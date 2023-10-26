UNHCR probes Pak Uyghur deportation fears

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Oct 26, 2023

NEWS: The government has informed PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif that there is a threat to their lives. Jasarat)

Intelligence agencies have issued a security threat to the Sharif family, and advised Nawaz Sharif, and his brother Shahbaz Sharif from gathering and traveling, Other members of the family have also been instructed to travel intermittently. The security of former prime ministers has been beefed up following reports of security threats. The leadership of PML-N has been officially informed about the threats by various institutions. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Khabrain)

Presiding over Palestinian conference held in Mansurah under the banner “Gaza Hamara Muntazir”, (Gaza is waiting for us) Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj-ul-Haq said that if the massacre of humanity continues in Gaza, the world may be engulfed in the third world war. The international community should play its role and get an immediate ceasefire with Israel. The US support for Israel is strengthening the expansionist ambitions of the Zionist state. Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a Gaza march on Sunday in front of the US Embassy in Islamabad. Ulema must perform their religious duty for the liberation of the Holy Land and the liberation of the Palestinian people from atrocities. The government should represent 25 crore Pakistanis; instead of looking around, practical steps should be taken to support the oppressed. The establishment of the Palestine Defense Fund and the boycott of Israeli products should be announced. The importance of the Palestine issue for Pakistan is clear from Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s categorical declaration. The independence of Al-Aqsa Mosque is linked to the ideology and existence of the country. The plan of Greater Israel includes the neighboring Islamic countries, and it is also a threat to Iran and Pakistan. (Jasarat)

Hundreds of activists of the Islami Jamiat-ut-Talba marched towards the US embassy to express solidarity with Palestinians. The chief organizer of the Islami Jamiat, Muhammad Shakeel presented a memorandum to the American ambassador, demanding the US to give up its support for Israeli aggression. He said that hatred against the United States is increasing worldwide for supporting the aggression of Israel. Hundreds of students burnt Israeli flags. (Jasarat)

On the appeal of Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq, fund-raising camps are set up outside all the mosques in Islamabad. Funds were collected to express solidarity with the Palestinians and the Mujahideen of Hamas. (Jasarat)

Jamaat-e-Islami (Karachi) Amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman addressed the “Women’s March” at Mashreq Center, on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. A large number of women, students and children participated in the march. Rahman said that the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and Army Chief Asim Munir should bring together the forces of the Islamic world on a single platform to provide practical assistance to the Palestinian Muslims. Those who want to improve relations with Israel should listen to the fact that the people of the whole Ummah are with the Mujahideen of Hamas and the Muslims of Palestine. Al-Aqsa Mosque belongs to every Muslim, and the Mujahideen of Hamas are fighting for its freedom by representing all Muslims. (Jasarat)

The government has decided to appeal against the SC verdict that nullified the trial of civilians in the military court as unconstitutional. The appeal will be filed on Monday, according to a private TV. However, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that the government will wait for the detailed verdict before filing the appeal. He added that the Law Ministry will review the verdict along with other institutions. The Cabinet will take a final call factoring in the law Ministry opinion. (Jasarat)

In the Islamabad High Court, a hearing was held on Bushra Bibi’s request for security of her husband, Imrana Khan now in jail. Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the case. Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa appeared on behalf of Bushra Bibi. He insisted that facilities being given to Nawaz Sharif should be provided to the likes of Imran Khan. Additional Advocate General of Punjab told the court that Imran Khan is getting all facilities permitted under the jail manual. The Judge remarked that the court would ascertain the factual position from the jail superintendent. (Khabrain)

In the judicial complex attack and vandalism cases, the Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain issued permanent arrest warrants for 10 leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, including Murad Saeed, Umar Ayub Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur. The court issued the warrants as the PTI leaders did not respond to summons issued already. The other accused are Shibli Faraz, Farrukh Habib, Hamad Azhar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Hasan Khan Niazi, Umar Sultan and Colonel Muhammad Asim. The court ordered that the accused be declared as the most wanted. “Wherever the accused are seen, they should be arrested and brought to court”. (Daily Khabrain)

The anti-terrorism court of Islamabad has issued permanent arrest warrants for 10 leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, including Murad Saeed, Umar Ayub Khan, and Ali Amin Gandapur, in the judicial complex vandalism case. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued the warrants as these ten PTI leaders continued to be absent from court despite summons in the judicial complex vandalism case. Shibli Faraz, Hamad Azhar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Hasan Khan Niazi, Umar Sultan, and Colonel Muhammad Asim, are among the other accused. The court also issued an arrest warrant for Farrukh Habib, who had parted ways with the PTI last week. The court instructed that the accused should be arrested and presented in the court. (Dawn Daily)

Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan has filed a petition in the Supreme Court for the recovery of persons missing from all over the country. Politically missing PTI leaders and workers have also been mentioned in the petition. Federal government, provincial governments, four IGPs, and Missing Persons Commission have been made parties to the petition, which makes out a strong case to end forced disappearances, and to recover the missing citizens. The petition further requested that a powerful commission be formed to facilitate the recovery of missing persons. (Roznama Intekhab)

Three security personnel were injured in a suicide blast at a check post in Khyber district. The blast took place at the Qam Akakhel Sarozey check post in Tirah Valley on Wednesday morning. The suicide bomber rammed a car full of explosives into the check post, according to the police. (Roznama Intekhab)

Two suspected terrorists were killed and one suspected terrorist was injured in an exchange of fire in Dera Ismail Khan. All the three figured in the list of most wanted persons with a bounty of lakhs of rupees. According to the police, the killed terrorists are relatives of terrorist Iqbal Khiyara who was involved in the attack on Sri Lankan cricket team. (Daily Khabrain)

A hand grenade thrown at the FC camp by unknown suspects in Panjgur fell near the gate and exploded with a loud explosion, but no casualties were reported. (Urdu Point)

Journalists protested outside the Quetta Press Club, raising slogans against the Quetta Deputy Commissioner and the Provincial Government. The leadership of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and Balochistan Union of Journalists participated in the protest. Addressing the protest, BUJ President Irfan Saeed stated that the Caretaker Government and Deputy Commissioner Quetta are trying to run the media through remote control which they cannot allow. He stated that the media workers were prevented from covering the rally of a political party, which is not acceptable. Irfan Saeed stated that preventing them from performing their professional duties in this way is playing with the jobs of journalists. This should stop. Caretaker Government and District Administration should not block the freedom of press. What is being done today was not done even during the authoritarian regimes. He demanded the Caretaker Government to take steps to ensure freedom of press. (Urdu Point)

In an interview to a private TV channel, President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that if he was not in the President’s House, he too would have been in jail today along with PTI chairman, Imran Khan, who, he said, is still his leader. Answering a question, he said he had not sent the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. It (the reference) had come from the Prime Minister’s House. Dr. Alvi also said that the amendment of Clause 57 of the Election Act 2017 is against the Constitution. (Roznama Intekhab)

Imran Khan has challenged his indictment in the cipher case. He moved the Islamabad High Court. through lawyers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yusuf. Plaintiff Yusuf Naseem Khokhar and the State have been made parties to the appeal. He argued that according to law, a charge can be framed seven days after distribution of trial copy. But the trial court did not take into account the statutory requirement of seven days. (Roznama Intekhab)

The government has decided to ask the Interpol to issue red warrants for fugitive PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari. The Home Ministry has written a letter to DG of FIA in this regard, saying that Zulfi Bukhari was involved in terrorism, vandalism and rioting in the Golra police station area. (Qudrat Daily)

Istehkam Pakistan Party spokesperson, Firdous Ashiq has severely criticized Imran Khan, the chairman of her former party. Targeting the social media wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Firdous Ashiq Awan told a press conference that the social media of the youth were used to defame the intelligence agencies due to which our national prestige has been hurt world-wide. She further said that government money budgeted for development was diverted for social media campaign to turn the nation against its own. (Daily Khabrain, Roznama Intekhab)

Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan, leader of the Istehkam e Pakistan Party, has said that he is an eyewitness to the recruitment of the PTI social media team using government money. Talking to a private TV channel, he said that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan used to take performance reports of the social media team from Faisal Javed, Iftikhar Durrani, and Arsalan Khalid in his presence. It was said at that time that his government was going to be toppled. After this, he took out 87 crore rupees from the annual development program of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recruited the social media team. Through the same social media accounts, they tried to incite workers and people for the events of May 9 and incited them to attack military installations. (Qudrat Daily)

Protests that have been going on for the last 4 days on the international highway near the Pak-Afghan border (Bab e Dosti) in Balochistan’s Chaman district has led to consultations between Pak and Afghan officials to address their demands. The protestors are against making visas and passports mandatory for visiting Pakistan and Afghanistan. A flagship meeting was held between Pakistan border management officials and Taliban government border officials. Both sides had a detailed discussion on the provision of facilities for the evacuation of illegal Afghan refugees, the traffic on the border, and the problems faced by the patients. According to Balochistan’s caretaker provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai, it was agreed to continue consultation to find an effective solution. The protest dharna is led by the All-Parties Lughari Ittihad and other social organizations at Chaman. Representatives of various political, tribal, and social organizations, including ordinary citizens, are participating in the protests. (Qudrat Daily)

Mehmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, has said that the families of the same tribe live across the Durand Line, with half of their land on this side and half on that side. People from different families are related to each other, and they have a common business at the Chaman border. He said that due to this reason passports are not accepted between the same tribes of Pashtuns. The demands of all the people sitting in the protest dharna at the Chaman border should be accepted. Extortion and illegal taxes on people in Harnai by different names are not acceptable in any way. During a public meeting in the Harnai district, Mehmood Khan Achakzai said that we are conducting a public communication campaign at a time when Pashtuns are living a life of suffering everywhere as a result of the 40-year war in Afghanistan. The Pashtun nation had established kingdoms over a huge region including India for three hundred years, but today they are living a life of subjugation. The only fault of the Pashtuns is that they have defended their homeland at all times. Mehmood Khan said that no one should call the Afghans by the name of evil doers or talk about expelling them and confiscating their properties because when General Zia ul Haq said that they are soldiers of Islam and are fighting for us, they were called Mujahideen. But today they are saying that they should be expelled. In any case, they cannot be expelled illegally and unconstitutionally. The same law that applies to refugees all over the world must be followed by Pakistan. He said the ban on bringing business items including essential items should be removed. Those who are involved in the drug business should be punished, but restrictions on daily life items are not accepted at all. (Qudrat Daily)

Acting Consul General of the Afghanistan, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir has said that the Islamic Emirate has given a fatwa that attacks in Pakistan are not Jihad. Taking to a private TV, he said that the Afghan Defence Ministry has also made it clear that attacking Pakistan does not fall under the category of Jihad. Shakir added that TTP militants had migrated from Afghanistan during tenure of former US-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. (Jasarat)

The Ministry of Interior has directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to cancel the identity cards of 12,500 Afghans holding fake Pakistani passports. This followed an inquiry into fake Pakistani passports recovered in Saudi Arabia. (Roznama Intekhab)

The Home Ministry has formed a nine-member joint task force yesterday to investigate more than 12,000 fake passports to Afghan immigrants. The Joint Director General of the Intelligence Bureau is the convener of the task force, which includes Grade 20 officers from the Military Intelligence, Inter-Services Intelligence, and Federal Investigation Agency. The task force will investigate the manipulation of data in the national database, check for unauthorized access, determine the collusion of officials of various agencies, and identify possible internal and external links. It will identify those who are responsible, and recommend punitive actions against them, and suggest a mechanism for future implementation to protect the integrity of the national database. The convenor of the team has been empowered to seek the assistance of members from any other required organization and to expand the scope of the investigation if other aspects come to light during the investigation. The task force will submit its report within 15 days. (Dawn Daily)

Senior PML N leader and former federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that he does not think that the elections will go beyond January. He said that even if the elections are held next month, he has no objection. The constituencies are being demarcated according to the constitution, and after that, the elections will be held. We want that PTI should contest the elections, but we do not know whether they will contest the elections or not. He is hopeful that PTI will contest the election and not boycott. (Qudrat Daily)

The PPP has demanded the election commission to announce the date of the elections and said that no one will accept the results of the general elections without the participation of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. The PPP has said that the bias of the caretaker governments is becoming clear with each passing day as it is giving ‘special treatment’ to Nawaz Sharif. According to the Election Commission’s announcement, the elections are ‘likely’ to be held in the last week of January 2024; however, no official schedule has been released till now due to which uncertainty is increasing. People’s Party Secretary General Nayar Bukhari said that the Election Commission is accountable to the nation and the Supreme Court. It is known to all that the caretaker government is providing special concessions to one party. He said that if everyone is not given a level playing field, questions will arise on the election results, and if the election results are not accepted, the country will face a constitutional crisis. He asked on what basis the Punjab government is suspending the punishments. (Dawn Daily)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been involved in anti-state propaganda at the expense of Government resources. Fake publicity of PTI leadership and propaganda against institutions came to light through government resources; social media teams were used indiscriminately to defame and harass opponents, while the offensive act of spreading anti-state narrative was done with government money. The cost of this project was set at 870 million rupees in the budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the guise of the annual development program. According to documents, the social media accounts were used for political purposes, propaganda campaigns and disinformation. (Daily Pakistan)

The financial crisis facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become severe. Recommendation for a 25% salary cut has been prepared and will be sent to the caretaker chief minister for approval. It was proposed to roll back the 35% increase in salaries, which will save 9 billion rupees per month. In addition, it was also proposed to abolish the executive, health professional and other allowances. According to the sources, by abolishing the allowances the provincial government will save 2 billion rupees per month. The proposal to establish strict financial discipline in the MTI hospitals of the province is also under consideration. (Jang)

