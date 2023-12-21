China FO Presser – Dec 22, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest- Dec 21, 2023
- Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police has released information on terrorist Zafar of a banned outfit and a citizen of Afghanistan. Zafar had killed 2 Sikhs, 2 Christians, and 5 religious leaders. He was killed in a police encounter and a motorcycle, pistol and two mobile phones were recovered from him. (Nai Baat)
- Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir reached Thar on a two-day visit and visited hospitals, high schools, RO plants in Islamkot and Mithi and expressed his concern over the poor performance of the local authorities. During the visit to Rural Health Center, he stopped the car at the garbage heap on the roadside and got down, where he pulled up the Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner and said, ‘You are responsible for this mess. Garbage is spread everywhere I see. This is the situation everywhere> Improve it immediately and clean it up’. At High School Islamkot, the caretaker Chief minister took to task the Principal and Secretary of School Education for non-functioning of Science Lab and for children’s inability to answer English and Science questions. There are no Science practicals in the school and the children are made to stand in the lab. Later he visited the Rural Health Center Islamkot and the organization PPHI running the health center. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of PPHI and said that this institution is ineffective in running the hospital. PPHI gets a budget for 36 doctors but there are only 18 doctors, and many machines not working. The CM also visited the RO plant Islamkot and Mithi and instructed the Department of Public Health executive. engineer to run the RO plant and submit a report within a week. (Jang)
- A UK based Pakistani family has been held responsible for brutally abusing a Pakistani bride for many years. The family members were accused of physically and mentally abusing the bride for not living up to the expectations of other family members in the UK. Pills were fed forcibly. The woman was sent to Britain for her marriage as decided by elders. Ambarin Fatima Sheikh is now unable to breathe unaided; she has suffered irreversible brain damage due to which she has no awareness of the world around her. Exactly what happened behind closed doors is uncertain as the family were at odds and none of them defended themselves at Leeds Crown Court but conjecture is that the woman was exposed to a chemical and possibly attempt was made to kill her with a dangerous drug. Ambarin was an educated and good-looking woman but spoke little English. Once she barely left the house in HuddersField, the next-door neighbors revealed that they had no idea that she lived there for nine months. The court heard a possible explanation for the 38-year-old’s condition was that she swallowed pills prescribed for her diabetic mother-in-law, resulting in a hypoglycemic attack. Such pills are extremely dangerous. Prosecutors said the pills were not taken voluntarily, and the socially isolated and vulnerable Ambarin was tortured behind the closed doors of a terraced house in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. A few days before Ambarin was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state, a large black wound was inflicted with caustic chemicals on her lower back. Because of this, anyone in the household not involved in the physical abuse, was also worried of taking the injured Ambarin to A&E facility as it would raise questions and lead to an investigation. Doctors at the hospital expressed concern that Ambarin’s injuries were suspicious; nurses were concerned that she appeared malnourished. She was initially placed on a life support machine, but when the ventilator was switched off, Ambarin was able to breathe but there was no change in her condition since August 2015. Police questioned all five members of the family living in the house and no one gave an explanation as to what actually happened. Ambarin came to the UK in November 2014 after marrying in 2013 to Asghar. (Jang)
- The latest survey by Pulse Consultants shows that the idea of boycotting products supporting Israel has decreased significantly in Pakistan. Three surveys conducted from November 5 to December 14 revealed that the opinion of Pakistani consumers to boycott Israeli products has significantly decreased from 83% in November to 60% in December. Boycott sentiments are relatively high in the female sector which is the decision maker for domestic brands as compared to the males. In addition, the upper class and upper middle class are more in favor of boycotting Israel’s aid products than the middle and lower classes. The survey revealed that the most boycotted products that support Israel are carbonated soft drinks, followed chips and snack brands, juices, soaps, and toothpaste besides fast food chains. (Jang)
