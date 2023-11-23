China FO Presser- Nov 23, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Nov 23, 2023
- The Islamabad High Court has summoned the Prime Minister on November 29 in the missing persons case. The Defence Minister, Defence Secretary, and Home Secretary were also asked to appear in the court on the same day. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani ordered the summons after rejecting the report of the Baloch Enforced Disappearance Commission that probed the missing persons’ case. “If the 55 missing persons could not be traced and presented before the court, the Prime Minister should appear in the court on November 29 and provide answers to searching questions. (Qudrat Daily)
- Police have sealed a madrasa and arrested two teachers in Chakwal (Punjab) following alleged abuse of madrassa children. Malik Azhar, SHO investigating the case, said the accused initially admitted to touching the children inappropriately and making ‘Z’ marks on their bodies with a knife. The accused confessed that he used to enjoy this act. According to the details released by the police, the child rape took place at Jamia Al-Mustafa madrassa. A student said he was abused and that the teacher had threatened him with a knife and made a Z mark on his body. He has been taken to hospital for examination. After this incident came to light last week, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Chakwal and met the affected children and their parents. SHO Malik Azhar while talking to Voice of America said that 15 of the 68 children studying in the madrassa had complained of abuse. (Urdu Voice of America)
- Terrorists attacked the Lala Kandao check post in Jamrud, Khyber Agency, late at night, but escaped in the police retaliatory action. A policeman was killed in the cross fire. As soon as the attack was reported, a heavy police force reached the check post, cordoned off the area and started a search operation. (Ummat)
- According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), a convoy of security forces was attacked in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, and two personnel, 33-year-old Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah from Karak district and 30-year-old Lance Naik Sajid Hussain from Karam district were martyred. ISPR said that the security forces are taking action to eliminate any terrorist presence in the area. (Himalya Today Daily)
- An explosion in the Wana area of South Waziristan killed four persons including Tribal Chief Aslam Noor and his two sons. Three others were injured. According to the police, the explosion took place in a shop located in Darza Ghondi area. The shopkeeper Sahib Noor is also killed. Lower Waziristan District Police Officer (DPO) Farmanullah Wardag said the Tribal Chief Aslam Noor was going home in a car from Wana Bazaar at the time of the explosion. Noor was a recipient of Presidential award. His driver Samiullah is among the injured. (Daily Pakistan)
- A loud explosion took place in the Pashtu area of Khar Tehsil, in which one person was killed and his vehicle was destroyed. Eyewitnesses said that the blast was so powerful that the car’s windows were blown away. The police have started investigating the blast. (Qudrat Daily)
- A protest was held by the residents of Goth Baqa Halipota in Tando Allahyar against the abuses of the Goth influential Wadera (landlord). Later speaking at the Tando Allahyar Press Club, Nasir Ahmed Halipota, Allah Bachayo Halipota, Nek Mohammad Behrani, the residents of the said Goth, said they are the old residents of Goth Baqa Halipota. Wadera Alhadno Halipota is harassing us. He has let loose criminals to forcibly occupy our agricultural land. (Urdu Point)
- The police have so far failed to nab the killers of journalist Jan Muhammad Mehr. Protesting the police inaction, journalists, and media workers continue to stage a hunger strike and protest at the Sukkur Press Club. (Urdu Point)
- The worst loadshedding of electricity continues in the border city of Chaman. Electricity is being provided for 3 to 4 hours a day that too in low voltage. The WAPDA authorities are harassing people by using the excuse of electricity theft. Due to unannounced load shedding, work in office and business activities are also affected. (Urdu Point)
- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed concern over Pakistan’s order to deport illegal foreign nationals because the orders also affect refugees with the UN agency, and Afghan nationals with valid documents. Philippa Kendler, the representative of UNHCR in Pakistan, said in a press briefing at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva that the large-scale return to Afghanistan is adding to the humanitarian crisis in the landlocked country more so as the winter temperature have dropped to minus 4 degrees Celsius at some places. Many returnees particularly women and children could die in the extreme cold if left without adequate shelter. According to her, the Afghans interviewed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan said they were leaving in a hurry due to fear of arrest and detention. Though registered and properly documented Afghan citizens are not included in the deportation process, the Pakistani government announcements and actions have created a sense of panic among them. UNHCR official said “We have repeatedly reiterated our demand that regardless of their legal status in Pakistan, the return to Afghanistan should be voluntary, safe, and dignified. (Dawn Daily)
- The Provincial President of Pashtunkhawa Milli Awami Party, Nasrullah Khan Zere said all the leaders, who are enjoying with Government power, will face the hatred of the Pashtun Afghan people for their insulting behavior towards the Afghan Kadwal people and the inhumane actions of forced eviction. When the time comes, they will be held accountable. (Urdu Point)
- After the protests from the students against the exorbitant rise in fees, Karakoram University is closed for an indefinite period under the pretext of deteriorating law and order situation. The administration has told the students to attend online classes. Why did the administration close the University instead of improving the situation? If the situation is so bad, why the Vice Chancellor and other responsible office bearers are not resigning? This is the basic question. The economic crisis of the University and the regular protests of the students are badly affecting the future of students. The President of the country as the Chancellor and the Chairman of Higher Education has not taken any notice of the situation. History has proved that if a nation has to be destroyed its education institutions should be destroyed first. The entire education system in Gilgit-Baltistan has been paralyzed for the last many decades. The condition of government schools, colleges, and the two universities, Baltistan University and the Karakoram University is apparent to everyone. All the Vice-Chancellors appointed so far were controversial. Mismanagement, corruption, and scandals have badly tarnished the image of these two important universities. On one hand, the federal government is ignoring the problems and on the other hand, the powerful education mafia has taken control of the universities. The huge rise in fees is closing the doors of education for youth. Closing the university under the pretext of law-and-order situation is not a proper step. On the contrary, it is aggravating the situation further. The federal government should take notice of the situation and take steps to restore order. (Edit-Himalya Today Daily)
- For the past one year, the electricity companies have repeatedly imposed additional burden on the public due to which the common man was not able to pay the electricity bill. Every month the power companies submit a request for increase tariffs to NEPRA on the pretext of fuel adjustment and they also apply the request one month in advance. This puts a double additional burden on the consumers. It is known that CBA has given a request to NEPRA to raise the price by 3.53 rupees per unit with effect from October 2023. This means that the additional bill of the previous month will also have to be paid and it works out an additional burden of about 40 billion rupees on the shoulders of the poor. In our opinion, the government should announce a special package for consumers in the 200-to-300-unit bracket so that a laborer is able to pay his power bill. It would be better if the extra burden is placed on the big and rich people instead of the common man. (Edit, Daily Khabrain) #####
