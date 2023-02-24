Silence over AdaniGate!

New cybersecurity rules in Tibet
Chinese authorities have imposed a new cyber law in Tibet that went into effect, with the government announcing tougher punishments for anyone creating “public disorder by engaging in separatist acts,” says a RFA report
The law, initially passed in 2016, is designed to strengthen digital surveillance and censorship in the region, with the new requirements allowing authorities to target Tibetans for online activity deemed critical of Chinese rule in the region.
Dawa Tsering, the director of the India-based Tibet Policy Institute, told RFA that “there are no proper guidelines on which the Chinese government has grounded these regulations in Tibet.”
“Anyone that the Chinese authorities deem to have impaired China’s national security and public interest can be punished under this law,” Tsering said. “There is a lot of ambiguity.”
The law itself does not specify the type of violations that would get individual Tibetans in trouble with authorities, raising fears that Chinese police would use it to target anyone having cultural, social, or religious conversations related to Tibet.
“Though the law is meant to protect and honor the Tibetan human rights, culture, history, natural resources and environment, the ambiguity of these regulations will negatively impact Tibetans,” Sangay Kyab, a researcher at the Tibetan Center for Human Rights, told RFA.
“[The laws] will leave room for Chinese authorities to arrest and detain them on simple but also uncertain charges.”
Article 11 of the law states that anyone seen to be posing a threat to national security and public interest, deemed to be anti-socialist, or seen as engaging in separatism by maintaining any association with Tibetan independence groups or individuals will face punishment.
Those who share related photos, speeches, campaigns, books or videos, or who support these activities can also be targeted.
“Tibetans inside Tibet are going to suffer even more so under the guise of this cyber security law,” Gonpo Dhondup, President of Tibetan Youth Congress, said.
“And the law is also a strategic move by the Chinese government to disconnect Tibetans inside Tibet with those in exile.”
https://www.rfa.org/english/news/tibet/chinatibetcyber-02012023144227.html
-
Book Shelf
- Book Review DESTINY OF A DYSFUNCTIONAL NUCLEAR STATE
- Book ReviewChina FO Presser Where is the fountainhead of jihad?
- Book ReviewNews Pak Syndrome bedevils Indo-Bangla ties
- Book Review Understanding Vedic Equality….: Book Review
- Book Review Buddhism Made Easy: Book Review
- Book ReviewNews Elegant Summary Of Krishnamurti’s teachings
- Book Review Review: Perspectives: The Timeless Way of Wisdom
- Book ReviewNews Rituals too a world of Rhythm
- Book Review Marx After Marxism
- Book Review John Updike’s Terrorist – a review
-
Recent Top Post
- Commentaries Silence over AdaniGate!
- Commentaries Blowing Hot and Cold
- NewsTop Story Tibet: Fresh Evidence of destruction of religious sites
- News Pakistan threatens to send Uyghur refugee families back to China
- News New cybersecurity rules in Tibet
- News Satirical spoof video channel shut down for targeting Xi Jinping
- News Death of Uyghur Refugee in Thai Detention Stirs Condemnation
- News Communications crackdown on Tibetans in Drago county
- News Tibetans tell relatives abroad not to call them during Tibetan New Year
- News Hong Kong court jails martial artist for recruiting band of ‘subversive’ fighters