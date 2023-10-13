Jailed Uyghurs to work on Chinese farmland

PAK Urdu Media Digest- Oct 13, 2023

NEWS: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has said ‘I cannot issue any decree like the Mughal emperor regarding the imprisonment or release of Imran Khan’. In a special interview given to a web channel, he was asked whether there is a level playing field for all political parties. He replied: Pakistan is a developing democracy where there is constitutional order and the judicial procedure has its own importance. People have been raising questions about it in the past and are still raising it today. Any decision about any political figure including Imran Khan participation in the poll process will be as a result of judicial process. If as a result of the court process Imran Khan is allowed to participate in the elections, then he will participate but if not, he will not. How can I remove this ban”. Answering another question, the caretaker prime minister stated that preparations for the elections are complete and the elections will be held at the scheduled time, but we have concerns regarding security, which need to be addressed. Steps are being taken about it. On the question of soft corner for the Muslim League-Nawaz, the caretaker prime minister said, “I completely reject the impression of having a soft corner for PML-N. I had a meeting with Maryam Nawaz before becoming the caretaker prime minister and I will not make a false statement in this matter. Before assuming office, I had meetings with Bilawal Bhutto, Maulana Fazal ur Rahman, and Asif Zardari and with Imran Khan before May 9 incidents. I had meetings with leader of every party, so, linking me to any single party is not fair. When asked about the return of Nawaz Sharif, he said that Mian Nawaz Sharif will have to face some legal questions on his return home and the answers to these questions would also be legal. (Aeen Daily) https://epaper.dailyaeen.com.pk/index.php?page=1&edition=peshawar&date=2023-10- 13&type=newspaper

For according a grand welcome to Nawaz Sharif on his return home on Oct 21, his PML (N) is mobilising the cadre with a series of conventions while the chief organizer and Vice President Maryam Nawaz held meetings with the chairmen, councillors and workers of constituencies of NA 126 and NA 130 union councils. Maryam told the party workers that Nawaz made Pakistan the seventh nuclear country in the world and the first nuclear country in the Islamic world. He was threatened and lured but did not compromise on the defence and dignity of the country. The life of slavery is not acceptable, he further said. Standing for the rights of Pakistan and the people is the tradition of Nawaz Sharif. She said that Pakistan needs Nawaz Sharif again today as it is engulfed by difficulties. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/191567/

PML N senior, and former Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the biggest damage to the country was caused by the judiciary. Talking in a TV program he said that the judiciary has not met the test time and again. There are great hopes from the new leadership of the judiciary. He said that the people do not want accountability, they want relief. The biggest problem of the people is not accountability, but inflation. He said that accountability should not be the focus of narrative. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/191609/

A delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) apprised Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar about the problems faced by media industry. The Prime Minister directed the Ministries of Finance and Information and Broadcasting to address these problems faced on a priority basis. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/191506/

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, has said that Imran is satisfied with the decision of the Supreme Court upholding the controversial law that clips CJP powers. He met the {TI supremo in the Adiala jail. According to the jail officials, physiotherapist Dr Asim Younis also conducted a medical examination of PTI chairman. Barrister Zafar and Dr Younis told the media outside the jail that Imran has felt some indigestion. The jail administration has been asked to conduct a test. Imran also suggested some change in his diet. He also asked the Barrister to look after the legal needs of the workers. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/191542/

Former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that during Nawaz regime, India also recognized the progress of Pakistan and the whole world was surprised to see our progress. Addressing the Punjab Businessmen Convention in Lahore, he said that Nawaz Sharif made the country the first Islamic nuclear power in the world, brought the country out of darkness, and ended terrorism on our soil. He started orange and green line buses and trains. What would have happened to the traffic of Lahore if there was no ring road? During the time of Nawaz Sharif, the country was on the path of development, but there was a conspiracy against him and he was removed. PTI had ruined the state. He said that if the people love Nawaz Sharif, they should welcome him in a grand manner on Oct 21. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/191540/

