China FP Presser Sept 14, 2023

- Pakistan Muslim League (N) president and former prime minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on October 21. Talking to the media in London, along with Nawaz Sharif and other leaders including Khawaja, Shahbaz Sharif said that a decision has been taken with full consultation within the party, according to which Nawaz will return home on October 21. Maryam Aurangzeb posted on the social networking website X (Twitter) the statement of Shahbaz Sharif, and said that the Builder of Pakistan and leader of the people Nawaz Sharif 21 will return home in October. While talking to the media in London, Shahbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif has achieved the feat of making Pakistan a nuclear power. He is the architect of CPEC, and the credit for the end of 20-hour load shedding in Pakistan belongs to Nawaz Sharif. The way Pakistan’s industry, handicrafts, and agriculture were progressing between 2013 and 2018 had not been broken as a result of the fake elections of 2018, today Pakistan would have been far ahead in the field of development. (Aeen Daily)
- Maulana Fazal ur Rahman, head of Jamiat Ulema e Islam Pakistan, has said that if the election should be held tomorrow instead of 90 days, then we are ready for it. Talking in a TV program, he, however, said, if the President announced the date of the elections, it would be unconstitutional. We spent three and a half years only on the issue of holding elections but could not decide how to hold them. People’s Party was the second largest party in the previous government coalition, but they decided to conduct the election on the basis of the new census. Now all matters including constituencies have been assigned to the Election Commission, which will decide the poll schedule. Indirectly attacking the recent statements of Bilawal Bhutto, he said that we are not afraid of elections and are always ready for it. (Himalya Today Daily)
- Mian Nawaz Sharif will come along with his main leaders and notable supporters on a chartered plane in the election campaign phase and will reach Lahore. All preparations and arrangements for his historic reception have been started and if there is no delay in his return home, still more than a month is before his arrival. There are signs of activism in the atmosphere. (Jang)
- People’s Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the American weapons in Afghanistan have reached the bandits of the Kache area in Sindh. Now it is felt how dangerous was the policy of Imran Khan to allow terrorists to settle in the country. Talking to the media after meeting the family of martyred journalist Jan Mohammad Mehr in Sukkur, Bilawal said that justice will be brought to the family of Shaheed. JIT was formed in the Jan Muhammad Mehr murder case. It was hoped that there would be progress in the probe, but it did not happen. He said that many police officers sacrificed their lives in Kache. From where did the modern weapons reach the bandits of Kache? American weapons have landed in the hands of the terrorists in Afghanistan, and now these American weapons are not only in KP but in our Kache area also. The weapons that the American army have used in Afghanistan are now in the possession of terrorists. He said that the terrorists have been raising their heads ever since the National Action Plan was not implemented. Now what is the reason that the terrorists are raising their heads again? The reason is that the policy of the People’s Party was not implemented. All the political parties said to talk to the terrorists, but our position was not to talk to them. Chairman PPP said that Mrs. Benazir Bhutto also challenged the terrorists by looking into their eyes. The PPP did everything possible to eradicate terrorists from KP to Karachi. He said that now you can imagine how dangerous the policy of Chairman PTI was. Imran Khan opened borders for terrorists and made a plan to settle them in the country. The settlers had not expected that the terrorists would not take time to reach Karachi. The People’s Party fought the terrorists and gathered all the stakeholders on one platform. He said that the old way of running Pakistan should be abolished. It is a pity that Pakistani politicians have a habit of ostrich politics. People who are involved in wrong decisions should be held accountable. (Aeen Daily)
- PPP has decided to give tough times to PML(N) in Punjab. In this pursuit, it has decided to re-mobilize the party and also woo back rebels back into the party-fold. Latif Khoso, who was not happy with the party sometime back has been invited to central executive meeting to be held in Lahore. Aitzaz Ahsaan is also being approached in the above pursuit. PPP has decided to put pressures on election commission and also on caretaker government for timely polls. Bilawal and Zardari are likely to stay a long time in Punjab to give tough times to PML(N) in Punjab. After Bilawal’s elder sister, Bakhtawar Bhutto, his other sister, Asifa, has also taken to Tik-Tok. Asifa has shared posts on social media and in her 20 second message she says she is joining Bilawal in his march for peace and prosperity. (Sindh Express)
- Sindh Tarqui Pasand’s Qadir Magsi said MQM is involved in the Badliya factory fire incident. In a statement, he said MQM might deny involvement but that does not mean people will change their views about MQM’s role in the above incident. Magsi’s statement says MQM continues to be militant in its character. MQM seems to be attempting ethnic disturbances in Sindh. Not just Badliya fire but MQM is behind several similar big issues in Karachi and Hyderabad. He said Karachi people are ready to give evidence. Qadir Magsi demanded that MQM should be tried in World Court for Justice. (Sindh Express)
