Street vendors in Lhasa targeted amid ‘clean up’ the streets campaign

Pak Urdu Media Digest- Mar 31, 2023
EDITORIALS
- The Sindh government has decided to outsource exam related works of class 9 to 12 despite widespread opposition. The main issue is quality of education. What betterment will befall Sindh education if examination works are outsourced? Let us stop new experiments. Let us appoint chairmen for education boards and take strict measures to weed out corruption. Instead of taking one sided decision, let there be consultation with all concerned stakeholders by the Sindh government”. (Pahenji Akhbar Edit, Mar.30)
- Be it gas production or power generation, it is the locals who have first right on these resources as per constitution. Sindh government, as per Sindh High Court’s orders, will have to make federal government bound by constitution’s Article 158, Sindh government should also move Supreme Court in this connection. Also, since federal government has offered to hand over all Electricity-related works to provinces and experts are also of view that if this offer is accepted it can mean cheaper power to Sindh people from Thar coal, which is in fact also one of rights of Sindh people, there should be no delay in accepting this offer. As per 18th amendment, provinces have been given more power and hence Sindh government should accept federal government’s offer without any delay. Sindh government should step forward for getting Sindh people benefit from Sindh resources. (Kawish Edit, Mar.30)
- Breaking of water course at Obaro (Sindh) and resultant breaches causing heavy loss of water shows irrigation department is not doing its job well. There should be a thorough investigation; action should be taken against those found guilty. (Sindh Express Edit)
- Karo kari (honor killing) are claiming lives across Sindh. It is time the provincial government organises awareness campaigns to make people see brighter and happier sides of life so that precious lives can be saved from falling to traditions and customs like karo-kari and other social malpractices. (Ibrat Edit)
- The Electricity Department has already confessed that it supplies 60 percent of electricity to VIPs, VVIPs, and other influential persons, while 30 percent of electricity is supplied to the people. It had also accepted that common people are paying their bills on time. Yet, only common consumers are being harassed under the recovery campaign of the Electricity Department. Crores of rupees are due from government offices. Ten district administrations have not paid their dues. But the target of the crackdown are only common consumers. (Edit-Himalya Today)
- A dozen people have died in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while trying to collect free flour. There are also reports of corruption in the relief package. The administration should improve the flour supplies and check malpractices. (Edit Dunya)
- The good news for traders exporting goods to Europe is that the EU has removed Pakistan from the list of countries of high concern. It shows increasing trust of the international community in Pakistan. (Edits – Nawa-i-Waqt Mar.30, Daily Ausaf)
- The state is currently facing political, constitutional and economic crises. This is because of the sharp division between the main institutions. Unfortunately, the only solution to the crises is the Constitution, but there are strong differences on the interpretation of the Constitution; political expediency is at work. The bench broke up at the beginning of the Supreme Court’s Suo Moto hearing on the Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa elections. Six senior judges dissented on the authority of CJP to issue Suo Moto notice. On its part, the government passed a bill in Parliament to clip CJP’s wings but jurists are divided on this too. PTI’s lawyers say that the bill is in direct conflict with the constitution, and it will be challenged in the Supreme Court. Government lawyers and lawmakers have a different take. Parliament should have been the proper platform to solve the kind of crisis that is happening at the moment but after the resignations of PTI lawmakers every parliament decisions and legislation are being made controversial. There is no doubt that this crisis started with PTI’s resignation from the National Assembly and dissolution of the two provincial assemblies. Imran Khan took a wrong decision in dissolving two provincial assemblies. He is constantly pressing for elections in 90 days. Regardless of what the constitution requires in this regard, the current crisis should be resolved through dialogue. Imran Khan and the Prime Minister should find a middle path and avoid making the judiciary a political arena to resolve the crisis. If the politicians fail to solve the current crisis, Pakistan will be known as a failed state and people will suffer economic problems and bad situations due to which the integrity and unity of the state will be in danger. Because of the non-political decisions and stubbornness of the PTI, the situation has become very complicated and unspeakable. Such a situation arose in 1971; the result of which is in front of everyone. So, all stakeholders should be aware. (Edit, Roznama Intekhab)
