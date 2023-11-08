China FO Presser – Nov 9, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest, Nov 8, 2023

NEWS: PPP stalwart and senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan has said that Nawaz Sharif is disqualified for life. Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification cannot be done away with without a constitutional amendment. Aitzaz said it was an offence to give protocol to a criminal. And demanded action against the Pak High Commissioner in London for seeing off Nawaz Sharif at the airport. He added that no election could take place without PTI Chairman. (Awami Awaz, Nov.7)

Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari has said that Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was not removed to get power for the PDM. It was removed because it was not running the government properly. The PTI government did not do any work during its tenure. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said, “PPP welcomes our opponents who want to contest the election against us”. (Himalya Today Daily)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have formed an electoral alliance to fight the next general elections. A MQM delegation met Nawaz Sharif at the PML N central secretariat in Lahore. Later addressing a joint press conference, Saad Rafiq said that MQM and PML-N will fight the February 8 election together. Earlier, in the meeting between the leaders of the two political parties, seat adjustment, the overall political situation, and other issues were discussed. Both parties agreed that they would adopt a common strategy to get the people of Pakistan out of the current problems and put Pakistan on the path of development again. The two parties also decided to establish a six-member committee that will prepare a comprehensive charter for solving the problems of Sindh province, especially its urban areas. (Himalya Today Daily)

PML-N has decided to form an alliance with all the opponents of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh. Nawaz Sharif will visit Sindh and initiate an electoral alliance with all political parties opposed to PPP including MQM, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), and JUI. The sources of PML-N have said that Bashir Memon will be made the president of PML-N Sindh but no other officials will be designated in Sindh at present. Bashir Memon will take decisions and all the decisions of PML-N Sindh will be made from Sindh itself. There are reports that the delegation of MQM is coming today to meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore for seat adjustment talks. Sources say that former President Asif Zardari had telephonic contact with Nawaz Sharif two or three days after his return to the country, but there was no contact between Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif after that. ML-N has a very clear policy regarding PTI that there will be no talk with those involved in the incidents of May 9. PTI should get relief from the courts. Nawaz Sharif will visit all four provinces after the general council meeting of the PML-N. (Qudrat Daily)

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Inter-Religious Harmony and Middle East Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that Pakistan will participate in the OIC meeting. Talking about the Israeli aggression in Gaza, Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that Palestinians are being martyred in Gaza, and the OIC meeting will discuss a plan of action. It should be noted that yesterday the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced to convene an extraordinary Islamic summit on November 12 to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. The summit was called at the invitation of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia currently holds the presidency of the OIC, and the meeting will be held in Riyadh. (Qudrat Daily)

Siraj-ul-Haq has stated that his Jamaat-e-Islami is struggling for the unity of the Ummah on the basis of common values and common pain. The message of Syed Maududi and Imam Khomeini is to unite the world of Islam; all Islamic countries should unite and stop Israel’s brutality. A month has passed since Gaza is burning. The international community, the OIC, have failed to control Israel. He expressed these views in Tehran during a meeting with the adviser of the Iranian leader on foreign affairs, Ayatollah Khamenei and other leaders. (Urdu Point, Daily Pakistan)

Senior leader of Jamiat Ulema e Islam Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari spoke openly on the problems of Balochistan in the Senate. He Haidari said that Balochistan is being killed economically. Today the landlords are protesting because there is a dire need of water for sowing wheat. He said that stability and economic development are not being thought of in Balochistan, and enforced disappearances have become a problem. (Qudrat Daily)

Central President of National Party and former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch has said that border trade is the only source of livelihood of our people. In five years, the rulers have destroyed everything, the law-and-order situation is very bad, while all employment opportunities have been closed and jobs have been sold. The Central Secretary General of the National Party, Jan Mohammad said that not a single scheme has been completed in five years. Due to the lack of classrooms in educational institutions, most of the students are not being admitted to the university. And the project of Teri was exposed to corruption. The contract was given to the negligent contractors on the recommendation of the Minister. The work of the Makran Medial College Hospital has stopped, which requires an inquiry. Not even a kilometer of work has been done on Mand-Turbat Road. He said that the time has come for the people to stop the path of these anti-social elements. (Qudrat Daily)

