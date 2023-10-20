China FO Presser – Oct 20, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest- Oct 20, 2023

NEWS: On the call of Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, Siraj-ul-Haq, protests will be held outside the mosques across the country today against the ongoing Israeli aggression and terrorism in Palestine and to express solidarity with Palestine Muslims and the Mujahideen of Hamas. Palestine Relief Fund will be collected at the rallies. In relation to the one crore petition in the United Nations against the atrocities on Palestinian Muslims and the siege of Gaza, people will be contacted and signatures will be obtained from door -to – door. Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (Karachi) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman will address the demonstration outside Masjid Khizra, Sadr, after Friday prayers. He appealed to the citizens of Karachi to fully participate in demonstrations and rallies, and donate as much as possible to help orphaned and oppressed Palestinian mothers, sisters, daughters, elders and children. Rahman said that we have a clear and unequivocal position that Israel is an illegitimate state. He said that it is the responsibility of the government of Pakistan to play its role at the international and diplomatic level as per the principled and clear stand of the state. (Jasarat)

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, while condemning the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, has demanded the OIC to mobilise a Palestinian Protection Force in order to stop the attacks and blockade on Gaza. Senator regretted the silence of international powers on Israel’s open aggression and terrorism in Gaza and said that the bombing of the Gaza hospital and the killing of innocent people is the most horrible and worst brutality. (Jasarat)

TV channels and radio stations from Arab and Muslim countries around the world will broadcast live on the Palestinian situation for one hour on October 21 at noon. The Palestinian Television Network has organized a special broadcast to inform the whole world about the situation in Palestine. The special broadcasts will include analysis by political, social, health and human rights leaders. Most broadcasts will be live, but some recorded programs will likely be shown as well. The said broadcast will be broadcast by TV channels and radio stations of the member countries of the Media Sub-Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. It is not clear which channels and radio stations in Pakistan will air the said broadcast, but it is likely to be shown on state TV, from where private TV channels will also be able to air the broadcast. (Jasarat)

Millat-e-Jafaria Pakistan Chief Allama Sajid Naqvi said that oppressed Palestinians are looking to Pakistan for support. He added that the OIC did everything but could not suggest a suitable action, and instead showed the next door to the international community. Most of the capitalist Zionist powers that oppress the innocent people belong to the same international community. (Baad-e-Shimal)

Jan Achakzai, the caretaker Information Minister of Balochistan, has made it clear that not only illegal Afghan residents but also people from Iran and other countries residing without relevant documents should be deported before the November 1 deadline. Addressing a press conference, he said that the decision regarding the deportation of all illegally residing foreign nationals is final. Our aim is to return these people to their native countries with dignity by October 31. About 1.3 million Afghan refugees are living illegally in the country, of which about 0.3 million are living in Quetta only, the majority of them being Afghan refugees. A large number of Afghan citizens voluntarily returned to their country through the Chaman border under the aegis of United Nations Organization for Refugees (UNHCR). More than a thousand Afghan families voluntarily chose to return home from Balochistan. Besides illegal Afghans, other foreigners including Iranians and Nigerians will be evicted. Persons without legal documents and persons who are in Balochistan without proper permission will also be deported. (Dawn Daily)

Some key ministers of the caretaker government have contacted Tehreek e Insaaf leaders to make the political environment conducive for elections, said sources. Information Minister Murtaza Solangi met PTI’s Shafqat Mehmood, who stated that while PTI wants reconciliation, everyone has to play a role in facilitating it. Sources in the caretaker government said that they are contacting all political parties with the aim of cooling the atmosphere to ensure free and fair elections. Yesterday, Murtaza Solangi said it is the work of the Election Commission to give the date of the elections, and he will support the Election Commission for the conduct of transparent elections. (ARY News Daily)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled for Oct 26th the hearing of a petition seeking removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from the party post. The Poll Body has issued a notice to Imran Khan. Notice was also issued to the petitioner, Khalid Mehmood, who had moved the ECP after Imran Khan was convicted in the Tosha Khana case. The Election Commission also fixed dates for hearing the contempt cases against PTI leaders, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry. Both have been summoned to appear before the poll body. (Daily Khabrain)