- Nerve breaking inflation, high electricity and gas tariffs, and social disorders are a matter of grave concern. So is the absence of any relief to the poor people even in the month of Ramadan despite assurance from the government. Today people of Pakistan are under great psychological stress and pressure which could result in awful results. (Edits – Baad-e-Shimal, Nai Baat)
- CPEC is playing a vital role in improving Sino-Pak relations as both sides are determined to complete all the developmental projects like the CPEC Thar Coal Project in stipulated time. The work on CPEC is going on smoothly and with needed pace and both the countries are heading forward with trust and unity as expressed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Thar Coal Project will reduce power shortages, which in turn would improve Pakistan’s economy, and there would be prosperity. China has made some USD162bn investment under the CEPC with projects like Gwadar Port, roadways, agriculture, electricity, industries, financial services, science and technology, tourism, education and poverty. During the PTI Government’s term the work on CPEC had slowed down but now it has gained momentum again. CPEC is as important a project for Pakistan today as it was when initiated. (Jang Edit)
NEWS
- The Islamabad High Court has accepted the stand of the Federal government that Gilgit-Baltistan police cannot be deployed for the security of the VIPs outside its territory. This ruling came on the GB government petition against the order of the Federal government banning GB police from the security of VIPs outside of GB. The Attorney General of the Federal government pointed out that security of the VIPs is the responsibility of the concerned provincial governments as per the rules framed by Imran Khan government in Sept 2021. (Himalya Today, Daily K2, Baad-e-Shimal)
- The police used baton charge to regulate distribution of free flour in Fakirabad, near Peshawar. The video of the police action has gone viral. The video shows that extreme violence was used by the police against the people who had come to receive free flour. The angry men and women staged a protest and blocked Sabzi Mandi Road. Getting free flour has become a torment for the people. People are standing in long queues for hours but in vain. It is alleged that the flour is distributed among the chosen ones after closing the doors of the distribution center and the deserving people return to their homes empty-handed. (Aeen Daily)
- KPK Awami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan has voiced concern that even in the holy month of Ramzan Pashtuns are being killed. Pashtuns are tired of paying sacrifices of their lives. But those who had brought terrorists to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and turned it into a heap of gunpowder are enjoying all facilities of power. The silence of the judiciary, parliament, and media on the genocide of Pashtuns is criminal. How long we should go on burying our dead? (Aeen Daily)
- Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the PDM government will end after August 12 or 16, after which the interim government will come. It is the task of the interim government to hold elections. Sanaullah while talking to the media asserted that terrorists will be eliminated soon. (Ummat, Nawaiwaqt)
- PTI has called a new lot of workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the security of its chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence, Lahore. Some 40 workers from each constituency will be on duty at Zaman Park for a week. (Ummat)
- CTD have arrested 9 terrorists while conducting operations in Punjab. The terrorists reportedly belonged to banned organizations, and they have been arrested from Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha. From them suicide vest-making material was also recovered. Terrorist networks wanted to attack sensitive districts. This week, 340 combing and search operations were conducted in different areas of Punjab. And 41 suspects were arrested. (Daily Ausaf)
COLUMNS
