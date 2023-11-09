Pak Urdu Media Digest, Nov 8, 2023

China FO Presser – Nov 9, 2023

China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin held a Presser on Nov 9, 2023

Excerpts

CCTV: It’s reported that giant pandas Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji have departed from the National Zoo in Washington and are headed to Chengdu by plane on October 8. Could you give us more details?

Wang Wenbin: Based on the cooperation agreement, Mei Xiang and her family are coming back to China as previously scheduled. We welcome these pandas home. Giant pandas, as a precious endangered wild species, are loved by people around the world and they are emissaries of friendship and cultural exchange between China and the rest of the world. China and the US began cooperation on giant panda conservation and research back in 1996. Our cooperation program with the National Zoo in Washington was launched in 2000. The two sides have since established a sound relationship and achieved good results in conservation and breeding, disease prevention and treatment, public awareness and so on, which has played an important role in bringing Chinese and Americans closer to each other. After Mei Xiang’s family returns home, the US still hosts four giant pandas who live in Zoo Atlanta and will continue to be the bridge of friendship connecting people in China and the US.

China will continue enhancing cooperation with the US and other countries to contribute to the conservation of pandas and other endangered species.

AFP: AFP understands that President Xi Jinping is expected to meet US President Joe Biden in San Francisco. Can the Chinese side confirm this?

Jiji Press: According to reports, China suspended importing koi fish from Japan starting from November because it doesn’t renew the import permit of quarantine that expired at the end of October. So, does the failure to renew the permit have anything to do with the discharge of “treated” water? What’s the current situation? Do you have any comment?

Wang Wenbin: China remains unequivocal about our opposition to Japan’s ocean discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water. As we understand, China hasn’t issued a notice or document that suspends the import of Japanese koi fish. Regarding the specific question you asked about, I’d like to refer you to the competent authorities.?

Xinhua News Agency: The G7 issued a statement after its Foreign Ministers’ Meeting yesterday. What’s your comment on the part concerning the Palestinian-Israeli situation in the statement?

Wang Wenbin: The G7 foreign ministers’ statement contains long paragraphs on the Palestinian-Israeli situation, but it does not mention a ceasefire or the resumption of peace talks, nor does it mention the implementation of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly at its emergency session or the need for responsible Security Council action, which puts a big question mark over how exactly such a statement can help ease the situation and restore peace.

We hope the G7 will follow an objective and just position, respond to the strong call of the international community and take prompt, real action to help stop the fighting, protect civilians, implement the two-state solution, and realize Palestinian people’s right to survival and statehood and their right of return.

KBS: Today, South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that its network system was attacked by unknown hackers in January last year. Some media reported that South Korea’s National Intelligence Service believed that the attack might have come from China. What is China’s comment on this report?

Wang Wenbin: China firmly opposes and fights against cyber attacks in all forms. Cybersecurity is a common challenge shared by all countries. All parties should safeguard cybersecurity through dialogue and cooperation, instead of smearing other countries without factual proof.

Kyodo News: According to reports, the Chinese and Japanese governments are considering a meeting between the Japanese and Chinese leaders on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting in the US next week. Can you confirm that?

Wang Wenbin: Regarding the relevant event you mentioned, I have no information to offer. We hope Japan will honor its statement about seeking constructive and stable relations with China and create the environment and atmosphere needed for bilateral ties to improve and grow and for the two countries to engage in high-level exchanges.

AFP: According to reports, a senior Hamas official has said that a Hamas delegation will soon visit Beijing. Can the Chinese side confirm that?

Wang Wenbin: Since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out, China has been in close communication with relevant parties and playing an active role in facilitating a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, protecting civilians, providing humanitarian aid, and averting a humanitarian crisis. We will continue to make unremitting effort to this end.