The members in the Upper House have expressed concern over the bad law and order in Balochistan and emphasized the need to take concrete steps in this regard. Members have also demanded a review of the government’s policy regarding Afghan refugees. Senator Tahir Bizenjo said that the law-and-order situation in the country, especially in Balochistan is very bad. He said that General Musharraf adopted an aggressive policy towards Balochistan in the past; earlier the security situation in Balochistan was much better than when compared to other provinces. The government should pave the way for fruitful negotiations by recovering thousands of missing persons. He said that it is a bitter reality that Pakistan’s foreign policy has never reflected the sentiments of the people and the interests of the country. He said that to bring peace in the country, it is necessary to establish cordial relations with the neighboring countries. He said that India and Iran are far apart today and now it has reached such a point that the Taliban, whom we used to help the most, are now angry with Pakistan. (Roznama Intekhab)

Baluchistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki was met here on Tuesday by Dr. Hayatullah Khan Ghilzai, a leading personality and tribal leader of the Ghilzai tribe and informed him about the problems faced by his tribe. He stated that a baseless impression is being given of being an Afghan migrant related to their overall tribe, due to which there is anxiety in the Ghilzai tribe. (Urdu Point)

To ensure the implementation of the federal government’s decision to evacuate the refugees, the Balochistan provincial government has started a decisive action. Quetta city has been divided into 12 zones, and in each zone, teams are formed consisting of NADRA, members of police, district administration, FBR, and land office, who will go to each shop and check the identity cards of shop owners and employees. In the same way, the law enforcement agencies will also conduct a house-to-house survey. On a daily basis, coaches, trains, and buses running on different routes from Quetta will be checked at different places. (Qudrat Daily)

Pakistani officials say security has been increased at military and other sensitive installations after militants attacked an airbase last week. Three aircraft were damaged and a fuel tanker was destroyed in the attack on a training center of the Pakistan Air Force in Punjab’s Mianwali district. According to the news organization “Associated Press”, the responsibility for this attack was accepted by militant group “Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan”. In recent months, the police have claimed to have repelled several attacks by another militant group, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, on this Mianwali air base. Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan has emerged earlier this year. It has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including a July 12 attack on a security check post in the southwest of the country. 9 army personnel were killed in that attack while a woman passerby was also killed. The Pakistan Army claims that the attack on the Air Force training center in Mianwali was thwarted by the security forces with diligent and effective action. According to AP, analysis of satellite images taken a few hours after the attack on Saturday showed that an aircraft at the air base was destroyed by fire while another aircraft was also damaged. Two security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AP that intelligence agencies have warned of more such attacks in their reports, prompting heightened security at military and other sensitive installations. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has not commented on the attack in Mianwali. On Monday, security forces raided a secret hideout of militants in Tirah Valley, where four army personnel and three militants were killed in an exchange of fire, the army said. A lieutenant colonel was also among those killed. (Urdu Voice of America)

Two police officers Arif and Rahmat Ali were killed and three others ASI Alam Sher, Fazal Shah, and Atta Rahman were injured in the attack of unknown terrorists on the office of Oil and Gas Company in the Drazanda area, police said. One of the injured is said to be in critical condition. According to DSP Asghar Ali Shah, the attack took place on Alhaj Oil and Gas Private Drilling Company, A police force stationed at the company camp was targeted by terrorists. As soon as the incident was reported, more police personnel reached the spot, and started searching for the terrorists. (Aeen Daily)

An explosion occurred in a vehicle in Kabul, as a result of which 7 persons were killed and 20 injured. Khalid Zadran, spokesman of Kabul Police said that the explosion took place in the Dasht Barchi area of Kabul, which is historically the area of the Shia Hazara community. (Jasarat)

Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry was produced in the Islamabad District and Sessions Court after two days of physical remand. His wife Hiba Chaudhry was also present in the court room. When the police requested for further physical remand of Chaudhry, his lawyer opposed the demand and pleaded for discharging the former minister from the case. The court reserved its decision. (Daily Khabrain, Roznama Intekhab)

IMF has demanded withdrawal of subsidy on tube wells. IMF suggested solarization scheme for farmers instead of subsidy. According to the sources, talks have been held with the government to start the tube well solarization scheme in the current financial year. The scheme will cost 90 billion rupees. Out of this, 30 billion rupees will be given by the federation, 30 billion rupees by the provinces and 30 billion rupees by the tube well owner. In this regard, Pakistan will also consult with the IMF and the World Bank. In case of implementation of this scheme, tube wells owner will not get subsidy in the budget of the next financial year. (Roznama Intekhab)

Caretaker Energy Minister Mohammad Ali said that 24 oil and gas exploration blocks have been identified. In his address at the Annual Technical Conference and Oil Show in Islamabad, he said that bidding for these blocks will be done in November. He said that new gas policy is in the final stages. Modern technology will be used to increase production in oil and gas. He said that government and its institutions are working on security of investors. (Roznama Intekhab)