- Awami Tehreek leaders in a joint statement demanded that those who were behind torching of 259 workers in Badliya fire incident should be hanged. They also demanded registration of police case against head of MQM. They also been wanted that party like MQM should be banned. The joint statement further blamed PPP and other parties for the rise of MQM saying it is because of their power-hungry other parties that MQM could rise in Sindh. (Sindh Express)
- Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik while addressing a public gathering at Pasni said that The National Party will resolutely fight against those who take away the jobs and livelihood of the Baloch people. The source of employment and livelihood of the people of Balochistan is related to the border and the sea. Millions of people are being deprived of their jobs by closing the border. He said that at one time there was a conspiracy to remove Gwadar from Balochistan and make it a part of Islamabad, but the National Party and BSO foiled this conspiracy. He said that there is a ban on coastal resources and border business on the Baloch land. If today the Balochs care about the protection of their employment and national identity, including their coast and resources, then they need an organized party like the National Party. There is a need for those who have always strived for the protection of the Baloch Sea and border including coasts and resources, national identity, education, and employment provision of the Baloch nation as their first priority. He said that drugs are so common that every other family of Pasni and Gwadar is under its influence while the administration is involved in bribes instead of drug prevention. He said that in the previous government, for the first time in the history of Balochistan, jobs were sold by flaunting merit. He said that the National Party will stand up and fight against those who take away the employment and livelihood of the Baloch people. (Qudrat Daily)
- Acting Consul General of Afghanistan Maulvi Gul Hasan met the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. In the meeting, Pak-Afghan relations, issues of Afghan refugees, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed. They agreed that the people of the border areas share the same religion, language, and culture and have a long-standing relationship. The Consul General said that the newly established Afghan government believes in strong and cordial relations with Pakistan. The promotion of relations with Pakistan is the priority policy of the government of Afghanistan. The Afghan Consul General is grateful to the government of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan for their hospitality for the Afghan refugees. The Afghan Consul General pointed out the problems of the Afghans imprisoned in various jails of the province and expressed the hope of solving these problems. The caretaker Chief minister said that the relations between the brother countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, especially the people of Balochistan, have spanned centuries. As Muslims and neighbors, we must take care of the Afghan refugees. He said that the provincial government will fully cooperate with the Afghan consulate to solve all the problems according to the laws of the country and the policy of the federal government. (Qudrat Daily, Jasarat)
- The police crackdown against Afghans residing illegally in Karachi continued for the fourth day and 46 more people were arrested from different areas. Karachi Police has arrested a total of 293 Afghans across the city while cracking down on illegally residing Afghans nationals. During the crackdown operation, 2 Afghan nationals were arrested from Etihad Town Police Station, 3 from Madina Colony, 3 from Baldiya, 2 Sher Shah and 7 from Mochko Police Station, while Malir Cantt Police arrested 6 Afghan Nationals. The Quaidabad Police arrested 8 illegally residing Afghans. (Jasarat, Urdu Point)
- The operation against Afghans residing illegally in Karachi was carried out in the limits of New Town police station, Al-Mubiana Town police station, Gulistan Johar police station, Baloch Colony police station, Sachal police station, Airport police station and Shrafi Goth police station. During 48 hours, the number of Afghan citizens arrested by the police has exceeded over 150. Cases have been registered under the Foreign Act after arresting the illegal Afghans. (Ummat)
- Balochistan National Party’s Central Information Secretary, former Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch has expressed concern over the closure of borders. In a statement, he stated that the purpose of restrictions on food items and commercial activities in the Baloch and Pashtun border areas of Balochistan is to push the people of Balochistan towards hunger, poverty, economic hardship. (Urdu Point)
- Badshah Khan, the right-hand man of Mufti Noor Wali, was killed in the Afghan province of Paktika. Badshah Khan, who was killed by a landmine, was involved in terrorist activities against Pakistan forces. Badshah Khan’s name was included in the list of most wanted persons. The banned terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had appointed Main Noor Wali Mehsud as the new head of the organization in 2018 after the death of Mullah Fazlullah in an American attack. (Daily Pakistan, Daily Islam)
- According to the security officials, the Torkham border crossing still has a tense situation, due to which it remained closed for the 7th day. All types of traffic is suspended. Thousands of cargo vehicles were stuck on both sides of the border. Two days ago, a meeting was held between Pak and Afghan officials on reopening of the border crossing but no significant results came out of this meeting. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Kashmir Express)
- There is no activity related to reconciliation or backroom deal efforts with Imran Khan and his PTI. Informed sources have rejected the news and comments circulating in this regard and said that there are no distant signs of such an understanding. Rather, it is more likely that PTI will be banned before the general elections. (Ummat)