Pakistan has entered into a long-term deal for purchase of oil from Russia. Sources said that the deal was done on a commercial basis. Local refineries will buy oil directly from Russia. Sources in the Ministry of Petroleum say that after the commercial agreement with Russia, the first oil tanker- ship will arrive in December to deliver 100,000 metric tons of crude. Sources added that the price of Russian oil will be 60 dollars per barrel after taking into account the price cap fixed by G7 countries. (Daily Khabrain, Roznama Intekhab) https://dailykhabrain.com.pk/2023/10/19/359068/,

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir visited the operational airbase of Pakistan Air Force, and witnessed the ongoing 14-nation exercise, Indus Shield. According to ISPR, the army chief was briefed on various aspects of the exercise. Gen Munir appreciated the professionalism and courage of pilots of the Pakistan Air Force, and said they are ever ready to face every challenges, (Roznama Intekhab)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen all bank accounts, OD accounts, escrow accounts of Utility Stores Corporation in Pakistan for recovery of tax dues of more than 8.19 billion rupees. Instructions have been issued to deposit the amount in the accounts of the utility stores to the FBR subsidiaries. The spokesman confirmed that the bank accounts of the utility stores were frozen two days ago. FBR has also issued recovery notices under Section 48(1)(b) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 to recover these tax dues. (Roznama Intekhab)

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has indicated that the poll delay issue and trial of May 9 civilian- culprits in military courts will be heard soon. He added that the dates for hearing these two cases will be fixed soon. He made these observations while presiding over a three member bench. (Roznama Intekhab)

In the case of Awami Muslim League chief Shaikh Rasheed’s disappearance, Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench ordered the police to find him by October 26. Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the case related to the disappearance of former Home Minister, The Judge accepted the request of the police for more time and ordered them to find him by October 26. The court was told by the RPO that the CPO, SSP operation, and police officers were not involved in the arrest of Shaikh Rasheed. He said that the police were making efforts to find him. The court said that the former Home Minister should be found out by the next hearing date. (Himalya Today Daily)

The Sindh High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the police in missing persons case, A two-member bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto was seized of the case. Families of the victims told the judges that they should be told at least how their loved ones were. One missing person, Kamran is not traceable since 2016. Another person, Mushtaq, his father told the court, is missing since 2015. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the police. Justice Phulpoto remarked that we now need daily reports on missing persons. “You report to us what you have done to recover the missing persons”. Justice Amjad Sahito said a report should be given at the next hearing about what steps have been taken by the police to recover the missing persons. (Himalya Today Daily)

In the case of Tosha Khan vehicles, the accountability court suspended the arrest warrant of Nawaz Sharif till October 24 and ordered him to appear in the court. Judge Mohammad Bashir accepted Nawaz Sharif’s request for suspension of the warrant. When the hearing started, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Qazi Misbah took the stand that the court should cancel the arrest warrant because Nawaz Sharif wants to appear in the court. (Aeen Daily)

On the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, two Cessna planes will shower flowers on Lahore city on October 21. Civil Aviation Authority has also given permission to a private airline company for flower shower for one and a half hours after the arrival of Nawaz Sharif at 3 p.m. (Qudrat Daily)

Former Law Minister and senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Aitzaz Ahsan has said that Nawaz Sharif should not have been granted bail by Islamabad High Court. It is a wrong decision. Courts cannot give such judgments. Talking to a TV channel, Aitzaz Ahsan said that the transit bail is given to the accused and not to a convicted criminal. Nawaz Sharif is not to surrender before the court but to surrender at the police station. It is the duty of every citizen to catch Nawaz Sharif and hand him over to the police. If they don’t help in catching Nawaz Sharif then every citizen will be a criminal. (Dunya Daily)

Amir Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi has said that the destination of the convicted fugitive criminal who is coming to Pakistan on October 21 is jail.. Speaking to the media, Saad Rizvi said solution to the current economic and political crisis facing the country is not in democracy and dictatorship, but in following Islam. The only way for the development of the country is implementation of the Islamic system. If those who are in control of the resources of the nation are not held accountable, the life of the common man will become miserable. He said TLP will field candidates all over the country in the general elections. They will not allow their constitutional and legal rights to be taken away by any power. Alking about the Gaza situation, he said, leaders of the Muslim countries should take practical steps to stop the Zionist terrorists instead of verbally condemning the Palestine-Israel war. The international community must play a role for peace in Palestine by recognizing Palestine as an independent state. (Dunya Daily)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Fawad Chaudhry, a former federal minister and leader of the Istehkam e Pakistan Party. He stands accused of insulting the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission. The Election Commission has ordered the police to produce Fawad Chaudhry at 10 a.m. on October 24. In this regard, the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued an order to IG Islamabad. (Qudrat Daily)

