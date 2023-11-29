China requires job applicants in Tibet to denounce Dalai Lama

China FO Presser – Nov 29, 2023

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin held a presser on Nov 29, 2023

Excerpts

CCTV: We noted that the first China International Supply Chain Expo opened in Beijing yesterday morning. Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony and put forward a four-point proposal on deepening international cooperation on industrial and supply chains. Hours earlier, the US announced the establishment of the White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience to reduce reliance on “high-risk foreign suppliers”. Analysts are seeing two diverging trajectories on global industrial and supply chains, with China representing openness and the US isolation. What’s your comment?

Wang Wenbin: As President Xi Jinping noted, maintaining the resilience and stability of global industrial and supply chains is an important guarantee for the promotion of global economic development, and serves the common interests of people around the world. The China International Supply Chain Expo is the world’s first national exhibition themed on supply chain. It is also a new platform for China to advance high-level opening-up and foster an open world economy. A total of 515 Chinese and foreign businesses and institutions are participating in the expo. Overseas companies account for 26 percent of the total, and US exhibitors, including Fortune 500 and multinational corporations like Amazon, Apple, Tesla, Intel and Qualcomm, take up 20 percent of all overseas companies.?

Premier Li Qiang attended the opening ceremony of the expo yesterday and delivered a keynote speech. He noted that China is not only a participant and beneficiary of global industrial and supply chain cooperation, but also a staunch defender and builder. China stands ready to work with all parties to build more resilient, efficient and dynamic global industrial and supply chains and contribute more to world economic recovery and global development and prosperity. Premier Li put forward a four-point proposal on deepening international cooperation on industrial and supply chains. He called for joint efforts to build a global industrial and supply chain system that is secure, stable, smooth, efficient, open, inclusive and mutually beneficial and expressed the hope that entrepreneurs around the world will play a positive role in safeguarding the sound operation of global industrial and supply chains. China will offer more facilitation and better services for foreign businesses investing or operating in China.

You mentioned two trajectories in the world, openness versus isolation. China’s choice is staying committed to advancing high-level opening-up and building an open world economy.

The Associated Press: Supporters of the government in Myanmar say that the Chinese government is supporting the rebel offensive in the Shan State. There’s even been protest in Myanmar against China because of this belief. Experts say that the fighting could only be happening if China allows it to happen. Can you comment on whether China is supporting the brotherhood alliance and the offensive in Myanmar?

Wang Wenbin: China and Myanmar are friendly neighbors. China has always respected Myanmar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, sincerely hoped for stability and development in the country, and firmly supported Myanmar in advancing the peace process. Any attempt to sow discord and undermine the “pauk-phaw” friendship between our two countries will not win support or succeed.

Bloomberg: Will Foreign Minister Wang Yi be visiting Viet Nam from Thursday?

Wang Wenbin: I have nothing to offer at the moment.

Beijing Daily: The report launched by the United Nations Environment Programme finds that nations must go further than current Paris pledges or face global warming of 2.5-2.9 degrees Celsius. Does China agree with the view? What efforts would be made to achieve the Paris Agreement goals as scheduled??

Wang Wenbin: I have noted the report you mentioned. In recent years, extreme weather events are rampant with acute negative impacts. The report reminds us again that global efforts to address climate change are far from enough. Consensus has been reached under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement on the principles and goals of the global climate response. The main goal is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. To achieve this goal, the Convention and the Agreement also call on developed countries to take the lead in drastically cutting their carbon emissions and provide support in finance, technology and capacity-building for climate actions of developing countries. Developing countries should also actively contribute strength to addressing climate change.?

As a responsible major developing country, China has over-shot the climate action targets of 2020 ahead of schedule, will make the steepest cuts in the world to the intensity of our carbon emissions, and will complete the process from carbon emissions peaking to carbon neutrality in the shortest span of time, actively contributing our strength to global climate governance. The climate policies and objectives that China has adopted now are fully consistent with the long-term temperature goal of the Paris Agreement.?

However, the mitigation efforts from developed countries are far from enough. They should take the lead in drastically increasing their efforts in emissions reduction, reach net zero carbon emissions much earlier than 2050, and create space for developing countries to achieve sustainable development goals. Developed countries also need to take credible steps to fully fulfill their obligations of supporting developing countries in finance, technology and capacity-building, realizing the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement with concrete actions.

The upcoming COP28 will see the first-ever global stocktake of the Paris Agreement, which is highly anticipated by all parties. We hope that this global stocktake will focus on implementation, fully assess the collective progress of realizing goals set in the Paris Agreement, evaluate the gap between developed countries’ targets and actions and their obligations in cutting emissions, identify the gap between the needs of developing countries and the support provided, and earnestly urge developed countries to deliver on their promises. We hope that COP28 will take the global stocktake as an opportunity to act on multilateralism with the UN at its core, fully address developing countries’ concerns, advance a just green transition pragmatically and respond to climate change with solidarity and cooperation so as to create more favourable conditions to implement the Convention and the Agreement and send a positive message of focusing on action and cooperation to the international community.

AFP: Closing arguments are due to begin in Hong Kong today in the trial of 47 pro-democracy activists, who were arrested under the National Security Law passed in 2020. Does the foreign ministry have any comment on the trial today?

Wang Wenbin: What you mentioned is not a matter of foreign affairs. Let me reiterate that Hong Kong is a society with the rule of law. We support Hong Kong SAR’s judiciary in performing duties in accordance with law.?

Yomiuri Shimbun: Yesterday Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi paid a consular visit to the Japanese national detained in Beijing in March this year. This is the first time that a Japanese ambassador to China paid a consular visit to a Japanese national detained in China, and the Japanese government is following this case closely. What is your comment on this?

Wang Wenbin: In accordance with the stipulations of relevant international conventions and the China-Japan Consular Agreement, China has arranged the consular visit by officials from the Japanese Embassy in China.

Relevant Chinese authorities adopted compulsory measures in accordance with the criminal procedure law against the Japanese citizen suspected of engaging in espionage activities. China is a country under the rule of law.? The case concerned will be handled in accordance with the law and the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned will be protected accordingly.

NHK: Recently, hospitals across China have seen an increase in the number of outpatient and emergency visits, which has caught the attention of the WHO and the international community. Does the foreign ministry have any response to this?

Wang Wenbin: On November 26, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) held a press conference to share information on the prevention and treatment of respiratory infectious diseases in winter. The NHC has had communication in a timely manner with the WHO. You may refer to relevant information that is readily available.?

CCTV: According to reports by Canada’s The Globe and Mail,? Michael Spavor, who is suspected of engaging in espionage activities in China, said he provided Michael Kovrig with sensitive information about the DPRK, which was later passed on to the Canadian government and its Five Eyes spy-service partners unbeknownst to Michael Spavor. This led to the arrests of the two persons in China. What’s China’s comment?

Wang Wenbin: Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are suspected of criminal acts endangering China’s national security. Chinese judicial authorities handled the case in strict accordance with the law. The false accusation against China of “arbitrary detention” was a complete distortion of facts and blame-shifting. Stories made up by the Canadian side have been debunked by facts over time. This is the result of Canada’s own doing. We urge the Canadian side to respect facts, deeply reflect upon its mistakes and stop misleading public opinion, and smearing China.?

https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/2511_665403/202311/t20231129_11189437.html