- Vice Chairman of PTI and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that if he has betrayed the country, he deserves to be hanged. He was produced in the special court of Islamabad in connection with the Cipher case. During an informal conversation with the media he said I am sure I never betrayed the country. If I have betrayed the country I should be hanged at the gallows There is no ambiguity, as I gave priority to the interests of Pakistan. The country is suffering from economic and constitutional crisis, the solution of which is transparent elections. Shah Mehmood said that the PTI chairman was Imran Khan and he is still the chairman. (Dunya Daily)
- The anti-corruption department has decided to file another case against PTI president and former Punjab chief minister Pervez Ilahi. The new case will be about irregularities and corruption in the Master Plan 2050. Officials said that Kasur land was illegally browned in the master plan, and a case against the PTI President will be registered in the Anti-Corruption Lahore Region. According to anti-corruption officials, the land of Kotla Rai Abubakar is owned by Parvez Elahi’s son. Officials said the chairman of LDA signed the fake land map at the behest of Monis Ilahi. (Dunya Daily)
- There is a possibility of review of the verdicts of the most important cases of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial era. In this regard there is a possibility of setting up benches in the next few days. The officers in the Supreme Court will also be changed. The hearing of the case related to the military courts is also likely to be postponed and, in this regard, a bench will be constituted afresh on the petitions against the trial of civilians in the military courts. Justice Yahya Afridi, a member of the bench in the case related to military courts, is abroad. He will return on September 15, which is the last day of the current Chief Justice. There is a strong possibility of re-hearing on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill case. It should be noted that Justice Umar Atta Bandial became the 28th Chief Justice while Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has been nominated as the 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan. (Jasarat)
- The Supreme Court has upheld the sentences of the military officers involved in the conspiracy to overthrow the government of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The court dismissed the appeals filed against the sentences of Colonel (Rtd) Azad Minhas and Colonel (Rtd) Inayatullah. Justice Muneeb Akhtar read out the verdict reserved on February 15. The Field Court Martial sentenced Azad Minhas to two years and Inayatullah to four years of rigorous labor. Action was taken against the two ex-military officers in 1995 for plotting to overthrow the government of Benazir Bhutto. It should be noted that after the petitions were rejected by the Lahore High Court, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court in 2016. (Jasarat, Jang)
- The Swat Qaumi Jirga has strongly reacted to the resurgence of terrorism in Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Addressing a press conference, the tribal elders said that terrorism will not be tolerated again in Swat. Incidents of murder and robbery are increasing. People are with us, and will not allow the terrorists to be re-organized. (Daily Ausaf)
- Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Quetta. According to police, unknown persons attacked the police mobile with a grenade on the Western High Pass. (Daily Ausaf)
- Army General has declared open war against smugglers, illegal foreign exchange dealers, and other powerful mafia. These mafias have been challenging the government writ and are active without any trouble for a long time. Amidst this the activism shown by an Army General to destroy them would have a long-lasting positive impact on Pakistan’s society, economy and community. All the mafias mentioned above are involved in illegal activities due to which the government and legal business have suffered huge financial losses. The value of the rupee and the financial system of the country were severely affected by the illegal trading of currency and foreign exchange. Now, the purpose of the open declaration of war against mafias by the Army General is to deal with economic challenges and to promote legal and transparent economic activities. It is certain that these powerful mafias have an integrated and strong network. To get hold of them requires cautious and carefully planned intelligence information and coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies. The army will also have to utilize its significant resources and use its manpower and technology. The Army General should be aware of the potential for competition from powerful groups who may have political connections and financial resources at a time when leadership is of the utmost importance. This army general became a ray of light and brought Pakistan out of crisis and put it on the path of stability. In a global scenario, where the leader is always facing scrutiny and investigation, the Army General showed his commitment to supervision and accountability. (Jang)
- Government officials were involved in wheat smuggling. 90 thousand metric tons of stock was seized. After currency and oil, the report of sugar, fertilizer and wheat smuggling was also submitted to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, in which 592 hoarders, 259 of them helping smugglers have been identified. (Jang)
