China FO presser – Sept 11, 2023

China FO presser – Sept 7, 2023

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning held a Regular Press Conference on Sept 7, 2023 and fielded questions on a wide range of issues.

Some excerpt

Beijing Daily: China has announced that it will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing this October. How does preparation for the Forum go and how many countries have confirmed their attendance?

Mao Ning: Today marks the 10th anniversary of the initiative of the Silk Road Economic Belt. China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing this October. This will be the culmination of events marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and an important platform that brings together parties for discussions on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

As of today, representatives from more than 90 countries have confirmed that they will attend the Forum. Among them are official representatives such as leaders and ministers of Belt and Road partner countries, as well as people representing the business community, think tanks and civil societies who have actively supported and participated in Belt and Road cooperation. Many heads and representatives from international organizations have also confirmed their attendance. We believe more cooperation partners will do so in the coming days.

KBS: I have two questions. First, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that a joint military drill with the DPRK in the future is not ruled out. Other reports say the joint exercises will be trilateral with the participation of China as well. Can you confirm this? What’s the Chinese government’s position? Second, reports say the leaders of the DPRK and Russia will hold talks. If the two countries were to engage in arms dealings, it would breach UN Security Council resolutions. What’s the Chinese government’s position on this matter???

Mao Ning: On your first question, I do not have information regarding what you mentioned.

Your second question is about the relations between Russia and the DPRK. I will not comment on it.?

Follow-up: If the DPRK and Russia were to engage in arms dealings, it would violate UN Security Council resolutions. What’s the Chinese government’s position?

Mao Ning: I’m not going to answer a hypothetical question.

Yonhap News Agency: Vice Premier of the State Council Liu Guozhong will visit the DPRK on September 8. Can you share more information about the visit?

Mao Ning: China and the DPRK are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers. Our two parties and countries enjoy a good tradition of friendly exchanges. Having a high-level Chinese delegation attend the commemoration of the DPRK’s 75th founding anniversary and visit the country upon invitation reflects our profound friendship and the high importance China attaches to our bilateral ties. We believe that with the concerted efforts of both sides, the visit will be a success and help further deepen and advance China-DPRK relations. The two sides are in touch about the details of the program. We will release information in a timely manner. Please check back for updates.

Reuters: Yesterday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held bilateral talks with Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the ASEAN summits. It is reported that the Japanese Prime Minister explained Japan’s stance on the release of “waste water” from the Fukushima nuclear plant. Can you give us more details about Premier Li Qiang’s response?

Mao Ning: Yesterday afternoon local time, Premier Li Qiang had a brief conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida upon request on the sidelines of the summits on East Asia cooperation in Jakarta. In his conversation with the Japanese Prime Minister and his speech to the summit, Premier Li Qiang stated China’s position on the ocean discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water. He said that the handling of the nuclear-contaminated water bears on the global marine environment, people’s health and future generations. Japan needs to faithfully honor its international obligations, fully consult with its neighboring countries and other stakeholders, and dispose of the nuclear-contaminated water in a responsible way. We hope that Japan will work in the same direction with China, draw lessons from history, look to the future, and use this year’s 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship as an opportunity to improve and grow bilateral ties.

AFP: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that he will visit China later this year. Can you confirm the visit and provide more details?

Mao Ning: China welcomes Prime Minister Albanese to visit China at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang and stands ready to work with Australia to make sound preparations for the visit. China always believes that a sound and stable China-Australia relationship is in the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries, and conducive to peace, stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific and the wider world. We intend to work with Australia to deliver on the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, uphold the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit, properly handle differences, and continue to improve and grow our comprehensive strategic partnership.

Reuters: US President Joe Biden will visit Viet Nam on the 10th of this month. Before that, will Premier Li Qiang visit Viet Nam first?

Mao Ning: According to my knowledge, Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister of Viet Nam Pham Minh Chinh held exchanges on the sidelines of the summits on East Asia cooperation. As to the visit you mentioned, I have no information to offer.

Reuters: Premier Li Qiang will attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India. Will he have bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit? Can the foreign ministry tell us which leaders he will talk to?

Mao Ning: On Premier Li Qiang’s bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, I have no information to offer for the time being, but we will release relevant information in a timely manner. Please check back for updates.

AFP: The US announced lately that it would extend tariff exclusions on 352 Chinese products until the end of 2023. Do you have any response?

Mao Ning: About specific questions regarding the tariffs, I would like to refer you to the competent authorities. Let me say broadly that we are against tariff wars. We believe that there is no winner in a tariff war. The US’s unilateral imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese products violates WTO rules and does not serve the interests of the US, China or the world.?

Bloomberg: Bloomberg has reported that the G20 nations agreed to grant the African Union permanent membership status, citing people familiar with the matter, who said that leaders are expected to announce the decision during a summit in India this weekend. Does the foreign ministry have any comment??

Mao Ning: China is the first country that explicitly expressed its support for the African Union’s membership in the G20. At the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue last month, President Xi Jinping again stressed that China will work actively to support the AU’s full membership in the G20. China and the AU are important partners in building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future and safeguarding international fairness and justice. China supports the AU in playing a bigger role in global governance.

https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/2511_665403/202309/t20230907_11139741.html