target killing of Sikhs. The CTD officials also nabbed two extortionists who used to make phone calls to politicians for money. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Kashmir Express)

Three terrorists were killed and four facilitators were nabbed in Tirah Valley. According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted between 25 and 26 September. As a result of the firing by the forces, 3 terrorists including terrorist commander Kifayat alias Tor Adnan were killed. The slain terrorists were involved in acts of terrorism against law enforcement agencies and killing of innocent civilians. According to ISPR, a clearance operation is underway to eliminate other terrorists in the area. “Commander” Samiullah, wanted in dozens of terrorist incidents, was killed during a joint operation by police and law enforcement agencies in Kadi Malang area of DI Khan. However, “Commander” Karamat managed to escape along with other associates. More raids on suspected hideouts are going on in the area. Anti-Terrorism Department (Peshawar) arrested four facilitators of the Daesh involved in terrorism and target killing. They are identified as Muhammad Rahim, Saleh Muhammad, Shahid, and Raz Muhammad- all from Afghanistan. (Nawaiwaqt, Khabrain)

A nine-member Jirga of South Waziristan on Sunday imposed a fine of five lakh rupees on local journalist Meraj Khalid Wazir, and ordered the demolition of his house for posting on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) against the Jirga’s decision. Meraj Khalid Wazir works with Pashto private TV AVT Khyber, and is currently on a visit to China. The journalist’s house has been saved from demolition on the notice of the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan, but the journalist’s family has moved out refusing to pay the fine. Regarding their departure, the contradictory statements have come. In a social media post, Malik Alauddin, who is part of the Jirga, said that Meraj family was not forcibly evicted from Wana and that they themselves had left. On the other hand, Malik Alam Jan, a member of the Jirga, said he had evicted the family. If anyone tries to help them, they will also be fined. Shahzad Deen Wazir, a journalist from South Waziristan, told Voice of America that the nine-member traditional Jirga had recently resolved a dispute between the two parties. The Jirga had ordered the demolition of one party’s house and imposition of a fine, on which Miraj Khalid Wazir criticised in a social media post that there should not be a ‘state within a state’. Angered on this, the Jirga decided to demolish the house and impose a fine. (Urdu Voice of America)

EDITORIALS

Elections in our country have generally been facing accusations of non-transparency, the main reason being that government circles have unnecessarily interfered in the process and the election results have been distorted. If we want a stable democracy in the country, elections must be made free, fair, and transparent; In this regard, key responsibilities are with the Election Commission and the caretaker government. The Election Commission should address the factors affecting election transparency. If the Election Commission learns from experience and takes corrective measures, there is no reason why transparency of the upcoming general elections cannot be ensured. The caretaker federal government and the caretaker government of the four provinces are accountable to it. So, the Election Commission should ensure that government resources are focused on making ballot fair and transparent. Among the problems gripping the country, political instability and economic crisis are at the top, and many other problems are offshoots of these two big problems. If the political direction is correct, there is a strong hope that other problems will be solved. For this, it is important that no effort is spared to ensure fair elections. (Edit-Dunya Daily)

New Parliamentary and assembly constituency lists are being released today, which will be displayed at the local election commission offices for 3 days. Objections can be filed. After a ‘hearing’ on the objections, the Commission will display the final lists on 30th September. In our opinion, the Election Commission has cleared many doubts by completing the exercise early. There is news that the seats in the national and provincial assemblies will remain unchanged. It means there will be no increase or decrease in seats. This puts to rest all the rumours of recent days. One thing is clear. The timely actions of the Election Commission are paving the way for the general elections and the political parties and candidates are convinced that the elections will be held on time. (Edit, Daily Khabrain)

We have often nurtured desires of French-like revolutions in show of resentment against politics and policies in the country which make the rich richer and the poor poorer, but such desire is confined only up to meetings of literary people or meetings of poets. The day such desire enters the psyche of the common man, it will not take long to see several collapsing and being reduced to dust. Before we get to see any such thing taking concrete shape, politics should be allowed to do its job of bridging class differences and conflicts. This calls for giving a boost to democratic traditions within political parties and make parties and politics as pursuits in service of the people at large. If no such thing is done, people will gradually start losing interest in social science like politics and any such state will do no good to the nation and the countrymen alike. (Ibrat Edit)

Pakistan is the only country that is a home to a huge number of Afghan refugees who are provided with all needed facilities. Instead of reciprocating positively, these Afghan refugees started maiming Pakistan by terrorist activities and spreading illegal narcotics business besides committing other crimes. Today the Afghan Taliban Government is involved in conspiracies, threats and propaganda against Pakistan. Therefore, it is extremely essential to gather all Afghan refugees in one camp and keep them under strict watch. (Siasat Edit)

Now that evidence is coming to light about involvement of Afghan refugees in criminal and terrorist activities, some movement is at last seen taking place at federal level to oust them. The Sindh government too has taken a decision at official level to deport illegally staying Afghans. A meeting took place under Sindh police IG wherein additional DIG, Karachi gave briefing on police crackdown on criminals, illegal Afghan refugees and also on smuggling. The IGP ordered immediate deportation of illegally staying Afghans. The readers can recall the reports of about seven lakh Afghans having “disappeared”. Question arises: Where can they disappear? Those who are said to have disappeared are the ones who are actually illegally staying and it is these they are being suspected of involved in criminal activities. The need of the hour is crackdown on such illegally staying Afghan nationals and later deport them. (Pahenji Akhbar Edit, Sep.26)

Lawlessness is on the rise across the country. Criminal elements especially in interior parts of Sindh have been posing a big threat. There is no one particular group that can be singled out as responsible for such a state of affairs. Some breakaway members from kabila groups have taken to arms and have turned into dacoits in the interiors while in urban parts, illegally staying foreigners have become a big problem. Operations have been going on in interiors and also against criminal elements in Karachi, but till day there is no relief for people in Karachi nor are the people happy in northern parts of Sindh because of dacoit menace. Against this backdrop, Sindh police IG’s orders for crackdown come as a ray of hope. But, the tragedy of the matter is meddling in police and other government departments by politicians. We think illegally staying foreigners are a major reason behind the worsening state of law and order in Sindh. Hopefully, present caretaker government will give orders to police to act and deliver without succumbing to any pressures from political or any other side. (Kawish Edit, Sep.26)