A case of insult and desecration of the pages of the Holy Quran was heard in the local court of Rawalpindi. Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Faisal Rasheed sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. On 14th March 2023, the Ratta Amaral police registered a case of insult and desecration the Holy Quran against criminal Mohammad Javed. The court said in its decision that no kindness and concession can be given to the criminals in such a crime. After being sentenced, the criminal was shifted to Adiala Jail. (Roznama Intekhab)

Former Punjab Chief Minister and PTI President Pervez Elahi is in jail on judicial remand. The police have raided his house on the information of the presence of an important person. The CCTV footage of which has come to light has gone viral. Pervaiz Elahi’s family sources say that the police searched the house after taking women and children out. On the other hand, police sources say that the police had received information about the presence of an important person in Parvez Elahi’s house, for which they conducted the raid. (Roznama Intekhab)

EDITORIALS

Sindh rulers instead of paying attention to the agricultural sector keep turning a blind eye to issues affecting this sector. As a result, conditions keep deteriorating in Sindh’s agricultural sector. On one hand, Sindh is not getting its share of water and on another there is discrimination in distribution of whatever quantity of water is received. Inefficiency on part of the irrigation department is hastening deterioration of conditions leaving the sugar belt in Sindh most affected. Earlier, the Sindh government had fixed November 15 as the sugarcane crushing date. Normally, sugar mills have to light up the heat chimneys 10 days in advance. But no such preparation is in sight and hence there is no certainty that the sugarcane crushing season will take off from the date announced by the government. This can result in big financial loss for sugarcane growers. We would like to urge the Sindh authorities to fix the support price for sugarcane at Rs.445 per 40kgs as is being demanded by growers. Also, crushing of sugarcane should start from November 15, and action should be taken against mill owners not starting crushing on the above given date. (Pahenji Akhbar Edit, Nov.7)

According to the Islamic Ideological Council, religious heads from all sects have given joint opinion that suicide attacks are “Haram” and terrorists are un-Islamic. We compliment all those “ulemas”/religious scholars for their opinion, and hope that in light of above code of conduct, all the doors are now shut on terrorists. Framing a code of conduct is much needed in current times especially as the terror wave is back targeting security forces this time. In fact, a code of conduct has become necessary for almost every walk of life as corruption and several other unethical practices are seen as necessary gateway to success in life nowadays. We have to get rid of terrorism, corruption, black-marketing, favoritism, and other such evils for maintaining our national pride.”. (Ibrat Edit)

The rulers always claim that all available resources are used to provide the results of government steps to the common man. But these claims are not true because the government institutions are in the grip of mafias. In every department the mafia rule is prevalent. It can be said that two governments are running simultaneously; one is selected and the other one is a nexus of bureaucracy and mafias. Stopping corruption, irregularities, scams, and looting in government departments is not possible because they are in control of mafia. The problems of the people are connected with government departments and agencies, but if these are controlled by mafia how their problems will be solved and how they will get justice? The bureaucracy has become uncontrollable. Even justified and legal work cannot be done without paying a bribe. (Edit-Himalya Today Daily)

Political reconciliation is necessary before elections, as political stability is actually the key to economic stability and this stability is not possible until the political leadership forgets its differences and adopts the approach of moving forward through dialogue. At the same time, it is necessary to formulate a code of conduct for conducting campaign during the upcoming elections, and then the people decide who should take the reins of Government. Other parties should respect the verdict and give full opportunity to the party coming to power to complete its term. (Daily Pakistan Edit)

