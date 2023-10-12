Tibet is not Tibet; it is now ‘Xizang’ for China

Pak Urdu Media Digest- Oct 12, 2023

News: Pakistan’s only opium manufacturing factory managed by the Excise and Narcotics Control Department of Punjab Government will be reactivated after 11 years from tomorrow. The “Government Opium Alkaloid Factory” established in 1942 in Lahore was closed in 2012 due to irregularities in distribution of opium tablets, weak enforcement and other reasons. Sources told Jang that the reopening of the factory would save $400 to $500 million in foreign exchange. Because opium is not legally available due to factory closures, Unani pharmacies are currently using chemical (synthetic) products in the medicine that are much less effective than opium-based drugs. (Jang) https://jang.com.pk/news/1277590

Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (North District, Karachi) Muhammad Yusuf has said that those who defame Jihad will not get anything except humiliation. The tyrannical forces can be fought only through Jihad. He said that the “Al-Aqsa Palestine March” will be a big million march on the Faisal Highway. People will show solidarity with the Palestinians and Hamas and prove that we are with the people of Palestine and Hamas. (Jasarat) https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/12/231012-02-6/

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq announced holding of nationwide demonstrations and a national conference to express solidarity with the Palestinians and demanded the government to avoid ambiguity and take a leadership role for the freedom of the Holy Land. Addressing a press conference in Mansurah, he said that Israel is an unviable and illegally occupying state and hence it cannot be recognized under any circumstances. He appreciated Saudi Arabia’s announcement of suspending all negotiations with Israel and appealed to all Islamic countries that were ready to recognize Israel to roll back their decisions. Demonstrations and rallies will be held in all small and large cities of the country on Friday, while Palestine and Al-Aqsa March will be held in Karachi on Sunday. (Dunya Daily) https://dunya.com.pk/index.php/pakistan/2023-10-12/2248481

The head of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Muhammad Shadab Raza Naqshbandi has said the Muslim Ummah will not allow the voice of the Palestinians to be suppressed; they will expose Israel’s Islamophobic face to the whole world. Israel is committing blatant terrorism against Palestinians. America, which has always supported terrorists, now wants to destroy Palestine by adding its army and weapons to Israel. Instead of playing a positive role in the issue of Israel and Palestine, America has become a party. Shadab appealed to the Islamic countries to raise their voices in favor of Palestine, and protest against Israel and America all over the world and will be the voice of the people of Palestine. To express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, Friday will be observed as Palestine Solidarity Day under the Pakistan Sunni Movement. He added that the OIC should break the silence on Israeli atrocities and violations of international law. (Jasarat) https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/12/231012-02-14/

Saudi Arabia has called an emergency meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC to discuss tension between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Israel’s increasing military operations and the resulting situation will be considered. Yesterday, Iran also called for an emergency meeting of the OIC, saying that innocent civilians and children are being targeted by Israeli aggression, on which the silence of international forces is a sign of indifference. Condemning the Israeli aggression in Gaza, the OIC said in its statement that the UN Security Council should play its role to end the Israeli occupation and ensure the safety of Palestinian citizens. (Khabrain)(https://dailykhabrain.com.pk/2023/10/11/358562/)

Syed Haji Abdul Sattar Shah Chishti, Central Information Secretary of Jamiat Ulema Islam Pakistan has said it is the duty of the Muslim world to participate in the meeting of October 12 under the auspices of Jamiat Ulema Islam for the right of Palestinian Muslims and against expulsion of Afghan refugees. (Urdu Point) https://www.urdupoint.com/pakistan/news/quetta/national-news/live-news-3763421.html

Chinese media said in a report that as the flagship project of the “Belt and Road”, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has made fruitful progress in the last 10 years. On Wednesday, Chinese media said in a report that parts of Pakistan’s first subway and first smart highway under CPEC have been fully opened. The installed capacity of energy projects installed in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has reached about twenty percent of the total capacity of Pakistan. CPEC has created a total of 155,000 local jobs. These achievements have showcased the powerful force of the “Belt and Road”. The “Belt and Road” Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative have taken root, bringing tangible benefits to the world. (Nawaiwaqt) https://www.nawaiwaqt.com.pk/E-Paper/lahore/2023-10-12/page-10/detail-69

The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has met newly appointed Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong. And said both countries are fully committed to ensure the success of CPEC. The government will continue to work closely with the Chinese authorities for the timely completion of the projects. He highlighted the economic and trade relations between the two countries, and congratulated Ambassador Jiang on his assumption of responsibility in Islamabad. (Khabrain) (https://dailykhabrain.com.pk/2023/10/11/358592/, https://dailyintekhab.pk/archives/409059)

People’s Party Sindh President Senator Nisar Khoro has said that the federal government should oust all illegal immigrants. They should be sent back to their country. He added that millions of illegal immigrants in Sindh are using the resources of Sindh. (Jasarat) https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/12/231012-02-13/