- The sharp decline in the Pakistan stock market from historic highs reinforces the perception that when the market reaches extreme highs, large capitalists suddenly withdraw capital, causing it to crash, and this has been going on for a long time. Due to this situation, the impression is also starting to arise that all this business in the stock market is running on artificial basis and it has nothing to do with the overall economic situation of the country. For the past few weeks, the stock exchange has been on a record high. After touching a high of 67,000 points, investors preferred to sell on Monday and Tuesday and capital outflows plunged the market into a deep bear market. Due to the market crash, investors lost 3.62 trillion rupees, which reduced the total capital of the market from 94 trillion rupees to 90 trillion rupees. According to economists, investors were also affected by fears of a weak government after the elections. Increasing tension in political parties, current account deficit and exclusion of Pakistan Steel Mill from the privatization list are also reasons for the stock market blues. (Jang)
- Pakistan Steel Mills is not included in the latest list of privatization programs issued by the caretaker government, although the privatization of steel mills and PIA has been on the cards for long. However, according to the Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatization, it is not possible to rehabilitate or privatize the steel mills, while the Secretary of the Privatization Division had said losses of the steel mills were 206 billion in the last financial year and it is continuously increasing. However, progress is being made on the privatization of the remaining 26 institutions the list, including PIA. Though privatization of loss-making government institutions was considered inevitable for a period of time, political opposition and certain court decisions remained an obstacle. The experiment of nationalization of banks and commercial and educational institutions in Pakistan in the 1970s failed miserably and eventually denationalization had to be adopted. Therefore, the process of privatization should now be continued and completed with national consensus so that these institutions show better performance and national resources are not wasted. (Jang)
- Nine terrorists including the mastermind of the attack on the security forces compound in Dera Ismail Khan a week ago, have been arrested. According to the CTD, 6 of the nabbed terrorists, including the suicide bomber, belonged to Afghanistan. It should be remembered that 23 youths were martyred in the attack of terrorists on the check post of security forces in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan. (Ummat)
- 70 fugitives including the commander of the Baloch Nationalist Army (banned BNA) announced to join the national stream. Sarfraz Ahmed Bangalzai, the former commander of Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) while holding a press conference along with caretaker provincial information minister Jan Achakzai said, “I am announcing separation from the BNA. I was employed in the food department in Balochistan. I had a house, a car and everything, but in 2009 I got seduced by a few people.” The former BNA commander said “I did many actions in the name of nationalism, but when I saw the so-called leaders enjoying themselves, I realized that these people are anti-national”. Bangalzai said we realized that our leaders were doing everything for their ego and luxury. (Ummat)
- On behalf of the federal and provincial governments, FBR and other agencies have completed the investigation into illegal business in Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to details, 22 big Afghan businessmen have illegally obtained Pakistani identity cards in Peshawar, while 31 big businessmen are registered. 31 Afghan businessmen are doing business in the name of Pakistani nationals and are dealing in clothes, tea, carpets, libraries, hotels, property, and import and export in Peshawar’s major bazaars, factories, market, Qisa Khwani Meena Bazar, Shaheen Bazar and Chowk Yadgar. According to sources, Pakistani nationals are working only on salary and often receive huge rent along with salary. According to sources, there is an investment of about 300 billion rupees by Afghans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the government is not getting any tax. According to sources, investigative agencies are also probing properties of former Afghan commanders across the province as dollars are being sent from Pakistan to former Afghan leaders based in Turkey, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Dubai. These leaders have negligible businesses in these countries, while their lifestyles are lavish. According to sources, several former Afghan leaders have bought large-scale properties in Turkey in 2023. According to sources, in the past, Afghan commanders had invested 450 billion rupees in factories and markets, but after the fall of the Taliban government and the American occupation, they shifted these investments to Kabul and Dubai. (Ummat)