Petrol and diesel prices are likely to come down to below 300 rupees per liter, due to a significant drop in global prices and appreciation of the Pakistani rupee vis-à-vis the rupee. According to a report, the expected reduction in the price of diesel will be up to 20 rupees and for petrol up to 38 rupees per liter. However, the caretaker government may decide otherwise. Because, to fulfil the commitment to the IMF, the government wants to raise around Rs 869 billion in petroleum levy in the current financial year. Between August 15 and September 15, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 58 rupees 43 paise and 55 rupees 83 paise respectively, after which their prices reached a historic high of 331 to 333 rupees per litre. The government is currently charging a tax of Rs 82 per liter on petrol and Rs 73 per liter on diesel. (Dawn Daily) https://www.dawnnews.tv/news/1213541/

The Lahore High Court has reserved judgment on the plea of fashion designer Khadija Shah against her arrest in the cases related to the attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower during the May 9 riots. A two-member bench of Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Asjad Javed Gharal was told that Khadija Shah was not named in the FIR. She was identified by prosecution witnesses during the identification parade , according to Special Prosecutor Syed Farhad Ali Shah, who stated that Khadija Shah is accused of inciting people against the state, raising objectionable slogans during violent protests, and posting protest videos and pictures on social media. The judges asked the prosecutor what was illegal in the petitioner’s statements. They questioned whether there was any video evidence to prove that Khadija Shah had vandalized and set fire to the Askari Tower in Gulbarg. Justice Alia Neelam said that protesting on the call of a political leader is a social norm, and the government cannot stop citizens from peacefully protesting. Khadija Shah’s lawyer Sameer Khosa argued that the police arrested her purely on political grounds without any evidence. The Lahore High Court also reserved judgment on the bail plea of Arbaaz Khan, who was arrested for stealing a gas cylinder from Jinnah House during the May 9 protests. (Dawn Daily) https://www.dawnnews.tv/news/1213485/

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has dismissed former MNA Rubina Jameel’s post-arrest bail plea in a case related to May 9 riots that she had torched police vehicles near Rahat Bakery Chowk in Lahore Cantt. Judge Arshad Javed however granted bail to PTI’s social media worker Sanam Javed in the same case. Both Rubina Jameel and Sanam Javed are on judicial remand in other cases as well. (Dawn Daily) https://www.dawnnews.tv/news/1213485/

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Retired Maqbool Baqir has ordered re-investigation of the killing of Maulana Zia-ur-Rahman in the Gulistan-Johar area of Karachi last month. A delegation of Jamaat Ahl e Hadees made the request for a fresh probe when they called on Baqir in Karachi. The delegation said that it was a targeted killing and not a result of cross-firing, as claimed by the investigators. The Maulana was shot at and killed on September 12 by some unknown unknown persons. (Dawn Daily) https://www.dawnnews.tv/news/1213512/

The Sindh government has decided to set up ‘Residential Centres’ in Karachi and Sukkur to house illegal Afghans till their deportation. Sources said that in the meeting held in Sindh Home Department, it was decided to form a high-level committee consisting of civil and military representatives to monitor the repatriation of illegal Afghan refugees from Sindh. Sources say that data of illegal immigrants will be collected by the Sindh Police Special Branch and intelligence agencies will cooperate in this process. After the October 31 deadline, all foreigners will be screened and then taken to the Chaman border to be deported back to Afghanistan, the sources added. (Dawn Daily) https://www.dawnnews.tv/news/1213545/

The International Monetary Fund has called for the privatization of utility stores, but the caretaker government has not yet responded to the proposal. The IMF has suggested either selling or leasing of government outlets like the utility stores. The IMF has said that utility stores should be handed over to the private sector and the targeted welfare budget should be increased. While there is as yet no comment from the government as such, sources said the proposal to increase the annual targeted welfare budget by eliminating utility stores is also under consideration. (ARY News Daily) https://urdu.arynews.tv/imf-demands-utility-stores-privatization-across-pakistan/

Customs Intelligence have thwarted an attempt to smuggle large quantities of Iranian diesel into the country. As many as 35 tankers of Iranian oil were seized in the 72 -hour-long operation conducted with the assistance of Intelligence Bureau and Police, according to Director Customs Intelligence Haris Ansari. He put the value of seized diesel at over 90 crore rupees. (ARY News Daily) https://urdu.arynews.tv/irani-oil-smuggling-in-lahore/

During the nationwide crackdown on electricity theft between September 1st and October 8th, a total of 27,381 cases were registered and 13,621 people were arrested while 17.67 billion rupees were collected. Largest number of 4587 people were arrested in the Lahore belt. (Dunya Daily) https://dunya.com.pk/index.