- Right now, Pakistan’s politics keep veering around Punjab or Lahore. Karachi, Quetta or even Peshawar are nowhere in the political debates. Be it Lahore or Islamabad, judges’ interference in political matters is making headlines these days. If we give a close look, we will find that by and large it is Punjab that is most often behind any crisis experienced from time to time. Punjabis think Pakistan is their fiefdom handed over to Punjab’s elite class by the British government. They never take Pakistan as an independent country. Bringing One Unit System was also Punjabis’ creation during Gen. Ayub Khan regime. It is these Punjabis who did not accept 1970 election results, and ultimately the Bengalis were compelled to separate from Pakistan. Punjabis think they have divine right to rule Pakistan. Think of any crisis suffered in the country, you will find Punjabi brain behind it. Any political party can come to power through votes in a democratic set-up. Hence, be it ML(N) or PTI, their leaders and activists think that any and every problem of Punjab, be it social, political or even economic one is problem of country as a whole. In the current political scenario, if Sindhis, Balochs and Pashtos step aside thinking that they have nothing to gain or lose in current face-off between PTI and PDM government, then it can turn out to be big trouble for federal government. Hence, it will be in the larger interests of Pakistan if one round table conference is convened inviting nationalists and intelligentsia to help Punjab to come out of the current crisis by using capabilities and expertise of all. Pakistan belongs to all. The fight by Punjab’s elite class cannot be a fight of all others Pakistan. (Pahenji Akhbar, Dr. Abdul Majeed Chandiyo, Mar.30)
- It is time our rulers give a thought whether they want to make Pakistan like Afghanistan or they want to see Pakistan proud and powerful country. Right now, we are under IMF’s pressure. Political and constitutional issues are also slipping out of politicians’ grip. The post April-2022 government seems to be failing miserably. If political and constitutional confrontation in pursuit of power in Punjab goes on for a longer period, it will only serve a handful few at the cost of teeming others. The best way out is to sort out matters in the National Assembly. (Pahenji Akhbar, Sikandar G Soomro, Mar.30)
- Punjab is stealing Sindh share of water. This puts Sindh’s future at risks. The solution to this problem lies in movements by Sindh people. It is these movements that can play decisive roles in making Sindh government, Punjab, IRSA and even federal government aware of Sindh concerns. We also have to make Punjab accountable for stealing Sindh waters since one and half century. (Pahenji Akhbar, Atif Mallah, March 30)
- The experiments being done in the country from time to time have been taking a big toll. The 2018 experiment that brought Imran Khan to power politics has proved to be a big flop; it was like “suicide attack” on the country’s democratic and constitutional set-up. Though all parties and leaders have played their part for their personal gains over the years, never before have we witnessed political tensions like the ones being experienced nowadays. The fights between parties in PDM and PTI have become more personal than political especially between JUI and PML-N supported to some extent by PPP on one side and PTI on the other side. Political parties are busy fighting one another and our economy keeps sliding down. Informally, we have already entered default phase. PTI is very strong opposition party today, but, instead of fighting for peoples’ issues, its thrust is on getting elections dates or early polls. Likewise, government is not doing anything good by spending crores on freebies. What good will this do to people with this handful charity and for how long that free flour will help the poor? We might not oppose relief to people but this also is not the way to help people. This is time to do planning and make judicious use of government resources. This is time to develop positive outlook for larger good of people and the nation. This is time to defer any and every such activity aside which is not urgent. (Kawish, Ali Raza Pirzada, Mar.30)
- Since his ouster from power, Imran Khan has been targeting the establishment and the election commission. He believes these two bodies have been unreasonable to him. He has therefore been raising finger against election commission; his party has also protested against election commission; now also both these institutions are being targeted by him and his party leaders. PML(N) has been targeting two other offices, namely office of President and Chief Justice of Pakistan. Maryam Nawaz is also highly critical of apex court’s role. She has gone to the extent of saying, “Supreme Court is re-writing constitution”. Likewise, Shahbaz Sharif as a PM has also spoken directly or indirectly against judiciary. The PM has also shown his displeasure vis- a- vis President. Imran Khan has been targeting establishment because he sees it responsible for his ouster from power. He is perhaps the only politician, who openly criticizes the establishment. Others also might have done it, but not openly. He might show that his carefree style is natural, but he is very calculated and crafty. He thinks people like his style. Before Imran Khan’s advent on Pakistani political map, things were not as they are today. These days it looks our institutions have their own ways to think and act. This is very strange and to some extent unreasonable too. Some sections /institutions have also started leaving behind the impression that they have decided/chosen their favorite political leaders. As a result, some