Afghan Taliban Detain 18 on Charges of Preaching Christianity

China FO Presser, Sept 15, 2023

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning held a Regular Press Conference on Sept 15, 2023. Some Excerpts

CCTV: Following on your announcement that Vice President Han Zheng will attend the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly and related high-level events, can you share with us China’s expectation for the visit?

Mao Ning: The world has entered a new period of disorder and transformation with increasing instability, uncertainties and unpredictable factors as well as rising global challenges. The General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly will be an important opportunity for the international community to build up political consensus, enhance solidarity and coordination and jointly respond to challenges. Vice President Han Zheng will fully elaborate on China’s views and propositions on the current international landscape, global governance and major international and regional issues, call for global efforts to uphold true multilateralism and jointly deliver on the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Reuters: Does Wang Yi plan to travel to Moscow to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov next week as per reports?

Mao Ning: China and Russia have been in close communication. You may check back for updates later.

Prensa Latina: Several reports implicate Cuba in human trafficking to participate in the conflict in Ukraine. The Cuban government condemned these reports and reiterated its commitment to peace and a political solution to the Ukrainian issue. What’s your comment about this?

Mao Ning: I’m not aware of that. China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear.

Shenzhen TV: According to reports, devastating flooding caused by Storm Daniel on September 11 has killed many in eastern Libya, with over 10,000 missing. It’s estimated that the casualties will climb further. What’s your comment? Is China prepared to offer disaster-relief assistance to Libya??

Mao Ning: We are closely following the devastating flooding triggered by Storm Daniel, which has caused heavy casualties and property losses in eastern Libya. President Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolence to Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Manfi, extending deep condolences over the loss of lives and sincere sympathies?to the bereaved families and the injured. President Xi also expressed his belief?that the Libyan people will surely overcome the difficulties together and defeat the disaster.

To support Libya’s disaster-relief efforts, the Red Cross Society of China has announced that it would provide emergency cash assistance to the Libyan Red Crescent Society. The Chinese side is working around the clock to provide humanitarian assistance to Libya. We stand ready to help the Libyan people to overcome the difficulties and rebuild their home at an early date based on the needs on the ground.

Phoenix TV: According to reports, Japan’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said at her inaugural press conference that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s position on China remains unchanged. She believes that both sides are committed to building constructive and stable ties. What’s your comment??

Mao Ning: China has extended congratulations to Ms. Yoko Kamikawa on her appointment as Foreign Minister. Ms. Yoko Kamikawa once traveled to China as a member of a visiting delegation and participated in an activity at the Chinese Embassy in Japan as Senior Vice-Minister in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. We hope that the foreign services of both countries will work together to implement the important common understandings reached between the leaders of both sides, step up dialogue and cooperation, manage differences, and jointly build a stable and constructive China-Japan relationship fit for the new era.

China Daily: Lately the US has provided advanced weaponry to China’s Taiwan region through arms sales, military assistance and loans. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson said earlier that China would take strong measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. I wonder if you have anything new on that?

Mao Ning: In disregard of China’s firm opposition, the US government deliberately supplies weapons to China’s Taiwan region. This seriously violates the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiqués, contravenes international law and basic norms governing international relations, and undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests. The US is going further down the wrong and dangerous path of arming Taiwan.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, St. Louis, MO directly participated in the US arms sale to Taiwan announced on August 24 as the principal contractor. Northrop Grumman participated in several US arms sales to Taiwan. In accordance with the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the People’s Republic of China, China decides to impose sanctions on these two above-mentioned US defense corporations.

Let me stress, the Chinese government never wavers in its resolve of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. We call on the US to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiqués, stop arms sales to Taiwan, stop military collusion with Taiwan, and stop arming Taiwan, otherwise it will be met with China’s resolute response.

AFP: The British government said yesterday that Chinese spies are targeting senior British officials in order to gain access to classified information. What is the foreign ministry’s response to this allegation?

Mao Ning: We’ve already made clear China’s position on this issue earlier. The allegation that China spies on the UK is entirely groundless. We have no interest in and will not interfere in the UK’s internal affairs.