A World Bank report claimed that 40% of children below the age of 5 years in Pakistan are malnourished and suffer from food insecurity. Children do not have a proper facility to use toilets and most do not get clean drinking water. (Baad-e-Shimal) http://dailybaadeshimal.com/

Imamia Council Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Azhar Ali Shah said that ‘Jihad’ should be announced immediately against Israel as killings of innocent civilians and children are unacceptable. Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, he said that Netanyahu, Biden, and Guterres are responsible for the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza. And they will have to answer for this cruelty. Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) Gen. Sec. Shabbir Hussein Sajidi, and others said that Hamas attack was only meant to free their pious land from the forced occupation by Jews and Hamas targeted only Israeli Army installations. The Hamas Mujahideen went soft on women and children as per the teachings of Islam. Whereas to avenge its humiliating, shameful and the worst defeat of history Israel gorily attacked civilians in which 500 children and 500 women have been killed so far. (Baad-e-Shimal) http://dailybaadeshimal.com/?page=cGFnZS0y&dt=MTAtMTMtMjAyMw==

Millat-e-Jafaria Pakistan Chief Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi said that Israel is an illegal state and we will never recognize it. He added that we have been tolerating barbarism against Palestinians for the past 75 years and the nightmare should stop now. Naqvi further said that it is unfortunate that the UN, OIC, human rights groups and many countries seem helpless in front of the autocrats. He urged all to express solidarity with the Palestinians and demand complete withdrawal of Israelis from the Palestinian land. (Jasarat & Baad-e-Shimal) http://dailybaadeshimal.com/?page=cGFnZS04&dt=MTAtMTMtMjAyMw== https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/13/231013-02-17/32

The Caretaker Government of Sindh has decided to offer teaching in English medium alone. Urdu medium and Urdu teaching will be stopped. On the instructions of the Director of School Secondary education, Karachi Central District has formally notified the change that will be effective from the next academic session 2024-25. However, the section of Urdu medium will be available for those students who have their education in Urdu medium and want to continue it. (Jang) https://jang.com.pk/news/1277963

Balochistan National Party (BNP) has given a strike call against the government’s 4-day deadline to vacate the fronts in Wadh. The party’s Dy. Central Sect. Gen. Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani said that women and children will hold demonstrations across Balochistan on 15 October, and 18 October; there will be a shutter down on 20 October, and on October 26, traffic will be blocked in a wheel jam campaign on the national highways. (Jang) https://jang.com.pk/news/1277960

On the occasion of the Third Belt and Road Forum, Pakistan and China will sign MoUs for more than 15 projects, including the middle phase of the CPEC and the ML1 project of railways. Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar will attend the Forum meetings taking place in the capital of China on October 17 and 18. Various ministries and the Chinese Embassy have completed paper work for these MoUs. On the sidelines of BRF, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar will meet and announcements will be made regarding the further promotion of cooperation in various sectors of CPEC. Under the ML1 project, 1733 km railway line from Karachi to Peshawar will be upgraded and a new track will be laid to bring the train speed to 160 km per hour; several railway bridges will be reconstructed, and a dry port will be set up near Havelian. (Jang) https://jang.com.pk/news/1277950

Hafizabad district Boys Model school teachers have been to wear Pakistan’s traditional White Salwar-Qameez and Black Waist Coat instead of Pant and Shirt, says an order sent out by the education authorities on the orders of Dy. Commissioner. This order applies to select model school teachers as of now. This policy change is said to be at improving the personality of teachers and to make them role models for students. (Nai Baat) https://e.naibaat.pk/ePaper/lahore/13-10-2023/details.aspx?id=p3_06.jpg.