- In the GHQ gate attack case, the Pindi police has obtained the warrants of 63 PTI leaders, and the police has decided to write letters to all the returning officers to reject the nomination papers of these accused, and to arrest them. The investigation officer, Inspector Syed Nazim Hussain, has sought a warrant from the anti-terrorism court against Zartaj Gul Wazir, Umar Ayub, Mian Farrukh Habib, Hammad Azhar, Zulfi Bukhari, Zain Qureshi, Usman Dar, Colonel Ajmal Sabir Raja, Usman Saeed Biswa, Ashraf Khan Sona, Sikandar Zeb, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Arif Abbas, Malik Taimur Masood, Wasiq Qayyum, Chaudhry Javed Kausar, Chaudhry Sajid, Ejaz Khan Jazzi, and Samuel Yaqub. It is said in the petition that these accused are deliberately hiding to avoid arrest. The cases against them for the attack on the GHQ gate on May 9, are registered in different police stations. Approving this request, Judge Ijaz Asif of the Special Anti-Terrorism Court issued arrest warrants for 63 PTI leaders. Rawalpindi Police will send these warrants to the offices of returning officers across Punjab, and the nomination papers of all these accused will be rejected or they will be arrested. (Qudrat Daily)
- The Counter-Terrorism Department conducted a combing operation in different areas of Karachi and detained 6 suspects, and seized illegal weapons. The spokesman of CTD said that the operation was conducted in the areas adjacent to Cantt Station, Gulistan Johar, Sher Shah, Guru Mandir, and Purani Sabzi Mandi. (Dawn Daily)
- The long march led by Baloch women against forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings reached the outskirts of the federal capital yesterday, but the Islamabad police blocked the main roads including the entrances of the city to prevent the protesters from reaching the National Press Club. The police initially blocked Jinnah Avenue and other roads leading to the Press Club; later they also blocked the Srinagar Highway, causing severe traffic jams on the busy road that passes through the federal capital. The police and administration claimed that the blockade was to stop the long march from entering Islamabad, which began a few days after the “extrajudicial killing” of a Baloch youth by counter-terrorism officials in Turbat on December 6. Police personnel were deployed on the roads leading to the Press Club, including Jinnah Avenue, Nazimuddin Road, and China Chowk underpass. Negotiations with the protestors led by Dr Mehring Baloch failed as the police refused to accept their demands despite repeated requests. After that, the protesters staged a dharna near Islamabad Chowk. Officials said the protesters were asked to protest at F-9 Park, where senior administration officials would meet them, but the protesters rejected the offer and said that the venue for the protest could not be decided by the police. (Dawn Daily)
- Against the growing unrest in Jafarabad, JUI-F threatened to block the highway connecting Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab. District Amir JUI-F Maulana Abdul Ahad Qureshi told a press conference that police have failed in maintaining law and order. He said that the robbers entered the house of Jamiat worker Abdul Majeed using police uniform and vehicle and took the family hostage and subjected them to torture and fled by snatching cash and jewelry at gunpoint. The JUI-F leader said that the police are only busy in collecting bribes from criminals. Protecting people’s lives and property is not among their priorities. If the accused are not arrested, the national highway will be blocked on 21st December. (Roznama Intekhab)
- Human rights activist Pir Syed Ijaz Haider has condemned the FIR against local journalist Nazar Baloch and others for performing journalistic responsibilities on the occasion of Baloch Solidarity Committee’s Long March against Enforced Disappearances. He said that an FIR against a journalist for performing journalistic services is not only a restriction on the freedom of the press, but also a serious violation of human rights. He further said that the FIR against the local journalist is based on personal malice, ego and ill will. (Roznama Intekhab) (https://dailyintekhab.pk/archives/430529)
EDITORIALS
- We think provincial governments are as much responsible for maintaining law and order as federal government is expected to be; same expectations can be made from district and even from smallest police outposts. All of them are equally responsible for any incident taking place under their watch. Only society cannot be blamed for these incidents. When will our rulers accept this fact and understand the basics that if the country has to make any progress, before anything else we have to set law and order conditions in place so that people can move about freely across country. (Kawish Edit, Dec.20)
