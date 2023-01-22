China lifts zero-covid policy to eradicate Tibetans out of Tibet: Report

News

China offers Sri Lanka support with two-year moratorium on debts

admin
2 Min
China offers Sri Lanka support with two-year moratorium on debts
Home » News » China offers Sri Lanka support with two-year moratorium on debts

China has responded to Sri Lanka’s long-standing request for a commitment on rescheduling its debts as a prelude to a bailout by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with an offer for a two-year moratorium, the Sunday Times learns.

In a letter to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as Finance Minister, the Exim Bank of China responsible for much of the loans given to Sri Lanka said the two-year moratorium would be a short-term suspension of the debts owed to China while asking all parties, i.e. Sri Lanka’s creditors to get together to work out medium-term and long-term commitments.

It is learnt that the letter also extends China’s support to the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and requests the IMF to go ahead with the discussions on debt restructuring that will lead to an IMF programme.

The letter giving China’s assurances arrived on the eve of a Paris Club meeting of Sri Lanka’s creditors scheduled for next week where Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring measures are to be discussed as a prelude to a US dollars 2.9 million IMF programme to bail out Sri Lanka from its current economic crisis.

Sri Lanka’s efforts to get China’s support along with India’s support for rescheduling its loans were being negotiated for several months.

It comes shortly after India announced that it had written to the IMF extending its assurances in writing that it would support an IMF programme for an Extended Fund Facility for Sri Lanka. China, India and Japan are Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditors.

Soon after the Indian assurances were given to the IMF, its External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called upon other countries to be “proactive” in supporting Sri Lanka. Dr. Jaishankar who was in Sri Lanka on a 24-hour visit on Thursday and Friday said India was willing to support Sri Lanka “fully” in its efforts to come out of its current financial crisis.

China’s International Department Vice Minister Chen Zhou who was in Sri Lanka earlier in the week, also announced that China was about to announce some “good news” on Sri Lanka’s request to consider rescheduling its debts.

The letter from the Chinese Exim (Export-Import) Bank, the state-run institution responsible for foreign loans, arrived in Colombo on the eve of the Chinese lunar New Year which begins today.

It was not immediately known if the Chinese assurances contained in the letter would meet the requirements of the Paris Club and the IMF.

Participation at the Paris Club by India and China was also not immediately known, but the Sunday Times learns that the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry was confident it was sufficient consent for the IMF to go ahead with discussions on its debt restructuring schedule leading to its bailout programme for Sri Lanka.

-The Sunday Times, Colombo, Jan 22, 2023

China lifts zero-covid policy to eradicate Tibetans out of Tibet: Report
NewsTop Story
China lifts zero-covid policy to eradicate Tibetans out of Tibet: Report
2 Min
China ups ante against false online content over Lunar New Year
News
China ups ante against false online content over Lunar New Year
2 Min
Fury as taxpayers hand £2.5bn to Beijing bank – despite storm over Uighur detention camps
NewsTop Story
Fury as taxpayers hand £2.5bn to Beijing bank – despite storm over Uighur detention camps
3 Min
China’s real estate magnate Hui Ka Yan loses 93 percent of his wealth
News
China’s real estate magnate Hui Ka Yan loses 93 percent of his wealth
2 Min
China’s Covid cases may have hit 900 million
News
China’s Covid cases may have hit 900 million
2 Min
China providing modern weaponry to Taliban: Report
News
China providing modern weaponry to Taliban: Report
3 Min
Dalai Lama lauds India’s secular principles
News
Dalai Lama lauds India’s secular principles
2 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 19, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 19, 2023
23 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 18, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 18, 2023
34 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 13, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 13, 2023
18 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 12, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 12, 2023
32 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 9, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 9, 2023
36 Min
Meher Baba
News
Meher Baba
1 Min
ISKP Attack on Chinese Nationals in Kabul Unleashes Wave of Anti-Chinese Jihadist Propaganda
NewsTop Story
ISKP Attack on Chinese Nationals in Kabul Unleashes Wave of Anti-Chinese Jihadist Propaganda
4 Min
State Dept Press Briefing, Jan 5, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Press Briefing, Jan 5, 2023
26 Min
State Dept Presser, Jan 4, 20223
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Jan 4, 20223
31 Min
State Dept Press Briefing – January 3, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Press Briefing – January 3, 2023
25 Min
<strong>AAP Asked to Return Money Spent on Ads; Taxes Imposed on Taj Mahal</strong>
Commentaries
AAP Asked to Return Money Spent on Ads; Taxes Imposed on Taj Mahal
4 Min