News

Canada says it thwarted recent air, maritime surveillance attempts by China

admin
1 Min
Canada says it thwarted recent air, maritime surveillance attempts by China
Home » News » Canada says it thwarted recent air, maritime surveillance attempts by China

Canada is aware of recent air and maritime surveillance attempts by China and has thwarted such efforts since last year, the Canadian defence ministry said.

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) spotted Chinese monitoring buoys in the Arctic last year as part of an effort to provide early detection of threats to Canada’s security. A spokesman for Canada’s defence ministry declined to provide details.

“The CAF are fully aware of recent efforts by China to conduct surveillance operations in Canadian airspace and maritime approaches,” the spokesman said, adding the forces had stopped attempts to surveil Canadian territory since 2022.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Over the weekend, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said the US handling of the balloon incident had been “unimaginable” and “hysterical,” an “absurd” act that had violated international norms.###

Victoria Police to replace all Chinese-made cameras by end of 2024: Report
News
Victoria Police to replace all Chinese-made cameras by end of 2024: Report
2 Min
Financial incentives for having more children in East China
Top Story
Financial incentives for having more children in East China
2 Min
China FO Presser, Feb 24, 2023
China FO Presser
China FO Presser, Feb 24, 2023
13 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Feb 24, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Feb 24, 2023
10 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Feb 23, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Feb 23, 2023
9 Min
China FO Presser, Feb 22, 2023
China FO Presser
China FO Presser, Feb 22, 2023
8 Min
China FO Presser, Feb 21, 2023
China FO Presser
China FO Presser, Feb 21, 2023
15 Min
China FO presser Feb 20, 2023
China FO Presser
China FO presser Feb 20, 2023
12 Min
China FO Presser, Feb 17, 2023
China FO Presser
China FO Presser, Feb 17, 2023
13 Min
“Uyghur Movement” Accuses China of Genocide, Rape, and Brainwashing Children
News
“Uyghur Movement” Accuses China of Genocide, Rape, and Brainwashing Children
2 Min
China sees first net capital outflow in more than 2 years: report
News
China sees first net capital outflow in more than 2 years: report
2 Min
Heads continue to roll in Xi’s anti-graft crusade
News
Heads continue to roll in Xi’s anti-graft crusade
2 Min
Aziz Abdullah, Uyghur asylum-seeker death heaps pressure on Thailand: BBC
News
Aziz Abdullah, Uyghur asylum-seeker death heaps pressure on Thailand: BBC
4 Min
Tibet: Surveillance, security increased in run-up to New Year celebrations
Top Story
Tibet: Surveillance, security increased in run-up to New Year celebrations
3 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Feb 22, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Feb 22, 2023
11 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Feb 21, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Feb 21, 2023
13 Min
Economic crisis “stalls” CPEC    
News
Economic crisis “stalls” CPEC    
3 Min
Booked a flight out of China?
NewsTop Story
Booked a flight out of China?
3 Min