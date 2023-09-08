China FO presser – Sept 11, 2023

China FO presser – Sept 8, 2023

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning held a Regular Press Conference on Sept 8, 2023 and fielded questions on a wide range of issues.

Some excerpt

CCTV: China has announced Venezuelan President Maduro’s visit to China. How does China view the current China-Venezuela relations? Can you share the program and China’s expectations for this visit?

Mao Ning: China and Venezuela are each other’s comprehensive strategic partners. In recent years, thanks to the personal commitment of President Xi Jinping and President Maduro, the China-Venezuela relations have withstood the test of the evolving international landscape and remained rock-solid. The two countries’ political mutual trust has grown more solid, and our cooperation in various sectors has further deepened.

Through President Maduro’s visit, China hopes and stands ready to work with Venezuela to draw a blueprint for the growth of bilateral relations in the new era, bring the comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, and make new contribution to world peace and stability as well as international fairness and justice.

Xinhua News Agency: China just announced that the Zambian President will visit China. Could you share with us the program of this upcoming visit and China’s expectations? How does China view its relations with Zambia?

Mao Ning: Zambia is an important country in southern Africa. China and Zambia enjoy a traditional friendship. The two countries have deepened political mutual trust, achieved fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation and maintained sound cooperation in international and regional affairs. The year 2024 will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia.?

During President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit, President Xi Jinping will hold a welcome ceremony and banquet for him, and the two heads of state will hold talks and jointly attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman Zhao Leji will meet with President Hichilema. President Hichilema will also travel to Jiangxi, Fujian and Shenzhen. We believe that President Hichilema’s visit will give a new boost to the all-round, in-depth growth of China-Zambia relations and further advance our friendly cooperation.?

CRI: China just announced that Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will attend the eighth Eastern Economic Forum in Russia. Could you elaborate further on China’s expectations for this visit?

Mao Ning: Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations have been strong and robust with steady progress of cooperation in various sectors. The Eastern Economic Forum serves as an important platform for countries in the Asia Pacific to pool consensus on cooperation and seek common development. President Xi Jinping attended the Eastern Economic Forum twice in 2018 and 2021 upon invitation and delivered important speeches. In his remarks, President Xi elaborated on China’s proposals for growing China-Russia relations, participating in Far East development, and advancing regional cooperation, which were warmly received.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will attend events under the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia and meet Russian leaders. China hopes to work with Russia through this visit to deliver on the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, deepen Northeast China-Russian Far East cooperation, and jointly advance the development of the region.

Beijing Youth Daily: We noted that China International Communications Group announced today that 10 foreign nationals are given the inaugural Orchid Awards. Do you have more details on that? What’s the significance of the awards to people-to-people exchanges between China and the world?

Mao Ning: China supports cultural exchanges and mutual learning with the rest of the world. We noted that China International Communications Group presented inaugural Orchid Awards to 10 foreign friends, including sinologist, translator, educator, artist, civil society founder and documentary director. Despite their different nationalities and life experience, the laureates, as friendly envoys of enhancing understanding, exchanges and cooperation, are committed to promoting global cultural exchanges and the development of human civilization.

China stands ready to work with the international community to uphold the spirit of the Global Civilization Initiative, advocate the common values of humanity and promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations with concrete actions.

Reuters: Zambia’s President is visiting China from Sunday. In order to formalize the debt restructuring deal, Zambia reached with its bilateral creditors, including China, at the Paris summit in June, it needs bilateral creditors to sign a memorandum of understanding. Will China offer Zambia further guarantees on providing debt relief and sign the required MOU next week??

Mao Ning: Thanks to the joint efforts of the Creditor Committee for Zambia and other parties recently, significant progress has been made in the settlement of Zambia’s debts and China made important contributions. China will maintain close communication with the Creditor Committee and other sides and jointly advance the following work.

DPA: Last year’s G20 statement included a part on the war in Ukraine, saying that most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine. I wonder if China is going to agree to a similar part on Ukraine at this year’s G20 summit?

Mao Ning: We believe that the G20, as a premier forum for international economic cooperation, needs to focus on its mandate, enhance macroeconomic policy coordination and boost world economic growth.

On the issue of Ukraine, China’s position is consistent and clear.

Hubei Media Group: The 160th Arab League Council of Foreign Ministers passed a resolution recently which reiterates that Arab countries support the one-China principle and the Belt and Road Initiative, stand ready to step up cooperation with China and appreciate China’s diplomatic effort in promoting regional peace and security. Do you have any comment?

Mao Ning: This is the 43rd time in a row that the League of Arab States adopted such a friendly resolution related to China at the level of foreign ministers. We highly appreciate that. The resolution takes stock of what Arab countries and China have achieved in our cooperation and reiterates that Arab countries support the one-China principle and the Belt and Road Initiative and stand ready to step up cooperation in various fields with China, which fully indicates Arab countries’ commitment to growing their ties with China.