The Islamabad High Court has issued a show cause notice to the superintendent of the Adiala Jail for not appearing in the court despite a direction. He was summoned on a complaint of Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat that he was prevented from meeting his client. A two-member bench comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Tahir heard the petitions which also sought facilities to PTI Chairman in the jail. Lawyer Marwat told the court: “ We can meet the Chairman PTI only on the day when the hearing is held and even on that day the meeting is held in a box-like cage. We have made a schedule under which we should be allowed to meet Imran Khan.” Justice Hassan told him: “Show us the schedule, after all, Imran Khan is a former Prime Minister”. The court allowed the lawyers to meet Imran Khan without any hindrance. (Dawn Daily)

Grand Democratic Alliance in Sindh suffered one more setback with Sardar Ali Gohar from Ghotki joining PPP. Earlier, Shikarpur’s Gaus Bux Meher and his sons joined PPP and now has joined PPP. (Sindh Exp)

The Young Doctors Association of Balochistan has condemned the misbehavior and abusive language used by the security on the Deputy Medical Superintendent during the visit of the caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital. Report stated that the authorities have been informed several times to ensure the prevention of such incidents during visits of VIPs, but no action has been taken. Earlier, the so-called caretaker ministers and advisors used to disturb the routine of the hospital and now the Chief Minister himself is disturbing hospital routine, and his security personnel verbally abusive of the doctors. The doctors fraternity is upset. (Urdu Point)

A Peshawar court has awarded death sentences to the three accused who have raped and killed an 8-year-old girl and burnt her body. Peshawar Child Protection Court Judge Hina Mehwish heard the case and delivered the judgement. (Urdu Point)

The Provincial Cabinet of the Government of Balochistan has unanimously approved the request of the Home Department to establish a special police station for Sui Southern gas. All expenses related to this police station including salary, pension, operations and maintenance will be met by Sui Southern Gas Company. The Company’s Counter Gas Theft operation teams and other Departments will assist the police in lodging FIRs and prosecuting gas thieves. (Urdu Point)

A police official has been involved in smuggling through the Hub in Karachi. According to details, the SSP Kemari Arif Aslam Rao suspended the police officer Samar and ordered an investigation. Samar was posted at the Ittehad Town police station. He stands accused of smuggling betel nut from Hub River Road. Two days ago he was detained and five sacks of betel nut were recovered from his vehicle, said SSP Kemari. (ARY News Daily)

The Deputy Chief of Punjab Jamiat Ahl e Hadees Qari Khalid Mujahid and his companion were injured when their car came under firing by miscreants. They along with Maulana Aqeel were travelling from Juranwala to Patuki. Armed men fired at his car near Alipur bungalow. SP Bilal Mehmood arrived along with police force and shifted the injured to the hospital. Raiding teams have been formed to nab the culprits. (Dunya Daily)

Editorials

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj-ul-Haq has rightly questioned why the joint army of 40 Muslim countries led by former chief of the Pakistan Army is silent. In view of the open support of America and Europe to Israel, the Muslim people are anxious about what should be the role of their governments. Perhaps prompted by the fear of anger of the Muslim people US President that Joe Biden, had planned to meet with the president of the Palestinian Authority and the heads of three Arab countries during his visit to Israel, but while the meeting in Amman was canceled, Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, refused to meet with President Biden. Frankly, this rebuff is not enough. America, Europe and Israel are brazenly bent on genocide of the Muslims of Gaza and are not ready to listen to anyone. The OIC has declared Israel guilty of organized terrorism. At least the OIC should consider campaign against Israeli terrorism and its facilitation by major powers at the diplomatic level. (Edit Jasarat)