Pakistan-Afghan bilateral trade has declined on annual basis. According to sources, there was a 9% decrease in September as compared to August but on an annualized basis, a huge decrease of 43% in September was recorded. Last month, Pak-Afghan trade decreased to 122.7 million dollars, while in September, the volume of Pakistani exports to Afghanistan was 65.7 million dollars and last month imports from Afghanistan were 5.69 million dollars. (Intekhab) (https://dailyintekhab.pk/archives/409044)

A notification has been issued to allow Afghan citizens with legal documents to stay temporarily in Pakistan. According to the notification, Afghan refugees with POR or ACC cards can stay in Pakistan. (Daily Pakistan) https://dailypakistan.com.pk/E-Paper/lahore/2023-10-12/page-1/detail-27

The caretaker provincial information minister Jan Achakzai has said that 84 of the 250 madrasas in Balochistan are managed by Afghan clerics and eight thousand five hundred students are studying in them. These madrasas will be handed over to Pakistanis. Actions against resident foreigners will be intensified. No action will be taken against registered Afghan refugees. Apex Committee has decided to investigate the funds released in the last ten years. He said that corruption has penetrated into our DNA. Army Chief has warned that if this scourge is not eradicated, the nation will suffer. The APEX Committee has decided to investigate the Iranian oil smuggling. It has decided to put the oil smugglers on a ten-day notice. After 10 days the boats involved in Iranian oil smuggling will be destroyed. Nearly 80 percent of the smuggling is through sea routes. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/191375/

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Khushal Khan Kakar, Joint Chairman Mukhtar Khan Yusufzai, Senior Deputy Chairman Raza Muhammad Raza, Provincial President Nasrullah Zere, Vice President Abdul Qayyum, Advocate Nimatullah, Maulvi Abdullah and Mir Vice Khan have stated that the arrest of Afghans living in the country is a clear violation of the United Nations resolutions. Addressing a rally at Zarif Shaheed Park on the occasion of the martyrs of October 7 and October 11, they said residential cards should be issued to all Afghans. From Khan Shaheed to Milli Shaheed Usman Khan Kakar, the history of Pashtun Khwaja is full of sacrifices. The struggle of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party will continue for democracy, constitutional law and the supremacy of Parliament as also freedom of the media. (Urdu Point) https://www.urdupoint.com/pakistan/news/zhob/national-news/live-news-3762637.html

The leader of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Lucky Marwat was killed in an encounter in Afghanistan. Atiq ur Rahman alias “Tipu Gul Marwat”, as he was known, the TTP leader was killed by unknown assailants in Kunar region. The slain terrorist was involved in several acts of terrorism in Pakistan. Due to the internal conflicts and chaos of the outlawed TTP, terrorists of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan are being killed mysteriously. The death of yet another TTP leader in Afghanistan is a clear proof of the presence of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on Afghan soil. Now the question is whether the Afghan government will take any action against the banned TTP terrorists? (Dunya Daily) https://dunya.com.pk/index.php/dunya-headline/HeadLineRoznama/762109_1

A demonstration was held in Misri Shah under the auspices of Naeem Association Pakistan, against the Mustang Tragedy. Led by Maulana Mufti Nadeem Qamar Hanafi, the protesters demanded that the Government should announce a special relief package for the affected families. The mastermind and other perpetrators should be arrested immediately. (Urdu Point) https://urdupoint.com/pakistan/news/lahore/national-news/live-news-3762815.html

The Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Mohammad Ibrahim Khan has remarked while hearing a missing person case, that it would have been better if we were in Indian Kashmir than in a Pakistani province where there is no law. The case related to the disappearance of a citizen named Noor Zaman. SHO Hayatabad and Tatara appeared before the court. The lawyer of the petitioner said his client is missing, and the police is feigning no knowledge. If the police do not know, then who had made my client disappear. The Chief Justice remarked that the police must abide by the law. If the law is not followed, no one will be safe. It would have been better if we had been in Indian Kashmir. Arrest or impose non-bailable provisions, but don’t do this illegal act. Otherwise even your officers will not be able to save you. (Himalya Today Daily) https://www.dailyhimalyatoday.com/

Bandits attacked a police picket and kidnapped five policemen including the SHO Mehboob Brohi in the Kache Kot Shahu area of Khanpur under Shikarpur police station. According to initial reports, the kidnappers escaped to the Kache area. Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqer has expressed his anger over the abduction and directed the IG Police to reach Shikarpur and rescue the hostages. He said that if the officials of the law enforcement agencies can be abducted, then only Allah can protect the lives of people. “Is the law of the jungle working? Are the police asleep? SSPs and DIGs sit in their homes and do policing. This province and the people here do not need such police officers. He called for the explanation of DIG Larkana and SSP Shikarpur. Action will be taken against both if the SHO, and other abducted police personnel are not traced and rescued within 3 days. Caretaker Chief Minister said I will inspect the police stations and the offices of all the police officers. Strict action will be taken against those who do not work according to the rules. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/191157/