EDITORIALS

The economic coordination committee’s sanction for a steep hike of 193% in tariff for domestic, commercial and industrial gas consumers effective from November 1 is an anti-people decision. It needs to be condemned as widely as possible. And needs to be rolled back as soon as possible. Some alternative energy sources should be explored so that the fuel shortage issue also gets resolved. Or else, such a costly gas will not be beneficial to people under any circumstances. People will not be able to pay big gas bills especially as they are already under the burden of inflated power bills. How will it be possible for them to manage day to day life with heavy bills, first of power and now gas? (Sindh Express Edit, Oct.25)

We would like to point out to authorities, be they in Islamabad or in Sindh, that it is not enough to make big statements on deportation of illegally staying Afghans and other foreigners in the country. The authorities should first clarify as to what is their plan if these illegally staying foreigners do not go back to their countries till the deadline given to them. What are effective measures that the government is planning for their deportation? Ground realities show that none of them is voluntarily ready to go back. Hence, the government needs some strict plan to send them back to their countries. We also suggest that the federal government should not only start a mega operation for deporting these illegal migrants from Sindh, but the Sindh government also should adopt some effective policy and should keep people updated on a daily basis about progress in the above pursuit. (Kawish Edit, Oct.25)

We are living in a country where every irregularity, be it toppling of governments or be it judicial murder of a PM or bringing constitutional amendments to favour some, all such irregularities and violations keep taking place in the name of larger national interests. This has been happening from day one of country’s formation in 1947 to till date but no action is taken against perpetrators and this is how life keeps going and wrong-doers move around free. Now, take the government’s announcement of a 193% hike in gas tariff. The hike will not be limited only to gas but it will later include taxes which cumulatively will see inflation going sky high and most affected will be poor daily wage earners who might not be able to afford even one meal after a day’s hard work. The hike in gas tariffs is for all consumers, be they domestic, commercial or industrial which means everything will now get more costly resulting in cost of day-to-day essentials rising sky high. Hence, it will be in the interest not only of the nation but the common man too that the above decision on gas price hike is rolled back. (Pahenji Akhbar Edit, Oct.25)

The on-going Hamas-Israel confrontation is testing time for the Muslim world. If we continue to remain quiet then history will see us all as “criminals”. Hence, it is time that the Muslim world plays its role and also puts pressure on global community to stop massacre at Gaza. (Ibrat Edit)

Farmers of Bhan Syed in Sindh have started protests for water. The irrigation dept should look into their complaints, which are genuine. Also, action should be taken against whosoever is found guilty of stealing water. Sindh farmers can get rich only when they get required quantum of water or else all canals and water courses will continue giving a dry look affecting farmers and agriculture in Sindh. (Sindh Express Edit)

International organizations claiming to establish world peace are looking helpless in front of the bullying and terrorism of a small country, Israel. Resolutions for ceasefire have been presented two times in the United Nations but the US used its veto. The Secretary General of the United Nations is also expressing his helplessness. While leaders of US, the UK, and France are openly brazenly backing the terrorist regime, the real tragedy is that all Muslim countries are watching the spectacle of this genocide of Palestinian Muslims. It is only the Muslim people who are doing their duty and protesting against Israel’s crimes against humanity. (Edit Jasarat)

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has said that linking Palestine’s freedom struggle with terrorism is unjust. Pakistan will continue to support the principled position of the Palestinians. He expressed his views during a meeting with the Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad at GHQ Rawalpindi yesterday. He termed the forced evacuation of Palestinians in Gaza as a crime against humanity. General Munir expressed deep concern over the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians by attacking schools, universities, aid workers, and hospitals. And, said that he would continue to support the Palestinian position to end the illegal occupation. (Edit Nawa-i-Waqt)

The subsidised cheap sugar at the Utility Stores Corporation has become expensive by 8 rupees per kg. Now hardly a day passes when the good news of inflation is not told to the people. At a time when the purchasing power of the people is decreasing, it is a big concern that it is decreasing with every passing day. So, how will they be able to cope with inflation in such a situation? Admittedly cruel conditions are being implemented to please the IMF. Inflation has broken the people’s back. Therefore, there is a need for the government to roll back the increase in the prices of basic commodities like sugar. (Edit Khabrain)

The international community must understand that by supporting Israel in its obstinacy, it is becoming a participant in the massacre of humanity. There are some rules of war but Israel is violating them openly. The countries standing with Israel are seeing Israel’s “right to defend”, but they don’t see the violation of human rights. For the sake of world peace, this problem should be solved as soon as possible, there should be an immediate ceasefire, and each Palestinian’s life is precious. (Daily Pakistan Edit)