- After the 18th amendment, it is provinces that have the first right on natural resources. So much so, Sindh has the first right on natural gas produced in Sindh, but Sindh is being denied its constitutional right. Hence acute shortage of gas in Sindh. Business activity and industry are much affected in the province. After a lot of hue and cry from industrialists and business community, Sindh caretaker CM has written to caretaker PM pointing out acute gas shortage in all industrial zones in the province. He also pointed out that it is Sindh that has first right over gas because gas is produced in Sindh. Though Sindh is producing 65% of gas in the country, there is no gas for two days in Sindh and pressure of gas supplied during the rest of the week was low affecting commercial and industrial activities. Sindh is no colony. It is being ill-treated. Sindh is not seeking any charity but its constitutional rights. Hence administrative maturity must be shown, and Sindh should be given its due share. (Pahenji Akhbar Edit, Dec.20)
- Gas produced in Sindh cannot be given to other provinces till gas needs of Sindh people are addressed. Other provinces can be given Sindh gas only if Sindh has gas more than required in Sindh. Right now, Sindh is facing gas shortage and hence Sindh gas cannot be provided to other provinces. Sindh must get its share of gas under any circumstances. (Sindh Express Edit)
- The Sindh authorities have mustered courage to write to federal authorities on the gas shortage issue, and demanded the state’s share. Besides gas, there are other mineral items which should be shared and distributed as given in country’s constitution so that all people get benefit of these mineral items and also thereby have sense of being treated equally. Hopefully, caretaker federal government will resolve the matter as given in law books and thus help people get relief in gas supply. (Awami Awaz Edit)
- Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is absolutely correct in saying that it is necessary to reduce the financial burden on small farmers for higher agri production. Pakistan is an agricultural country but still it has to import basic commodities like wheat and rice. In such a situation, it should be the first responsibility of the government to take immediate steps to develop the agricultural sector. Old farming system is still prevalent in Pakistan while the world has revolutionized agriculture by using technology. Middlemen have made the life hell for farmers. Due to this, farmers have stopped growing crops. In these circumstances, it is necessary for the government to focus its attention towards achieving the target of maximum production by providing subsidies and easy loans to the farmers. (Edit, Daily Khabrain Dec.20)
- One biggest hurdle in holding the elections as per the schedule is the economic situation. The elected Pakistan government will have to hold talks with the IMF else Pakistan will not get the next loan installment. The IMF will not talk to anyone other than an elected government. If we fail to get money from the IMF, then it will not be possible get aid from any other source as well. When one party is removed from power it is not brought again. The past elections have taught us this and it would be the same this time as well. But if this effort is not successful then as a last resort, though there is very little possibility, the elections would be postponed. (Daily K2 Edit)
- The increase in the prices of essential commodities and the lack of reduction in public transport fares, is clear evidence that the benefit of the reduction in the prices of petroleum products last week has not reached the people, while the general trend has been that as soon as there is increase in petroleum products, the prices of other essential items including transport fares are immediately increased. The current inflation is artificial, and it is an indicator of hoarding, high prices and illegal profiteering, countering which is extremely essential. Last month, Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori urged the Commissioner Karachi to take effective and long-lasting measures to rid the people of illegal profiteers and hoarders, as well as take immediate action on the complaints of the people against the peddlers. Further, Deputy and Assistant Commissioners of all districts should be directed to make surprise visits to bazaars and markets, and take action against peddlers. But this directive has not been implemented till date. It should be mentioned that in the month of September, President Arif Alvi approved the bill against hoarding and illegal profiteering. This bill was approved by the National Assembly on August 7. The people of Pakistan expected that after the approval of the Bill of Unlawful Profiteering and Hoarding, effective measures would be taken to strictly implement it, but it was not done. Extortion and hoarding are not only illegal and punishable offences; Islam also forbids it. Profiteering, hoarding and fraud are crimes in Islamic ethics trade. The income of a poor or middle-class family is limited and fixed. As soon as the price of a food item increases, the common man cannot buy it. The poor are forced to starve. Due to inflation, people are suffering from despair. Suicide rate is increasing in Pakistan due to hunger and poverty. Market volatility observers say that the inflationary crisis is artificial and there is no shortage of anything in the country at the moment. The district administration has never taken serious action against the profiteers and hoarders. A merciless operation is needed against high street vendors and hoarders to bring down inflation immediately. For this, it is necessary to ensure registration of FIR against wholesalers. Imprisonment along with heavy fines will bring them to justice. (Nai Baat Edit)
