China FO Presser, Sept 15, 2023

News

Afghan Taliban Detain 18 on Charges of Preaching Christianity

admin
2 Min
Afghan Taliban Detain 18 on Charges of Preaching Christianity
Home » News » Afghan Taliban Detain 18 on Charges of Preaching Christianity

Afghanistan’s Taliban have detained 18 staffers, including an American, from a nonprofit group for allegedly preaching Christianity.

The Afghan-based International Assistance Mission (IAM) confirmed Friday that Taliban authorities had twice raided its office in central Ghor province this month and taken away the staff. The charity, registered in Switzerland, said one foreigner was among those detained, but did not reveal that person’s nationality.

“We are unaware of the circumstances that led to these incidents and have not been advised of the reason for the detention of our staff members,” an IAM statement said.

“The well-being and security of our colleagues are paramount to us, and we are doing everything possible to ensure their safety and secure their swift release,” it said, adding that the detainees have been transferred to the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Local media quoted provincial government spokesman Abdul Wahid Hamas as saying several women, including an American, were among the detainees. They were taken into custody on charges of “propagating and promoting Christianity” in Afghanistan, he added.

The IAM says on its website that the nonprofit group has been working in Afghanistan only to improve lives and build local health, community development and education capacity. “We are a partnership between the people of Afghanistan and international Christian volunteers, and we have been working together since 1966.”

The Taliban have imposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Shariah, since seizing power from a U.S.-backed Afghan government in Kabul two years ago. They have barred teenage girls from schools beyond the sixth grade nationwide and ordered most female government employees to stay home.

The Taliban have also banned women from working for aid organizations in impoverished Afghanistan. Women are not allowed to visit public parks, gyms or bathhouses, and a close male relative must accompany them for long road trips.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters in New York this week that “the question of the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan is absolutely central to all concerns and will be one of the issues that will be very much in the agenda” of the General Assembly session this month.

  • VoA report, Sept 15, 2023

\
https://www.voanews.com/a/afghan-taliban-detain-18-aid-workers-including-american-on-charges-of-preaching-christianity/7270475.html

<strong>China FO Presser, Sept 15, 2023</strong>
China FO Presser
China FO Presser, Sept 15, 2023
4 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Sept 15, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Sept 15, 2023
18 Min
Uyghurs urge UN GA to halt China’s genocide in East Turkestan
News
Uyghurs urge UN GA to halt China’s genocide in East Turkestan
3 Min
Among Uyghurs, China aims to ‘meld Islam with Confucianism’
News
Among Uyghurs, China aims to ‘meld Islam with Confucianism’
3 Min
China bars Tibetans from attending Buddhist Kalachakra sermon
Top Story
China bars Tibetans from attending Buddhist Kalachakra sermon
2 Min
<strong>Pak Urdu Media Digest – Sept 14, 2023</strong>
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Sept 14, 2023
15 Min
China FP Presser Sept 14, 2023
China FO Presser
China FP Presser Sept 14, 2023
5 Min
China FP Presser Sept 13, 2023
China FO Presser
China FP Presser Sept 13, 2023
6 Min
State Dept presser – Sept 13, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept presser – Sept 13, 2023
16 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Sept 13, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Sept 13, 2023
13 Min
China FO Presser – Sept 12, 2023
China FO Presser
China FO Presser – Sept 12, 2023
4 Min
State Dept Presser – Sept 12, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser – Sept 12, 2023
19 Min
Crackdown on Muslims in rural Xinjiang
News
Crackdown on Muslims in rural Xinjiang
4 Min
Dalai Lama library opens in United States
NewsTop Story
Dalai Lama library opens in United States
3 Min
<strong>China FO presser – Sept 11, 2023</strong>
China FO Presser
China FO presser – Sept 11, 2023
9 Min
Blocked Roads, Crumbling Camps as China Moves Xinjiang Detentions Out of Sight
News
Blocked Roads, Crumbling Camps as China Moves Xinjiang Detentions Out of Sight
3 Min
Skipping G20, Xi Jinping visits northeastern China despite huge floods in south
News
Skipping G20, Xi Jinping visits northeastern China despite huge floods in south
3 Min
<strong>China FO presser – Sept 8, 2023</strong>
China FO Presser
China FO presser – Sept 8, 2023
7 Min