In Pakistan, despite the announcements made by the government, army, and all the powerful circles that the country is safe and the terrorists are wiped out, terrorism has been increasing for several days. On November 2, terrorists attacked an army convoy in Balochistan in which 14 soldiers were martyred. On the same day, 5 people were killed and 21 injured in an explosion near a police van in Dera Ismail Khan. A day before this, the airbase in Mianwali was attacked and three planes and a fuel bowser were damaged. 9 terrorists were killed in this operation. And then on June 6, during the action of the security forces in Tirah Valley, 4 soldiers including a lieutenant colonel were martyred. 3 terrorists were killed and 3 injured in this operation. These incidents took place after the announcement of the top authorities their resolve to root out terrorism. The statements of the government after the incidents expressed its helplessness, particularly the claim that two neighboring countries were blackmailing Pakistan through terror strikes. Terrorists entering the Airbase is a mystery. As always, what can be said about the statements that all terrorists have been killed? What can be done now except to believe what the Commissioner of Quetta and Information Minister Balochistan have said? It is also a fact that our agencies do not know where and how terrorists are coming to ambush and enter a place like an airbase. Now, we know that the arrival of new people from Afghanistan is stopped. Roads are closed with India. There is tight security everywhere. Even then, people are entering Pakistan which is also a cause of concern, and if there were old people then what were our secret agencies doing till now? The surprising thing is that the government and the security agencies do not know anything until the terrorist incident, but as soon as the terrorists are killed, all the reports are brought out very cleverly. Who came from where, where did they go, where were the weapons used by terrorists, and who were their masterminds? On the other hand, the government sold the narrative already available. When the Al-Qaeda and TTP names were part of the narrative, every man was proved to be linked to them. Now the name of the Afghan refugees is being involved in terrorism as it is a narrative that is being used in the market, and thus they are linked with every incident. (Edit Jasarat)

The new wave of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming as the election activities are about to start in the next few weeks. If these increasing incidents of terrorism are not controlled, electoral activities will be adversely affected. The security forces have been trying to control terrorism and now, through the Islamic Ideological Council, the scholars of all sects have also presented their position clearly. It is necessary that the leadership of all political parties also takes a stand in this regard and play their role to save the country from the menace of terrorism. We have to make terrorism part of the national debate, and make people realize that terrorists are enemies of both Pakistan and Islam and these people do not deserve any kind of concession. (Edit Nawaiwaqt)

In the exchange of fire between terrorists in Tirah valley of Khyber District, 4 officers including a Lieutenant colonel were martyred, while 3 terrorists were killed and 3 injured terrorists were captured. Pakistan Army is determined to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan. Anti-national elements are targeting Pakistan with terrorism at a time when Pakistan is taking serious steps to fix its economy and is inviting foreign investors to invest in Pakistan. But anti-national elements do not like Pakistan’s peace. Therefore, there is a need for a new operation on the pattern of Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad to eliminate terrorism so that anti-national elements do not get a chance to gain strength. (Edit, Daily Khabrain)

Terrorism is a result of the wrong thinking of the misguided elements who have been convinced in contrast to the Islamic tenets that they will go straight to heaven if they are killed in suicide attacks. Their training is also done according to this false belief. The mischievous activities of terror outfits have been going on for many years, in which more or less thousands of terrorists have jumped into hell, yet this commotion is not stopping. Pakistan has been facing this situation for a long time. Pakistan Armed forces had overpowered these terrorists through operations but the remnants hiding in Afghanistan have once again lined up and have started carrying out terror attacks across Pakistan. It is good that 200 religious scholars (Ulema) hailing from different schools of thought have unanimously given ‘Fatwa’ against terrorism and terrorists, which has been endorsed by the Islamic Ideological Council. The Fatwa has been released for public guidance which says suicide attacks are forbidden / haram as per Islamic teachings. This Fatwa by Ulema has been named ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ which is a collection of moral codes. It has been said that declaring the government, army, and security agencies as non-Muslims is against Islamic orders and tantamount to rebellion. Islam does not allow hate speech against any person, religion or institution. No religious scholar can declare someone as a non-believer. The Islamic Ideological Council has issued this code of conduct for unity, tolerance and harmony in the country. It is a unified document according to the orders of the Holy Quran, the Sunnah of the Prophet and the Constitution of Pakistan; it was prepared with the cooperation of state institutions, universities and all sects. It urges state institutions to take action against groups and institutions that engage in or train militancy, hatred, extremism and violence. It was also said that every religion and school of thoughts has freedom of preaching. No religious scholar will declare anyone as a non-believer, as this is the jurisdiction of the court. Pakistan’s soil will not be used for terrorism. Minorities have the same right as Muslims and they have the freedom to worship according to the teachings of their religion. Hatef speeches from loudspeakers, TV channels, etc. should be discouraged. The religious scholars called the establishment of Islamic institutions based on human values and Islamic brotherhood as the need of the hour and added that they all stand with the armed forces. This fatwa has been issued at a time the country is facing a new wave of terrorism. The Jawans of the Armed forces, police, levies and other law enforcement agencies are sacrificing their valuable lives to root out this scourge. There is a need for this fatwa issued in the form of the Message of Pakistan to be widely publicized and included in the curriculum of educational institutions and madrasas, and read during sermons in mosques. (Jang Edit)