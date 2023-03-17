New Drain on Chinese Economy: Pensions  

Head of China’s National Religious Affairs Administration under probe
Cui Maohu, director of the National Religious Affairs Administration, has been sacked and investigation launched on charges of several violations of Party discipline and the country’s laws, an official statement said on Saturday.
Cui was formerly deputy head of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.
He is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to Xinhua news agency.