The police have cracked the whip on Government Employees protesting outside the Civil Secretariat in Lahore, arrested 91 and shifted them in various police stations. The police also lashed the women who participated in the sit-in and arrested them. Employees from grade 1 to grade 18, including teachers, are still in the police station. Sources say that the police started the operation late at night, and it continued till the morning. (Daily Pakistan) https://dailypakistan.com.pk/E-Paper/lahore/2023-10-13/page-1/detail-

Leader of Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasulallah and the founder of Tehreek Sirat-e-Mustaqim, Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Asif Jalali, has announced his support for the “nationwide protest” on Friday 13 October regarding the Mastung tragedy. (Urdu Point) https://www.urdupoint.com/pakistan/news/lahore/national-news/live-news-3764411.html

A delegation of the Christian community led by Shaukat Stephen met the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, who told them that funds have been allocated for the protection and construction and repair of the places of worship of the minority community. Also minorities have been given a job quota in government department. (Urdu Point) https://www.urdupoint.com/pakistan/news/quetta/national-news/livenews-3764825.html

At her weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression in Gaza. The Israeli army is targeting the civilian population and a large number of women and children were martyred. The United Nations should try hard for a cease-fire in Gaza. Israel stopping food supplies is a violation of human rights. (Intekhab) (https://dailyintekhab.pk/archives/409159)

Protest rallies will be held across the country, including Sargodha, on Friday to express solidarity with the Palestinians. There will be special sermons in all Masjids praying for the freedom of Palestine. (Intekhab) (https://dailyintekhab.pk/archives/409162)

Atiqur Rehman alias “Tipu Gul Marwat”, who leads the TTP in Lakki Marwat, was killed in an attack by unknown assailants in Kunar region of Afghanistan. The slain terrorist was involved in several acts of terrorism in Pakistan. It is stated that due to the internal disturbances and chaos of the TTP, terrorists are being killed mysteriously. The death of the terrorist leader of the TTP in Afghanistan is clear proof of the presence of the TTP in Afghanistan. (Jasarat) https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/13/231013-01-6/

The in-charge of Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan, (Karachi), Dr. Syed Abdul Wahab Qadri, said that Friday is being observed as a solidarity day against the loss of human lives in the brutal bombing of the Israeli occupying forces on Gaza, and in support of the oppressed Palestinian people. In this regard, protest resolutions will be passed in Friday’s gatherings. The main protest against Zionist atrocities will be held at New Memon Mosque, Bolton Market, MA Jinnah Road, at 1:30 p.m. Allama Ikram Al- Mustafa Azmi and Syed Mohammad Rafiq Shah will address the rally. (Jasarat) https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/13/231013-02-13/

A meeting of Jamiat Ittehad-e-Ulema Karachi officials was held on Wednesday at the Noor-e-Haq, in which the chief in charge of Jamiat Ittehad-e-Ulema, Maulana Abdul Waheed, and Ulema of Karachi participated. And condemned the cowardly actions of Israel on Palestinians. Actions of the Palestinian Mujahideen were praised for keeping the issue of Palestine alive. Ulema expressed solidarity with the Palestine march slated for October 15. The meeting also decided that the topic of Friday’s sermons will be the Palestine issue and October 15 Palestine March. The theme will be “End of Israel only solution to the Palestinian problem”. (Jasarat) https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/13/231013-08-20/

Saudi Arabia recovered 12 thousand fake Pakistani passports from Afghan citizens. Sources say that these Pakistani passports were issued on fake identity cards. The main suspect of the group that was involved in making fake passports has been arrested in Lahore. One present and one retired employee of the Passport Directorate Islamabad have also been arrested. (Nawaiwaqt) https://www.nawaiwaqt.com.pk/E-Paper/lahore/2023-10- 13/page-10/detail-7

EDITORIALS

Taking advantage of weak government machinery, dacoits have now started attacking police stations and are kidnapping police officials in order to put pressure on the administration. One such attack is reported from Shikarpur’s district, Kotshahu. Five police officials including SHO and his son were kidnapped yesterday; police weapons were looted. The dacoits demanded the release of their comrades arrested a few days ago. Soon after it was installed, the caretaker government had carried out reshuffling at police and administrative levels arousing hopes in people that a lot of improvement was on the way in Sindh. But, forget about improvement, things have taken a turn for the worse. Even the kidnapping industry, instead of lying low, is doing “roaring business”. All this is because of weak, ineffective and lack-lustred administration. All those announcements and claims of major operations against dacoits have yet to take concrete shape. The conditions are so bad now that kidnappers are demanding the exchange of their men in police custody with the release of hostages. As and when we talk about operations against dacoits and kidnappers, big budgets are earmarked for such operations. Since all these funds are kept aside from government exchequer or tax-payers’ money, people have the right to ask why operations give no results and where are these operations taking place? The caretaker government in Sindh, instead of depending on sardars and elites or waders to deal with dacoits and kidnappers, should ensure rule of law and live up to its responsibilities of giving protection to people. Instead of a lollipop of operations, authorities should plan effective crackdowns. But all this is possible only if police first move against those who play facilitators’ role. (Pehenji Akhbar Edit, Oct.12) https://thetimenews.tv/%da%80%d9%88%d8%aa%d8%a7%d8%b1%d9%86- %d8%a7%da%b3%d9%8a%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%a8%d9%8a%d9%88%d8%b3%d8%8c- %d9%86%d8%a7%d9%84%d9%8a-%db%be-%d9%86%da%af%d8%b1%d8%a7%d9%86/