- Loan agreements worth 1.20 billion dollars were signed between the Asian Development Bank and Pakistan. The Asian Development Bank officials confirmed the agreements for the projects for which this loan is being taken, including budget financing and domestic resource mobilization projects. Pakistan will receive a total of 1 billion 55 million dollars from the World and Asian Development Bank. Although frequent international aid is a welcome development for Pakistan’s economy, several realistic measures are needed to address Pakistan’s economic challenges and pave the way for improvement. At a time when steps are being taken to revive the economy, we have to keep an eye on the factors and financial system failures that hinder the growth of the economy, such as money laundering of Rs 70 billion under the guise of importing solar panels. The banks were fined only Rs 9 crore for money laundering. On the other hand, the ruling classes and political parties have failed to take any steps to solve the energy crisis. Along with this, law and order issues and terrorism have deterred foreign investment and adversely affected economic activities. Corruption is also a big problem in the country. While the poor law and order situation has prevented economic development, it created obstacles in the way of foreign investment. Corruption scandals and a lack of long-term policy continuity have seriously undermined economic planning. Inadequate infrastructure, including lack of roads, ports and energy supply, has hampered industrial growth and export potential. Widespread tax evasion and a large informal economy have limited government revenues and contributed to fiscal deficits. A large section of Pakistan’s population lacks access to quality education and vocational training, resulting in a shortage of skilled workers. Pakistan’s foreign and domestic debt increased alarmingly, which is also a major problem. Frequent fluctuations in exchange rates have created uncertainty for businesses and investors. The country continues to suffer from a balance of payments crisis due to which it has to depend on external loans. Those who want to privatize government institutions also want to deprive the poor people of their jobs and twice a day bread. Textile sector is the backbone of the country’s economy, accounting for 60% of the country’s total exports, 40% of employment in the manufacturing sector, and 8.55 of the country’s GDP. This industry provides employment to 15 million people, but every sector is headed for disaster due to ill-advised decisions. 45% of people are forced to live below the poverty level. According to the research report of a non-governmental organization, due to continuous load shedding of electricity and gas, more than 300 textile units are about to close, which will reduce the export of textiles by 300 million dollars per month. The share of tax revenue in the country’s gross national product is lower than the average in the South Asian region. In order to increase the share of tax revenue in national income, the economy must be documented to prevent tax evasion and increase the tax net. There are many businesses in the country where there is no certified record of transactions with the government agencies, so the avenues for tax evasion are open. In the past, governments have acted reluctantly to document these sectors and retreated on mild resistance. Governments have been busy raising revenue by increasing indirect taxes and by imposing more taxes on already taxing sectors. Tax rates on the salaried class or professionals have been continuously increased. By implementing the new agreement with the IMF, the rates of general sales tax, petroleum levy and withholding tax have been significantly increased, the effects of which will be painful for everyone. Due to the increase in the prices of petrol, electricity and gas, there has been a tsunami of inflation. If in the past governments had taken sincere steps to document the economy and bring all sectors into the tax net and had not retreated from policies at the slightest resistance, today heavy taxes on the energy sector and on essential commodities would not have been imposed. It would have been possible to reduce the rate of GST to 18%, but unfortunately the situation is that a large part of the economy is outside the tax net and a small part is bearing the entire burden. If all the governments that came to power in Pakistan had used the resources better, the situation would have been different today. The crises facing the country have affected the business, salaried and working classes the most. The time to impose more taxes is over. In Pakistan’s case, exports are down due to low investment and strong domestic demand. Due to these two factors, imports increase more than exports, resulting in widening of the trade deficit. Pakistan needs to increase private investment and exports to sustain economic growth. Pakistan’s export growth has also been affected due to unreasonable policies of the government