The social media is agog with posts that say several well-to-do families and educated sections in northern Sindh have started considering moving out due to growing lawlessness. Such reports suggest there is a sense of lack of safety amongst people there. Hence, Sindh authorities need to take note of such developments and mount awareness campaigns in these parts. Besides, attention be paid for more parks and care be taken of cultural sites. Such efforts will help people live happy and healthy lives in northern Sindh where people otherwise do not hesitate to draw out weapons on very petty issues. Such acts on part of people in these areas reflect on the fact that they have hardly any feelings for one another and they hardly have basic understanding of the preciousness of life. We hope caretaker government will give thought to this and will surely find some way- out to restore peace in interiors. (Ibrat, Edit)

We think there is a need to get Matiari taluka rid of quacks, whose number is rising. Drug inspectors should be more active here. Or else, we will see more and more such quacks across Sindh. This also will mean more ailments because of these quacks. Action should be taken against these quacks not just at Matiari but also at other places in Sindh. The health department in Sindh will have to be more serious in this connection because good health is everybody’s right. (Sindh Exp, Edit)

Law and order scenario has always been far from good in Sindh. Kablia clashes used to take place earlier too; but the state of lawlessness has worsened under the caretaker government. As and when there is some major incident, including kabila clashes, police do not rush to the place and instead it pays visit only when clashes are over. This is what happened this time too, when rocket launchers were used in exchange of fire between two kabilas, Kalhoro and Junejas, in clashes near interiors of Shikarpur. One also would like to ask as to how modern weapons reaches interiors? The authorities should see to it that kabila chiefs are disarmed. Sale and transport of modern weapons must also be checked in Sindh now. (Pahenji, Edit, Oct.19)

Just when kabila clashes are reported near Shikarpur, we get reports that five police officials including SHO of Kotshah police station who were kidnapped by dacoits about a week ago, have been released only after a deal was stuck between police and dacoit- kidnappers. Sources say Larkana DIG took the help of few influential Jatoi kabila leaders to end the hostage crisis. And in return for their favour, promised that police will not have “full fry” of dacoit Meher Badani, which means police will not kill him in a fake encounter. Such deals by police put a big question mark on the ability of the very same police force. Also pertinent is the question: if police cannot protect its own men and has to take help of influential kabila persons for a deal, how can such police give protection to people and their properties? We demand that caretaker government takes measures to bring an end to practices like deals between dacoits and police and if this is not done, it can set a bad precedent, and the rule of law will always be under pressures. (Kawish, Edit, Oct.19)

Caretaker PM met his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the BRI forum summit and reviewed bilateral relations; both leaders also witnessed signing of several MoUs and agreements in the fields of trade, communication and transport. Other areas covered in the MOUs are food security and research, media exchange, space cooperation, sustainable urban development, capacity building, mineral development and industrial cooperation, climate change and vaccine development. PM’s visit to China has given hope that Pakistan’s long-time friend China will also invest in these sectors soon. China not only helped Pakistan to get its economy out of ICU, but is looking forward to helping Pakistan on its own feet. Those who come to work in times of need are called friends and China is considered as one of the best friends of Pakistan. (Daily Pakistan Edit)

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given good news to the farmers that wheat, sugarcane and soybean seeds have been prepared to increase the production by 3 times. One of the main reasons for the agricultural revolution that has taken place in the world is the use of modern technology. Pakistani farmers are relying on old methods for farming due to which crop production is decreasing instead of increasing. Also, due to the increase in production costs, farmers have stopped growing crops. It is the responsibility of the government to provide a friendly and easy environment to the farmers. For this, it is necessary that the government spares no effort in providing subsidies to the farmers on electricity, diesel, fertilizers and also to ensure the buying and selling of crops at good prices. (Edit, Daily Khabrain)

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas termed Israel’s attack on the Gaza hospital as a violation of international humanitarian law, saying that the indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force is tantamount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. While the US President gave a clean chit to Israel and put the responsibility of the hospital attack on Hamas. The dangerous situation in the Middle East has spread beyond the region and on top of that, the situation has become more serious due to the appreciation of the major powers to Israel. Although the American expression of solidarity instead of condemning Israel’s brutal action is nothing new. But the question arises as to how that strong and severe reaction from the Muslim Country’s leaders has not yet come. In these circumstances, instead of being a silent spectator, the UN needs to force Israel to declare a ceasefire by following the resolutions of the Security Council. Otherwise, they should be prepared to face serious consequences. (Edit, Daily Khabrain)