think Imran Khan is good for country while others think PDM is better solution for country. In fact, institutions are expected not to decide their favorites or chosen ones in the power game of politicians. Institutions are expected to function and do their jobs within their given constitutional limitations. But, when institutions step out of their limits decided by constitution for them, it is bound to trigger confrontation. Establishment and judiciary have often fought each other as and when we had dictatorial set-up. Not going into who wins and who loses in such fights, one thing is certain that such fights amongst institutions do great damage/harm to country. If Pakistan was not brought under martial law from time to time, the country’s overall scenario would have been better than what we get to see today. When it was realized in a country like Bangladesh, that has come up after Pakistan, that institutional confrontations do great harm to country, its establishment decided to remain away from their country’s politics and this has been happening over the years there and as a result Bangladesh is much ahead economically compared to Pakistan. The role of institutions is a key subject in Pakistan today. Be it the institution for defense or judiciary or any other one, they all must remain and function within limitations set for them in the country’s constitution. This is the only way to avert a crisis. We all accept there is crisis in the country but none accepts as to how much he/she has contributed to it. There is hardly any politician in the country today whose role is purely constitutional and lawful. Our institutions have to deliver for whatever jobs they were set up. But it is country’s misfortune that it does not happen and most often institutions trespass and interfere in others’ domain. If institutions keep interfering and fighting one another, then none can save the country’s interests getting side-lined and suffering in their fight. It is a deplorable state of affairs that we are oppressed citizens of a country whose institutions keep fighting one another and look more divided than united. (Sindh Express, Aijaz Mungi)
- The differences between the Supreme Court judges on an almost daily basis are enough to perplex our minds. But to make the subjects more nervous, the third episode of the alleged interview of the recently retired General Bajwa was also released. I am compelled to use the word “allegedly” because after the second episode of the said “interview” came out, Bajwa had a telephone conversation with two of our trusted colleagues – Mansoor Ali Khan and Salim Safi. He maintained that he did not give any “interview” to Shahid Maitla. He also gave the impression that he would like to take legal action against the person who made the “fake interview” public. The threat of “legal action” did not stop Shahid Maitla from releasing the third segment. This segment is much more sensational than the previous two. Bajwa did not even spare Nawaz Sharif’s late father in it. “Unity of Command” plays a key role in strengthening the credibility, respect, and effectiveness of the military institution. Thanks to the alleged “interview”, Bajwa continues to disrespect his institution. By doing all this, Bajwa feels he is suffering from the delusion of proving himself to be simple, innocent and philanthropic. (Nusrat Javed, Nawa-i-Waqt)
- The trial court has awarded death sentence to the ninth criminal who published the worst blasphemous material insulting holy personalities on social media. Last Friday i.e., March 24, 2023, Anti-Terrorism Court No. 3 of Peshawar, Judge Muhammad Adil Khan sentenced Muhammad Zeeshan to death under Section 295C of the Pakistan Penal Code after being found guilty of blasphemy. The trial lasted for one and a half years. In the light of all the indisputable evidence, the Court of Appeal has awarded the death sentence to the said criminal and other punishments. The accused cannot get any relief from any constitutional and legal forum. Enforce capital punishment awarded to all the accused involved in the promotion of blasphemous content on social media. Deputy Director of FIA Cyber Crime Wing has told the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court that the number of criminals involved in promoting obscene content on social media runs into millions. This is alarming for every Muslim. It is believed that the campaign of promoting blasphemous and obscene content on social media was started in 2016 through pages like Bhainsa, Roshni, Mochi, Machhar, and Jugan. The then Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had ordered the setting up of a JIT to track down these criminals and to prosecute them. As a result, a total of eight criminals were named in case registered in 2017 by FIA Cyber Crime Wing, Islamabad. Four of them were caught while four others managed to escape abroad After trial, three were sentenced to death and one was sentenced to ten years in prison. (Navid Masood Hashmi, Daily Ausaf)