and complex incentives offered to the industry. In recent years, the percentage of GDP has decreased considerably and thus negatively impacted the growth. Lack of investment is one of the main reasons why Pakistan’s export growth has been negative over a period of 10 years. Other reasons include high tariff structure, erratic growth trends, low access to global markets, lack of infrastructure and technological advancement. Exports are also affected due to unreasonable government policies and complicated incentives offered to the industry. Pakistan’s economy needs reforms in the areas of special business, trade policies and investment. Without reforms, Pakistan’s economy will remain in a state of crisis. The future of Pakistan’s economy will depend on how we utilize our productive resources, and what steps we take to develop it. Investment, trade, energy solutions, reforms and political stability are important for Pakistan’s economy. Effective fiscal strategy, planning and above all execution is essential to reduce fiscal deficit and manage public finances responsibly besides a business-friendly environment. (Express Daily Edit)
- Lawyers’ organizations are voicing concerns over the unfairness of constituencies, election procedures and seat distribution. People are approaching courts with objections on delimitation. Political parties are demanding a level playing field, and of course, free and fair elections, but such a big task cannot be done in chaos. The Supreme Court has rejected the petitions related to the objections to delimitation of constituencies in Balochistan and has suspended the orders given by the Balochistan High Court regarding the delimitation of constituencies. The court declared that these objections will be heard after the elections. Elections will not be allowed to be derailed, and no delay in conducting the election will be accepted. As Justice Sardar Tariq Masood observed, the date of general elections is not a trivial matter. Since the announcement of the poll date, there has been a semblance of stability in the country. Stock exchange performance improved. The upward flight of the dollar has reversed; economic and business activities have improved and the common man’s confidence in the future has been restored. With the decision to hear the objections to the delimitation after the election, the fear of obstruction in the way of election on February 8 has been eliminated. Lawyers, who are the enlightened section of the nation, would never want the elections to be delayed indefinitely. The real purpose of their demand seems to be to set things right. In the declarations issued by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Pakistan Bar Council, Sindh Bar Association and Punjab Bar Council, it was emphasized that the elections should be held on February 8. The reaction of PTI, PML-N and PPP shows that they do not support the said demand of lawyers’ organizations at least at this stage. PTI Senator Ali Zafar even said that the demand of lawyers is legitimate but the timing is wrong. The spokesperson of the Election Commission said that they will not come under pressure or blackmail. It seems appropriate for the Election Commission to listen to everyone’s grievances and address concerns instead of getting bogged down in rhetoric. (Jang Edit)
- Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir met US Central Command (CENTCOM) Chief General Michael Eric in which he emphasized the need to increase joint military training between the two countries. The meeting took place on Tuesday at the CENTCOM headquarters in Florida. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the meeting, issues of common interest, especially cooperation in regional security matters, were discussed. They discussed ways of joint training and reiterated the need to enhance the training relationship between CENTCOM and the Pakistan Army. The history of Pakistan’s relationship with America is very long but it is a sad thing that America does not realize the problems of Pakistan. Terrorism is one of the serious problems that Pakistan is currently struggling with. America is well aware that the use of US weapons left behind in Afghanistan for terrorism in Pakistan is a major threat to our security. To solve this problem, the civil and military leaders of Pakistan and the United States should decide on a joint strategy. Also, a sustainable system should be discussed to stabilize Afghanistan because until the situation in Afghanistan improves, all its neighbors in general and Pakistan in particular will continue to suffer. Terrorism is can lead to problems beyond Pakistan and the region. Therefore, to control this, there should be talks with the interim Taliban government of Afghanistan, which is allowing the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other such groups to play openly. (Edit Nawaiwaqt)
COLUMNS
