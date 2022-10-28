News

Meher Baba

admin
1 Min
Meher Baba
Home » News » Meher Baba

“Unless and until ignorance is removed and Knowledge is gained (the Knowledge whereby the divine life is experienced and lived) everything pertaining to the spiritual seems paradoxical — God, whom we do not see, we say is real; and the world, which we do see, we say is unreal. In experience, what exists for us does not really exist; and what does not exist for us, really exists.

We must lose ourselves in order to find ourselves; thus loss itself is gain. We must die to self to live in God; thus death means life. We must become completely void inside to be completely possessed by God; thus complete emptiness means absolute fullness. We must become naked of selfhood by being nothing, so as to be absorbed in the infinity of God; thus nothing means Everything.”

Meher Baba

<strong>AAP Asked to Return Money Spent on Ads; Taxes Imposed on Taj Mahal</strong>
Commentaries
AAP Asked to Return Money Spent on Ads; Taxes Imposed on Taj Mahal
4 Min
Evolving the right vision for tomorrow’s India
Commentaries
Evolving the right vision for tomorrow’s India
3 Min
Nepal Votes Hung Parliament
Commentaries
Nepal Votes Hung Parliament
4 Min
Looking at terrorism in a new perspective
Commentaries
Looking at terrorism in a new perspective
2 Min
A critical look at the collegium system
Commentaries
A critical look at the collegium system
2 Min
Time for Modi Media to Worry About its Future
Commentaries
Time for Modi Media to Worry About its Future
3 Min
Tough road ahead for Sunak
Commentaries
Tough road ahead for Sunak
3 Min
Congress Conceding Defeat in Rajasthan Much Ahead of Polls
Commentaries
Congress Conceding Defeat in Rajasthan Much Ahead of Polls
4 Min
Xi Jinping emerges as China’s powerful leader
Commentaries
Xi Jinping emerges as China’s powerful leader
3 Min
Nepal Election Scene
Commentaries
Nepal Election Scene
3 Min
No room for hate speeches
Commentaries
No room for hate speeches
3 Min
The challenge of Chinese media influence
Commentaries
The challenge of Chinese media influence
3 Min
BJP Has a Complex About English
NewsTop Story
BJP Has a Complex About English
4 Min
Looking beyond the PFI outfit ban
Commentaries
Looking beyond the PFI outfit ban
3 Min
Hacktivists in Service of Iranian Protesters
News
Hacktivists in Service of Iranian Protesters
3 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Oct 28, 2022
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Oct 28, 2022
13 Min
Meta verse in Maya world
CommentariesMeher Baba Speaks
Meta verse in Maya world
9 Min
British begin Rish Raj
Commentaries
British begin Rish Raj
4 Min