The resolution commends China’s diplomatic effort in supporting the Arab cause, advancing the peaceful settlement of regional crises, and promoting international and regional peace and security. It applauds the reconciliation agreement signed in Beijing and restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a result of President Xi Jinping’s initiative, which shows once again that strengthening dialogue and consultation and enhancing solidarity and coordination is the shared desire of China and Arab countries.

China and Arab countries enjoy a traditional friendship and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests. We have achieved fruitful outcomes on Belt and Road cooperation. Both sides are committed to promoting regional peace and stability and upholding international fairness and justice and we are each other’s trusted strategic partners. China stands ready to continue to lend firm support to each other with Arab countries, engage in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and bring more benefits to both peoples. We will continue to stand on the side of peace, stability and justice, step up solidarity and coordination with Arab countries in international and regional affairs and take more solid steps toward building a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.

Reuters: US President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with Premier Li Qiang during the G20 summit this weekend in New Delhi, the White House said last night. Did China want Premier Li to meet with President Biden? And what is your comment on the White House’s remarks?

Mao Ning: I have no information to offer.?

Dragon TV: We noted that China and Australia jointly held the 7th Meeting of China-Australia High-level Dialogue yesterday. Can you share more details with us? How will the dialogue contribute to the growth of China-Australia relations?

Mao Ning: The 7th Meeting of China-Australia High-Level Dialogue was successfully held in Beijing on September 7. It brought together 36 representatives from various sectors of the two countries for in-depth and constructive discussions on a wide range of issues concerning China-Australia relations in a candid, friendly and warm atmosphere. After the meeting, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a group meeting with the Australian delegation, during which he elaborated on China’s policy and position on growing China-Australia relations.

Representatives of both sides at the dialogue agree that the momentum towards stabilizing and improving China-Australia relations hasn’t come easy. The two sides need to be guided by the important common understandings reached by our leaders during their meeting in Bali, promote mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, and work for the sound, steady and sustained growth of bilateral ties.

The dialogue is a platform launched in November 2014 during President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Australia. It has played an important role in deepening mutual trust, expanding cooperation and enhancing friendship between China and Australia. We stand ready to work with Australia to act on our leaders’ common understandings, stay committed to mutual respect and mutual benefit, seek common ground while shelving differences, and seek steady and sustained progress in our comprehensive strategic partnership.?

Bloomberg: Bloomberg has reported that India is studying possible responses to a potential war in Taiwan, according to senior Indian government officials. About six weeks ago, India’s top military commander commissioned a related study to examine the wider impact of any war in Taiwan and what action India could take in response, Bloomberg reported. The order came after the US raised the issue in several different forums, according to these people. Does the foreign ministry have any comment??

Mao Ning: Taiwan is part of China. The Taiwan question is China’s internal affair. How to resolve it is a matter for the Chinese people and brooks no foreign interference.

By hyping up the Taiwan question on various occasions, the US has been creating tensions, provoking confrontation, and seeking to turn the Taiwan question into an international issue. This is highly dangerous. The most effective way to safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is to adhere to the one-China principle and unequivocally oppose “Taiwan independence”.

Bloomberg: The UK Prime Minister has said that China is objecting to proposals on Ukraine and climate, and so the G20 nations had yet to reach agreement on a joint statement going into the summit. In addition, in the discussions on climate action, China has raised the issue of access to semiconductor technology to help emerging economies transition to clean energy, according to people familiar with the talks. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said that holding climate hostage to a particular country’s priority is not the height of responsibility. Does the foreign ministry have any comment on these remarks?

Mao Ning: China attaches great importance to the G20 and has participated in the consultations and discussions on the G20 New Delhi Summit document in an active and constructive way. We stand ready to work with other parties toward positive outcomes at the New Delhi Summit under the principle of consensus-building.?

On climate change, we hope parties will accommodate each other’s concerns, follow the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and jointly respond to the challenge.??

Bloomberg: The US government has begun an official probe into an advance made in China chip in Huawei latest smartphone, which has? set off a debate in Washington about the efficacy of sanctions. Does the foreign ministry have any comment?

Mao Ning: We oppose politicizing trade and technology issues and overstretching and abusing the concept of national security. The US has abused state power to suppress Chinese companies. This violates the principle of free trade and international trade rules and destabilizes the global industrial and supply chains. Such practice serves no one’s interest. I want to stress that sanctions and curbs will not stop China’s development. They will only strengthen China’s resolve and capability to seek self-reliance and technological innovation.

https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/2511_665403/202309/t20230908_11140269.html