- The long march started after the death of Balach Baloch in the alleged police encounter. It has reached Dera Ismail Khan. The participants of the march say that their destination is Islamabad, where they will participate in the ongoing sit-in protest, and will announce the future plan. The participants staged a dharna in Turbat district of Balochistan from November 23 to December 6; march towards Islamabad started from December 6. The organizers of the long march and the Baloch Ekjaheti Committee have alleged that the police had tried to block the route of the long march in Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Quetta and Dera Ghazi Khan. The leader of the march, Mehrang Baloch, believes that her long march is successful even before reaching Islamabad because thousands of people from Balochistan participated in the march. She claimed that she was welcomed by the people of every tehsil and every district along the march route. Speaking to Voice of America, she said that the extrajudicial killings should be stopped and the missing persons should be released. Their long march is a movement in which registration of missing persons is also being done. Mehrang Baloch said that stopping their peaceful march by the government is state oppression. It should be remembered that the families of four people are protesting the death of their loved ones in an alleged encounter with CTD in Turbat. The relatives claim that those who were killed were forcibly disappeared. On this incident, Balochistan Police registered a case of murder of Balach Baloch and three other persons against SHO CTD and other officials on the complaint of Balach’s father Mola Bakhsh. It should be noted that the CTD police claimed to have killed four terrorists in an encounter last month. Those killed in the encounter were identified as Balach Moola Bakhsh, Saifullah, Wadud and Shakoor. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a statement claimed that Balach was a member of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). According to CTD, Balach admitted during interrogation that he had planned target killing and planted IEDs (bombs). He was taking the explosive material to his other accomplices who had already prepared a motorcycle IED and wanted to carry out a terrorist attack in Turbat city. The statement further claimed that the CTD formed a raid team on Balach’s revelation. As soon as they reached the spot, the terrorists started firing. Balach was killed by terrorists. Muhammad Zeeshan, a participant in the Baloch Solidarity March, says that his father was abducted from Panjgur. He was tortured by unknown persons in Sohrab for participating in the march. Speaking to Voice of America, he said that he was hospitalized for six days. He re-joined the march after his health improved. The participants of the Baloch Ekjaheti March say that they plan to walk from Turbat to Quetta, and then proceed to Lahore via Dera Ghazi Khan, but due to the obstacles placed by the administration and the police in Dera Ghazi Khan, they changed their route from DJ Khan to Dera Ismail Khan, via Taunsa. Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan, Shahid Zaman says that no action was taken against the participants of the march by the local administration. While talking to Voice of America, he said that due to the law-and-order situation, Section 144 is in force banning the assembly of four or more persons throughout the district, which was violated by the participants of the Baloch Solidarity March. No action was taken. According to DC, DG Khan, the local police detained some participants of the march who were released shortly thereafter. Mehrang Baloch says that since their march started from Turbat the government has tried to stop their peaceful march through various tactics. Sometimes the families of the participants were harassed and sometimes the transporters were harassed. Mehrang Baloch is a medical student who has completed her MBBS degree from Bolan Medical College. Nowadays she is studying surgery. According to Dr Mahrang Baloch, her father Abdul Ghaffar Longo was picked up by state agencies in 2009 and his tortured body was found two years later. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Mah said she demands the government of Pakistan to unconditionally drop all the cases registered against the Baloch. She also demanded an impartial investigation into extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. It should be noted that the Balochistan High Court has ordered the suspension of four officials of CTD Makran while passing judgment on the custodial killing of Balach Baloch in Turbat. VOA contacted Balochistan’s Acting Information Minister Jan Achakzai, and he said that the government has accepted most demands of the march participants. The Balochistan government has also formed a committee to investigate the Turbat encounter killing. Amnesty International South Asia has asked the government of Pakistan to release all the detained persons during the Baloch Solidarity March. It should be remembered that long marches have been conducted from Quetta to Karachi, Karachi to Islamabad and Quetta to Islamabad to recover the missing persons from Balochistan. The state institutions have been denying the allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. (Zia ur Rahman, Urdu Voice of America) https://www.urduvoa.com/a/families-of-baloch-missing-person-towards-islamabad-20dec2023/7405495.html
