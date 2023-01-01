China ups ante against false online content over Lunar New Year

NewsTop Story

China lifts zero-covid policy to eradicate Tibetans out of Tibet: Report

admin
2 Min
China lifts zero-covid policy to eradicate Tibetans out of Tibet: Report
Home » News » China lifts zero-covid policy to eradicate Tibetans out of Tibet: Report

After the mass protest against China’s Zero Covid policy, Beijing took a U-turn and loosened up its strict restriction only to use them as a tool to kill and eradicate the Tibetans from Tibet, as per the Voice Against Autocracy.

According to the latest report, 100 people alone have died in Lhasa due to Covid since Beijing lifted its strict policy restrictions, Voice against Autocracy reported citing Radio Free Asia. Beijing main’s plan is to kill the Tibetans and bring misery to families.

Interestingly, China has opened its all boundaries, allowing its citizens to travel and its tourism department announced that on January 1, 2023, a new round of its Winter Tour campaign to Tibet attracts more than 10 million Chinese from China. This package includes free tickets to Lhasa’s Potala Palace and other major sites in Tibet and will run till March 13.

The Covid-related deaths are only surging in Lhasa, Tibet and China. This tactic of spreading the covid virus in Tibet is aimed at not improving the economic situation but further spreading this virus in Tibet and eventually eradicating the Tibetans in Tibet.

China’s President Xi Jinping’s covid policy that was implemented in territories under the PRC, there was a clear non-indifference in its application, especially in the occupied territories of Tibet, Voice Against Autocracy reported.

Videos circulating on social media shared by Tibetans showed how even in the big cities of Lhasa and Shigatse there was a lack of staff, food, medical consumables and infrastructure. The ground situation in Tibet which saw Tibetans pushed to take their lives was validated when the mayor of Lhasa publicly apologized for the administrative handling even though the blame must solely lie with president Xi Jinping who remained staunch even after witnessing the failures of his covid policy.

Tibetans through their social media platform had shared their inhumane situation in Tibet in light of the quarantine and others measures enforced due to president Xi’s Magnus opus policy (zero-covid).

And still, China did not accept the fact and even declined help from foreign nations including the sending of vaccines is totally ridiculous. This action and gesture by China, the CCP and its leader Xi Jinping clearly indicate to us that they do not care and revere the lives of the Chinese and other nationalities but give more impetus towards its reputation, reported Voice Against Autocracy.

China had witnessed a huge protest in the past few months. The protest started after the Urumqi incident. Even China saw the protest by the workers in the Apple factory in Zhengzhou city protesting against the unpaid wages and forced application of strict surveillance in light of the zero-covid policy. – Beijing Bulletin

https://www.beijingbulletin.com/news/273408862/china-lifts-zero-covid-policy-to-eradicate-tibetans-out-of-tibet-report

China ups ante against false online content over Lunar New Year
News
China ups ante against false online content over Lunar New Year
2 Min
Fury as taxpayers hand £2.5bn to Beijing bank – despite storm over Uighur detention camps
NewsTop Story
Fury as taxpayers hand £2.5bn to Beijing bank – despite storm over Uighur detention camps
3 Min
China’s real estate magnate Hui Ka Yan loses 93 percent of his wealth
News
China’s real estate magnate Hui Ka Yan loses 93 percent of his wealth
2 Min
China’s Covid cases may have hit 900 million
News
China’s Covid cases may have hit 900 million
2 Min
China providing modern weaponry to Taliban: Report
News
China providing modern weaponry to Taliban: Report
3 Min
Dalai Lama lauds India’s secular principles
News
Dalai Lama lauds India’s secular principles
2 Min
China offers Sri Lanka support with two-year moratorium on debts
News
China offers Sri Lanka support with two-year moratorium on debts
2 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 19, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 19, 2023
23 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 18, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 18, 2023
34 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 13, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 13, 2023
18 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 12, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 12, 2023
32 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 9, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 9, 2023
36 Min
Meher Baba
News
Meher Baba
1 Min
ISKP Attack on Chinese Nationals in Kabul Unleashes Wave of Anti-Chinese Jihadist Propaganda
NewsTop Story
ISKP Attack on Chinese Nationals in Kabul Unleashes Wave of Anti-Chinese Jihadist Propaganda
4 Min
State Dept Press Briefing, Jan 5, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Press Briefing, Jan 5, 2023
26 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 4, 20223
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 4, 20223
31 Min
State Dept Press Briefing – January 3, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Press Briefing – January 3, 2023
25 Min
<strong>AAP Asked to Return Money Spent on Ads; Taxes Imposed on Taj Mahal</strong>
Commentaries
AAP Asked to Return Money Spent on Ads; Taxes Imposed on Taj Mahal
4 Min