If our rulers keep saying yes to IMF’s terms and conditions blindly, then it is bound to take a toll on the country’s progress. If we keep following IMF’s diktats without giving thought to the after-effects, then we will have to forget our economy ever returning to normalcy. Not just that, we will only keep raising more loans here and there without giving a thought as to how we would repay them. It is because we are caught in debt-trap that the IMF keeps making its terms and conditions harsher every other day. Has the government any road-map as to how it will meet the emerging scenario? It is time government starts bringing conditions under control and gives thought for a better tomorrow. (Kawish Edit, Oct.12) http://www.thekawish.com/beta/index.php?date=2023-10-12&pageno=

Social and political forces in the country have hailed the apex court’s decision on Parliament’s Practice and Procedure Act. According to them, this verdict will be one more step for betterment in the judicial system. It is also being believed that this verdict will help keep up pride and supremacy of Parliament above all which will only benefit people at large in times to come. This was a key issue and was unnecessarily kept hanging and it only added to the atmosphere of uncertainties in the country. The verdict puts an end to these uncertainties and people too will stand to benefit. (Awami Awaz Edit, Oct.12) https://awamiawaz.pk/1119894

The Supreme Court has said in its order by majority that the Practice and Procedure Act is constitutionally valid. The majority decision by the full bench will now pave the way for betterment to follow and this will also inspire all institutions to learn to respect one another. Chief justice has done what he used to say, namely, every institution should function within its given limitations and we should adopt policy of ‘Live and Let others live’. This way we can take country on road to progress. (Ibrat Edit) https://dailyibrat.com/singlepaper?id=3444

Hunting of birds is no environment- friendly act. Hence, hunters are kept away from migrant birds. Let migrants stay as long as the climate/season is ideal for their stay. The irony of the matter is neither wildlife authorities nor people are ready to get protection for these migrant birds. Hence, let people and wildlife authorities change their mindset and step forward for protection of migrant birds so that more and more of such birds keep flocking to Sindh’s Badeen and other areas like in the past. (Sindh Express Edit) https://epaper.sindhexpress.com.pk/epaper/PoPupwindow.aspx?newsID=131003333&Issue=N P_HYD&Date=20231013

The United Nations has declared that Pakistan is badly affected by climate changes and environmental pollution. The heavy rains and the floods were the result of these two factors. And the danger still exists. But nothing is seen on the government’s side to take any steps to handle such emergencies that we faced last year. In other countries that are facing the same threats, scientific steps are being taken to get an early warning and minimize the losses. But in our country, everything is left on the mercy of heaven. Our departments are so advanced that they can’t predict anything about the weather changes. How they can handle the situation? The negligence of related departments is inviting more catastrophes and no one is worried about it. (Edit- Himalya Today Daily) https://www.dailyhimalyatoday.com/index.php?route=daily-news&val=12268

Bandit rule in the Kache region is tantamount to challenging state authority and establishing a state within a state. Citizens, however, are not immune from them. On Wednesday, more than 30 robbers attacked the Kot Shahu police station in Shikarpur and kidnapped the entire police team including the SHO. According to the police, these dacoits belong to the Badhani-Jatoi gang, which in 2022 had also taken about a dozen policemen hostage in Upper Sindh. The government had announced a reward of Rs 50 lakh for the arrest of the leader of this gang, Meher Badhani Jatoi. A few days ago, he was arrested from a hospital in Sukkur. To put pressure on the police for the release of Badhani Jatoi, the bandits have kidnapped the policemen. Bandit rule has been established in the Kache area for decades. The terror of the Chhotu Gang continued for more than a decade. Even now the Nawab Jagrani, Khadim Bhivu, Sundrani, Budhani, Andher Lond, Dulai, Shar and Sukhani gangs are active. Since the 1990s, operations against robbers have been going on. Many police officers and officials also lost their lives in the encounters and some bandits were eliminated. Yet, the robbers have not been completely wiped out, nor have they succeeded in gaining complete control of the area. The previous government decided on a decisive operation with all the forces under a joint strategy and sanctioned Rs 2 billion 79 crores. Recently, a strategy in this regard has also been decided by the Apex Committee. The question worthy of attention is when the government writ will be established in the area of Kache? (Jang Edit) https://jang.com.pk/news/1277863