The newly elected chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) , Lieutenant General Munir Afsar told a Senate panel yesterday that some NADRA staff and external elements are involved in issuing fake identity cards to foreigners. According to details, Afsar appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on Home Affairs for the first time. He stated that illegal citizens become part of a local family with bribes. 84 Nadra staff have been suspended for illegal activities. They however escape punishment since there is no data privacy law in the country. (Dawn Daily) https://www.dawnnews.tv/news/1213478/

Anti-corruption department has re-arrested three former members of PTI from Lower Dir. Shafiullah, Liaquat Khan, and Azam Khan are accused of irregularities in fund utilization, and illegal recruitment in various departments in their constituencies. They were arrested on charges of terrorism, but got bail from the anti-terrorism court. This time they are arrested by the anti-corruption department. (Aeen Daily) https://epaper.dailyaeen.com.pk/index.php?page=8&edition=peshawar&date=2023-10-12&type=newspaper

Leader of Balochistan National Party, Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, met JUI leader Mohammad Khan Shirani and Ghibizai clan chief Sardar Haji Ahmed Khan Achakzai at his residence. Mengal clan chief Asad Mengal was also present. The situation in Wadh was discussed in detail. Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal said that we have always fought for the basic rights of the people regardless of colour and nationality. We have promoted positive trends in the society in recent days and not caused any harm to the passengers and public transporters on the CD highway, nor do we intend to harm them in the future. We condemn and will not defend such actions. Mengal tribe has nothing to do with violent politics neither in the past nor now. BNP and Mengal community have condemned such politics and will continue to do so. We have nothing to do with it. The daily increase in the targeting of people is intolerable. We have always been against violence. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/191378/

During a consultative meeting with representatives of political parties on the code of conduct, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the code will be strictly implemented. A brief statement said Election Commission considered proposals from the political parties. Appropriate proposals would be included in the final code of conduct. PTI Senator Barrister Syed Ali Zafar said that we have also raised the issue of level playing field for all political parties, especially Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. He and other leaders said the CEC assured that the elections will in any case be held in the last week of January, as announced earlier. (Dawn Daily) https://www.dawnnews.tv/news/1213475/

EDITORIALS

Despite Sindh’s rich history that shows Sindh has given the world a lot on multiple fronts, be it civilization, Sufism, communal harmony and lessons in sacrifices for democracy, its future does not look that bright and inspiring enough. Because Sindh youth appear alienated and disappointed. They no longer have the competitive spirit, are a picture of frustration and failure and suffer from a sense of being betrayed. We will have to make efforts to infuse a sense of belonging amongst the youth. In the past, nationalist groups in Sindh used to create awareness through debates and competitions designed to enthuse and inspire youth. Today, the entire young generation has become dependent on unverified databases on social media. All this takes them more and more away instead of connecting them with realties and with the society around them. We will have to make efforts to stop this trend. The youth in colleges and universities need to be given feelings about their responsibilities towards society so that they think larger and for the good of all and serve the society when they reach high positions in life. We should look for something better and new also on an otherwise stinking political system. We have no hope from the current system. It has not done anything inspiring for decades and we have no hope that they can do any such thing in the coming decades either because the political system of the day or political parties of the day have no feeling for the people at large. Hence, Sindh youth will have to rise for own sake and also for coming generations. We will have to set up social groups everywhere, at villages, at taluka and district level, and will have to spread a word around that we are keen to come out on the political mainstream instead of looking up to any political bigwig/wadera or elites for our betterment. Such a message can be a big inspiration for the entire society. The Sindh youth will have to thus keep up with Sindh’s traditions of giving inspiration. (Ibrat Edit, Oct.11) https://dailyibrat.com/singlepaper?id=3432

We appreciate the decision taken by Sindh caretaker chief minister to cancel results of tests taken for University admissions in the province because there was a paper leak. The re-test will be conducted by Karachi- based Dow University of Health Sciences. We only hope the re-test will be transparent. (Ibrat Edit) https://dailyibrat.com/singlepaper?id=3438