- For the first time in history Pakistan will be participating in the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant 2023. Five Pakistani beauties have been finalized. They are 24-year-old Erica Robin from Karachi, 24-year-old Hira Inam from Lahore, 28-year-old Jessica Wilson from Rawalpindi, and 26-year-old Sabrina Wasim from Punjab. Pakistani American from Pennsylvania 28 -year- old Mallika Alvi will be participating in the Miss Universe contest. (Jang)
EDITORIALS
- The bitter consequences of the clash between the guards between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the border can create a problem in the bilateral relations. Afghanistan’s economy cannot run without imports and it is forced to depend on Pakistan in this regard. Pakistan gets coal, fruit etc. from Afghanistan. Both countries should have complete trust in each other, but ethnic and geographical differences prevail. And irresponsible people on both sides continue to create problems for both countries for their own interests. (Daily Islam Edit, 12th September)
- Since the withdrawal of US and allied forces, Afghanistan has continued to suffer from instability. As soon as the Taliban’s interim government was established, they took matters into their own hands; they released people imprisoned in jails across the country who were imprisoned for their involvement in terrorist activities. This situation added to the worries of all neighboring countries of Afghanistan, including Pakistan, as these saboteurs, who were used as tools of foreign forces, have once again started committing acts of terrorism. In this regard, the border areas between Pakistan and Afghanistan are soft targets for these people. Pakistan’s security forces are making every possible effort to control the activities of these elements but they are not fully under control. Moreover, Afghan army personnel are also engaged in such activities in the border areas which are causing problems. On the other hand, due to all this, terrorist incidents are happening in different areas of Pakistan day-by-day and the people involved in them seem to openly admit that they are connected with the groups that are present in Afghanistan. Two days ago, an improvised explosive device exploded on a vehicle of security forces in Peshawar. This incident is also a link in the chain which started by the terrorist elements hiding in Afghanistan. Important countries and international institutions, including the United States and the United Kingdom, should take notice of this situation because the fire that is affecting Pakistan and other neighboring countries of Afghanistan today may also turn to Europe and the United States tomorrow. Terrorism is not a problem of a single country but of the whole world and to control it all must make joint efforts. In this regard, there is a need to destroy those terrorist groups and organizations in Afghanistan, which are becoming a threat to global peace and security due to their actions. (Edit Nawaiwaqt)
- The caretaker government is keeps saying that it is helpless in following IMF’s dictation and hence no subsidies can be given to people and all this leaves poor and lower strata most affected because of price-rise and its consequences. All these excuses might be right or not, but reports submitted by intelligence agencies point out clearly as to where the fault lies. We hope that in light of intelligence agencies’ reports, government will rise against those smuggling oil. Hopefully action will also be taken against those perpetrators of economic irregularities. (Kawish Edit, Sept.12)
- Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial has said that the court was tested by creating confusion about constitutional matters. In his last address of his tenure, he said that the Supreme Court disposed of 23 thousand cases in the last year. Earlier, this number was as high as 18 thousand, but we could not reduce the pending cases below 50 thousand. Only 2 thousand cases could be reduced. He also praised the incoming Chief Justice. Speaking on the occasion, Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi said that he wanted to draw the court’s attention to the constitutional issue of holding elections in 90 days. He also asked the President to announce the election date soon. It was a traditional meeting of the court at the beginning of the new year, but what was said indicates that many problems of the country are still not going to be solved. Abid Zuberi has touched on the fundamental issues by drawing attention to the issue of fundamental rights. He is right to say that fundamental rights are being violated under the guise of the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act. (Edit Jasarat)
- It is students’ unions that help a country get mainstream political leadership for its future. Mian Raza Rabbani and some other political leaders are good examples in this connection. We think students’ unions are a must to address students’ issues in universities. Students’ unions are also part of democratic and constitutional rights too but our students have been deprived of these rights for 40 years now. We know caretaker government cannot do anything and will have to wait for elected government to take decision on revival of students’ unions. (Edit in Pahenji Akhbar Edit, Sept.12)
- There are hundreds of illegally installed water hydrants at several places across Karachi and the government has never made any attempt to remove them. Mafia groups are behind illegal hydrants and roaring water business in the city and they will never want that this “business” ever comes to end, be it in Karachi or any other part of the country. According to reports, there are over 170 illegally installed water hydrants in Karachi. Such a large number of hydrants in the city is a big curse on Karachi people. Irrespective of who owns these illegal hydrants, they must be removed and if it calls for laying new lines, let that also be done so that people in Karachi can get water. Those indulging in illegal activities also must be exposed; it is Karachi peoples’ right to get potable water. (Sindh Express Edit) ………………..