The short order issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday evening has fully highlighted the effect of the recognition of parliamentary supremacy and the independence of the judiciary, but experts are waiting for a detailed decision to answer some questions. The proceedings and judgments of the Full Court Bench seem to be laying the foundations of new traditions, while the full coverage of the hearings under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act is making the judiciary feel more open. The judgment recognized the right of Parliament to legislate, and that Parliament has the power to legislate on Supreme Court. Yet, this did not affect the independence of the judiciary. The verdict was read out by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa. Observers say that the decision of the Supreme Court initiated positive changes in the judiciary and the concept of master of roster has been replaced by the principle of collective wisdom. The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act was passed on April 10, 2023 in a joint session of Parliament. The judgment pronounced on Wednesday is an important decision in the judicial history of Pakistan. 15 judges gave the majority decision after a detailed hearing. Under this, the right of appeal for revision of the judgments of Suo Moto cases shall not lie on past judgments. According to legal experts, Parliament can make any law provided it is not contrary to the Constitution. It was also appreciated that Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa himself expressed his willingness to give up his powers. The remarks made by the Chief Justice during the hearing are noteworthy and worthy of consideration; he said that the Parliament is not the enemy of the Supreme Court. People have rights. We forget that the world works together, why do we look at each other’s intentions with negative thinking; the principle of live and let live has to be adopted; the petitioners have to prove that the law is wrong. Parliament trusted the court, respected the Supreme Court with this law and we are pulling out the main nail in the constitutional institution. After petitions filed against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 were rejected, the said law came into effect from April 10, 2023. The comments and analysis have made it clear that the decisions of the Supreme Court are binding on all. In this whole scenario, the perception of the common man is that it has become very difficult for the poor man to get justice. Some stable traditions of the past, good and bad aspects can be found in Jirga, Panchayat, Mediation, Conciliation methods. But perhaps the justice system was stable. Today’s common man is forced to think that if he was born in a poor family, is it a crime on the basis of which he cannot even think of pulling the chain of justice? (Edits – Jang , Nawa-i-Waqt) https://jang.com.pk/news/1277862, https://www.nawaiwaqt.com.pk/EPaper/lahore/2023-10-13/page-5/detail-9

Though there is an extraordinary rush to go abroad, the printing of passports has been stopped and it is because the government has run out of printing material. Between 15 and 18 lakh youths have left Pakistan in the last 6 months. A statement in this regard was made public a few days ago on behalf of the caretaker Prime Minister. Pakistan being a developing country, it is not a good sign to have brain drain in such a large number. But what should be said is that in these circumstances, people do not see any other better solution and those who can afford it, who consider it safe to go out, are going abroad for the good. There is a need for the government to take serious steps to end the anxiety that has been spreading for a long time as its first responsibility. (https://epaper.dailykhabrain.com.pk/epaper?station_id=12&page_id=200011)

The main responsibility for helping the besieged Palestinians in Gaza rests with the rulers of Muslim countries, but there is no visible activity on their part apart from formal statements. The government of Saudi Arabia has merely called a meeting of the OIC. And where is the OIC which was empowered by the Islamic summit in Lahore? A week into the latest crisis is about the pass, but no diplomatic offensive has been seen. Gaza is a very poor, but the Palestinian Muslims are not ready to surrender under the excuse of any weakness. Britain has also declared the waving of the Palestinian flag as terrorism. America and the UK have been involved in planning and setting up of an artificial Jewish state. They are brazenly supporting Israel. (Edit Jasarat) https://www.jasarat.com/2023/10/13/231013-03-3/

…………………………….