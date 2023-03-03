Parade Marks 64th anniversary of Tibet’s Anti-Uprising Day   

Nairobi Traders hold protest over infiltration of Kenyan market by Chinese

Kenya has witnessed protests by hundreds of traders over mushrooming Chinese enterprises, report from Nairobi say.

Chinese traders have driven them out of business, the traders said and claimed that they were selling goods at throw away prices. The traders held placards while marching through central business district of Nairobi on Feb 28, local daily, The Standard reported, and added that the Police had blocked the traders from holding protests on Haile Selassie Avenue and other major roads. China Square, a major store on Thika Superhighway was temporarily closed. This store offers various goods at discounted prices.

The foreigners are playing the manufacturer and seller’s role at the same time, which shouldn’t be the case, an electronics dealer Peris, was quoted as saying. He lamented that the foreigners have locked the locals out of business.”

Kenya’s Trade, Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria called for the closure of China Square, another local news paper, People Daily reported, and quoted Moses as saying that the Chinese investors are welcomed as manufacturers, not as traders.###