‘Xi critic, hiding in S.Korea will die if sent back’

China FO Presser- Nov 23, 2023

China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning held a Presser on Nov 23, 2023.

Excerpts

China Daily: China will hold the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing with a focus on promoting global cooperation on industrial and supply chains. As the global industrial and supply chains seem to become shorter and more regional, what’s the consideration behind hosting the expo and what’s significant about the event?

Mao Ning: The Chinese government has always been committed to keeping global industrial and supply chains stable and unfettered and taken various concrete steps to advance international cooperation on industrial and supply chains.

The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will open next week in Beijing. This is the world’s first national-level expo that focuses on supply chains and an open public platform built by China to help keep global industrial and supply chains stable and functioning. The first CISCE has five sections, namely smart vehicle, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology, and healthy life, as well as a Supply Chain Service Exhibition Area. Over 500 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions will participate in the expo, including Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in the global supply chain system. Their participation fully shows that the stability of global industrial and supply chains is vital to global economic development. It’s what the global community cares deeply about. Decoupling and supply chains disruption serve no one’s interests and will lead nowhere.

China is both a beneficiary and a defender of global supply chain integration. We remain committed to high-standard opening up and working with all countries for a safe, stable, smooth, efficient and mutually-beneficial international industrial and supply chain system.

CCTV: We noted that Argentina’s President-elect Javier Milei tweeted that he thanks President Xi Jinping for the congratulations and good wishes and would like to send him his most sincere wishes for the Chinese people’s wellbeing. What’s your comment?

Mao Ning: We noted what you mentioned. President Xi Jinping sent him a congratulatory message soon after he won the presidential election.

As we stated earlier, in the past five decades and more since China and Argentina established diplomatic ties, our two countries have always treated each other with mutual respect and equality and pursued mutual benefit. The China-Argentina friendship has taken deep roots among our peoples. It is a widely shared view in both countries that it is important to continue to advance China-Argentina relations. China stands ready to work with the new government of Argentina to renew our traditional friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and advance the long-term steady growth of China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership to deliver greater benefits to the two peoples.

Kyodo News: It has been three months since TEPCO started to dump the treated water from its nuclear power plant. What’s China’s comment?

Mao Ning: China is opposed to Japan’s discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean. This is our clear position and has not changed. The ocean discharge bears on the health of all humanity, the global marine environment and the international public interest. Japan needs to take seriously the legitimate concerns both from home and abroad and properly handle this in a responsible and constructive manner.?

AFP: Jurgen Klinsmann, coach of ROK national football team, has called on the Chinese government on Wednesday to release ROK footballer Son Jun-ho in time for Christmas. Son is under investigation for suspicion of taking bribes in China. How would you respond to that and what is his condition now??

Mao Ning: We have shared information on this before. The individual concerned was arrested on suspicion of taking bribes as a person who is not a functionary of a State organ. I would refer you to competent authorities for the specific progress of the case. China is a country under the rule of law, tries cases in strict accordance with the law and protects the legal rights and interests of the individuals concerned.

Bloomberg: In their meeting in San Francisco, President Xi and Prime Minister Kishida agreed to solve the Fukushima water dispute on the basis of science, according to Prime Minister Kishida. Today, Natsuo Yamaguchi, the Japanese politician, met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Natsuo Yamaguchi said that Wang Yi had indicated that China wanted some kind of way of verifying the water is safe that’s coming from Fukushima. Does Wang Yi’s comments to Natsuo Yamaguchi indicate that China will participate in the IAEA monitoring process or is China looking to have some kind of separate monitoring process?

Mao Ning: President Xi Jinping exchanged views on this with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their meeting in the US. President Xi Jinping noted that the discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water bears on the health of all humanity, the global marine environment and the international public interest. Japan should take seriously the legitimate concerns both from home and abroad and properly handle this in a responsible and constructive manner. The two sides agreed to find an appropriate way to resolve the issue of the discharge through consultation and negotiation in a constructive manner.?

With more Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water being dumped into the sea, the international community has been urgently calling for an international monitoring arrangement that will remain effective over the long run. Japan needs to seriously respond to international concerns, dispose of the nuclear-contaminated water in a responsible manner, fully cooperate on putting in place an international monitoring arrangement that will remain effective over the long run with the substantive participation of all stakeholders including Japan’s neighbors, so as to avoid irrevocable consequences stemming from the ocean discharge.

https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/2511_665403/202311/t20231123_11185956.html