A provincial apex committee meeting was held in Quetta under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar. The participants of the meeting were briefed about the revised National Action Plan, anti-trafficking and anti-narcotics operation, repatriation of illegal foreigners and other initiatives. Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir vowed that the army is all prepared to support the government to stop economic losses. Now even the world is appreciating Pak Army’s measures for economic restoration. Foreign Investors are expressing trust in the efforts put by Gen. Asim Munir. Crackdown against black-marketing of US dollar is strengthening the Pakistani Rupee and it has emerged as the best performing currency in Asia despite all odds leaving behind regional currencies. Efforts against wrongful use of the Afghan Transit Trade are also showing positive results and things are coming under control with regard to revenue generation for Pakistan. Unfortunately, business-friendly and long-term economic policies are not formulated in our country, which increases the difficulties of the business community and investors. Countries that develop better have policy continuity. Bangladesh and other countries have gone ahead of Pakistan by creating business friendly policies. Due to the high cost of electricity, the cost of doing business in Pakistan has increased many times. So, the contracts with IPPs will have to be reviewed because if the contracts with IPPs are not revised, the electricity bills will be out of reach of the public. The people of Pakistan cannot bear the burden of trillions of revolving loans. Establishment of the Civil Military Business Council will prove to be a game changer to revive the economy and instill confidence in the local market. By 2035, investment of 112 billion dollars by the brotherly countries will get Pakistan out of the mire of economic depression. Investment deals worth 20 billion dollars have been finalized with the three brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar. It takes 18 months for any company to get NOC. 90 NOCs are required for registration. Files are “wheeled”. Fed up with such issues the investor flees to India or Bangladesh. The Council will provide all possible facilities to the investors. One trillion dollars will be invested in agriculture, minerals and IT sectors. This will create 15 to 20 lakh direct and 85 lakh to 1 crore indirect jobs in 4 to 5 years. China was worried about the fate of CPEC, but Pakistani officials assured that no matter the government in the country, the business council will remain in place and the journey of development will not be allowed to stop. According to economic experts, the 112-billion-dollar investment plan is a ray of hope for the people. Several factors contribute to Pakistan’s economic optimism, including possible IMF approval of additional installments besides improved current account performance and increased remittances. Additionally, government efforts to eliminate abuses in the Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) and continued decline in oil prices are expected to strengthen Pakistan’s balance of payments, further appreciating the rupee. (Express Daily Edit) https://www.express.pk/story/2550032/268/

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar visited Quetta yesterday along with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and attended the provincial apex committee meeting. Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki was also present at the meeting, which received a briefing on the revised National Action Plan, law enforcement operations, security of foreigners working in CPEC and non-CPEC/private projects, and the deadline for illegal foreigners to return to their country, besides measures taken to regulate foreign currency. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the efforts of Balochistan government, and assured full cooperation from the federal government. On his part, the Army Chief promised that the Army will provide full cooperation with law enforcement agencies and other government departments in the drive against illegal activities so that economic losses to the country can be prevented. If there is unity among the political, military, and institutional leadership, all the problems faced by the country and the people can be sorted one-by-one. (Edit Nawaiwaqt) https://www.nawaiwaqt.com.pk/E-Paper/lahore/2023-10-12/page-5/detail-9

Addressing the meeting of the Balochistan Apex Committee, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, and the Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir stuck the right note when they said that Balochistan’s social and economic development is indispensable to ensure peace and development in the region. Balochistan is rich in minerals and development in this sector will create economic activities and employment opportunities. Gen Munir has assured army’s full cooperation in crushing trafficking and other illegal activities in order to prevent the looting and consequent economic losses. While military cooperation to prevent trafficking is welcome, the facilitators too should also be hauled up. If all Government Institutions, including the Pakistan Army, are united in suppressing the enemies of the economy, there is no reason why the economic downturn cannot be reversed. It would be better to give jobs to Baloch youth and make them a part of the national mainstream by providing them with better opportunities. (Edits – Daily Pakistan, Jinnah) https://dailypakistan.com.pk/E-Paper/lahore/2023-10-12/page-9/detail-0

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar has rightly described smuggling of foreign currency, and consumable items including oil as a big threat to Pakistan. Reality is that smuggled goods are very easily available across the country, which hurts the sale of locally made and goods. Speaking of oil smuggling, the Prime Minister has confirmed that 27,000 oil tankers are entering illegally every day after paying bribes. It pops up the question what the security agencies are doing; why they are not hauling up the smugglers and their facilitators. No surprise, Pakistan is known as the paradise of smuggled goods. This is the reason why the local industry has stopped in its stride. The time has come not only to talk big, but also to act big to end these evils. (Daily Khabrain Edit) (https://epaper.dailykhabrain.com.pk/epaper?station_id=12&page_id=199945)

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in Punjab is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons these days. In its student hostels there are many illegal residents who are not on the rolls of the university. Many of them are said to be involved in illegal activities while some are wanted by the police. The Governor Punjab, who is the BZU Chancellor, and the Punjab Government should take immediate notice of this matter and conduct a “clean-up” operation. (Daily Pakistan Edit) https://dailypakistan.com.pk/E-Paper/lahore/2023-10-12/page-9/detail-1