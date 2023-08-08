State Dept Press Briefing – Aug 8, 2023

NewsTop Story

China releases Tibetan writer following four-year jail term

admin
2 Min
China releases Tibetan writer following four-year jail term
Home » News » China releases Tibetan writer following four-year jail term

A Tibetan writer who wrote a book that criticized Chinese rule in Tibet has been released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for “creating disorder among the public,” a Tibetan source told Radio Free Asia.

Lobsang Lhundup, who goes by the pen name Dhi Lhaden, was released in the beginning of August and has safely returned home, according to the source.

“There are no other details and information on his health condition. He is constantly under scrutiny though,” the source said.

Lhundup was taken into custody in June 2019 while working at a private cultural education center in Chengdu, the capital of western China’s Sichuan province, a source living in Tibet told RFA in 2021.

“It appears that someone told the owner of the cultural center about the teaching materials he was using, and so he was arrested,” RFA’s source said at the time, speaking on condition of anonymity for reasons of personal safety.

Spain-based Tibet-China researcher Sangay Kyap told RFA that Chinese authorities violated basic human rights and freedom of speech when they sentenced Lhundup to prison.

Born in 1980, Lhundup is a native of Sichuan’s Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, sources said. He became a monk at the age of 11 and studied at Sichuan’s Larung Gar Tibetan Buddhist Academy, from which thousands of resident monks and nuns were later evicted.

After teaching Buddhism at monasteries in Lhasa, Lhundup traveled widely in Tibet, later writing and publishing books about region-wide protests in 2008 against Beijing’s policies and rule in Tibetan areas.

In 2020, Lhundup’s family was summoned by Chinese authorities to discuss his case, but they learned only that his trial was still pending and they were not allowed to meet with him. Lhundup has a wife and child.

Writers, singers, and artists promoting Tibetan national identity and culture have frequently been detained and sentenced to long jail terms by Chinese authorities in the years after the 2008 protests.

–RFA report, Aug 7, 2023
https://www.rfa.org/english/news/tibet/writer-released-08072023152749.html

State Dept Press Briefing – Aug 8, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Press Briefing – Aug 8, 2023
16 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest- Aug 8, 2023
News
Pak Urdu Media Digest- Aug 8, 2023
15 Min
State Dept Press Briefing – Aug 7, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Press Briefing – Aug 7, 2023
17 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 7, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 7, 2023
17 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 4, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 4, 2023
12 Min
China using families as ‘hostages’ to quash Uyghur dissent abroad: BBC report
News
China using families as ‘hostages’ to quash Uyghur dissent abroad: BBC report
6 Min
Rohingya Refugees Wary as China Develops Plan for Repatriation
Top Story
Rohingya Refugees Wary as China Develops Plan for Repatriation
4 Min
Is China Responsible for Pakistan’s Debt Problem?
Commentaries
Is China Responsible for Pakistan’s Debt Problem?
4 Min
‘He told me that if I ran away he would report me to the Chinese police’
Top Story
‘He told me that if I ran away he would report me to the Chinese police’
5 Min
China plan to flood villages to spare Beijing sparks clashes in Hebei province
Top Story
China plan to flood villages to spare Beijing sparks clashes in Hebei province
4 Min
Amid a flooding disaster, where’s China’s leadership?
Top Story
Amid a flooding disaster, where’s China’s leadership?
3 Min
China steps up political control over religious venues, sermons and activities
News
China steps up political control over religious venues, sermons and activities
3 Min
Elderly Uyghur jailed for learning the Quran as a child confirmed dead in Xinjiang
News
Elderly Uyghur jailed for learning the Quran as a child confirmed dead in Xinjiang
2 Min
Two Communist party officials axed in China
News
Two Communist party officials axed in China
3 Min
China food security: cash rewards for whistle-blowers mark widening crackdown on grain corruption: Report
News
China food security: cash rewards for whistle-blowers mark widening crackdown on grain corruption: Report
2 Min
Taiwanese Man Convicted of Spying in China Shares Story of ‘Painful 4 Years’
News
Taiwanese Man Convicted of Spying in China Shares Story of ‘Painful 4 Years’
5 Min
Analysts Say China Violates Human Rights in Tibet
Commentaries
Analysts Say China Violates Human Rights in Tibet
4 Min
US bans imports from two Chinese firms over Uyghur forced labour
NewsTop Story
US bans imports from two Chinese firms over Uyghur forced labour
2 Min