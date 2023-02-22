Aziz Abdullah, Uyghur asylum-seeker death heaps pressure on Thailand: BBC

Heads continue to roll in Xi’s anti-graft crusade

Continuing its anti-corruption drive across the country, the Xi Jinping regime has axed several officials at the provincial level. They include a former Shandong provincial law maker, Zhang Xinqi; He was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday for taking bribes.

Zhang was found guilty of accepting bribes worth over 155 million yuan (around $ 22.58 million) between 2006 and 2021. From 2001 to 2019, he abused his multiple positions to seek gains for others in enterprise operations, project development and contracting, qualification approvals, and job adjustment, according to a statement by the Intermediate People’s Court of Nanjing, which heard the case.

Zhang is deprived of his political rights for life and his personal properties confiscated.

Another black sheep to be punished is Sheng Guangzu, a former general manager of state-run China Railway Corp, which has since been renamed China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. He was also the member of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress.

Local media reports say, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) Monday indicted him for trading favours in exchange for money and valuables.

Another heavy weight facing bribery charges is Quan Shengming, vice chairman of the Chinese Society of Electrical Engineering.

According to the website of the State Supervision Commission of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Quan Shengming stands accused of serious violations of discipline and law. Joining the Communist Party of China in June 1981, he successively served as the deputy general manager, general manager, deputy secretary and secretary of the party committee of State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company.

From March 2018 to June 3, he served as the secretary-general of the State Grid Corporation Enterprise Management Association. From June 2019 to December 6, he was the chairman and party secretary of State Grid Electric Vehicle Service Co., Ltd. and State Grid Intelligent Vehicle Networking Technology Co., Ltd.; in December 2022, he became the Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Chinese Society of Electrical Engineering.###