Uyghurs urge UN GA to halt China’s genocide in East Turkestan

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Sept 14, 2023
- Former US Deputy Secretary of State for South Asia, Robin Raphel, has said that the government of Pakistan is unable to provide relief to the people due to the conditions of the IMF. Speaking at an event in New York held on the theme, “Pillars of Democracy: Talks on America and Pakistan”, she said while ordinary Pakistani citizens cannot even pay the electricity bills, the rich have assets worth billions of dollars, on which they do not pay any tax. To get Pakistan out of its problems, the bureaucracy must become innovative and depoliticized. Incentives must end for non-competitive institutions, while important government institutions are privatised. The meet was organized by the Muslim American Leadership Alliance, a non-governmental organization. Giving her opinion on the silence of the United States on the current political and economic situation in Pakistan, Robin Raphel said that perhaps the US is trying to learn from the failure of its intervention efforts to change the internal affairs of Afghanistan and Iraq. (Urdu Voice of America)
- Since Taliban 2.0 came to power, China became the first country to appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan. The Chinese ambassador Zhao Xing presented his credentials to Acting Prime Minister Muhammad Hasan Akhund in Kabul. Speaking to foreign media, the spokesman of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Chinese ambassador Zhao Xing has taken over his duties. A statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this is a normal change of the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan. Aiming to promote dialogue and cooperation between the two countries, China’s policy towards Afghanistan is clear and sustainable. On the other hand, Daniela Ganich, the Russian ambassador to Pakistan, speaking at a dialogue organized at the Institute of Policy Research, said that it must be accepted that the Taliban threw the Western government out of their country. We believe that the Taliban are the winners. Ganich said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Pakistan soon, but it is not my job to give the date of the visit. (Jasarat)
- The US special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, says Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has become a major threat to regional security. Speaking at a think tank meeting in Washington, he said that there has been a significant increase in TTP attacks in Pakistan. The relationship between the TTP and the Taliban is quite strong. He clarified that the TTP, which became an ally of the Afghan Taliban during the NATO war, still has strong ties with the Taliban. (Roznama Intekhab)
- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has said that the decision to handcuff PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif on his return home is within the jurisdiction of the law enforcement agencies. “They will take the call according to the applicable legal provisions”. During a TV interview, he was asked whether the PML-N leader would be handcuffed on his return. The PM replied that the authorities would decide the matter in the light of law; if they think that Nawaz Sharif should be chained, then they will take this path. He said it was at the discretion of the law enforcement agencies and hoped that they would exercise this duty to the best of their abilities. Nawaz Sharif left the country on medical grounds in November 2019 after his conviction. He was allowed to go abroad on medical grounds 20 days after his conviction in the Al-Azizia case. In February 2020, the then government declared him a fugitive and later that year, the accountability court declared him a wanted criminal in the Tosha Khana vehicle reference. On August 10, when Shahbaz Sharif was asked if the caretaker government would not create any problems after Nawaz Sharif’s return home, he replied that Nawaz Sharif would come to Pakistan and face the law, there is no doubt about it. (Dawn Daily)
- The Counter-Terrorism Department of Balochistan has said that during an operation in Mastung, a suspected commander of the banned organization ISIS was killed. In a statement the CTD said that a secret information was received that a commander of ISIS Balochistan, Ghulam Deen alias Shoaib, was visiting Mastung regarding the planning of terrorist activities in and around the area. After receiving the news, the CTD personnel surrounded the accused and asked him to surrender, but he started firing to escape. He was killed in the exchange of fire. The CTD said the ISIS commander was involved in some of the worst terrorist attacks in the province, including the attack on Jamiat Ulema e Islam leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, the 2016 suicide attack on lawyers in Quetta, suicide attack on Jamaat e Islami Amir Siraj ul Haq, several attacks on Sabi Mela and Quetta police, and killing of miners belonging to Hazara community in Machh. The statement said that the slain terrorist had joined ISIS in 2015 after receiving training from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Waziristan. Further investigation in this regard is going on. (Dawn Daily)
- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakade has issued a warning for Afghan refugees, saying that Afghan refugees who do not have visas or documents will be sent back immediately. In a statement, he said weapons from Afghanistan are being sold everywhere in the black market. The BLA, TTP, and ISIS have these weapons. Kakar added that the non-state actors are using these weapons; these weapons were used in the attacks that took place in Panjgur and Noshki. (Ummat)
- The organizations of Ahl-e-Hadith Jamaat has strongly condemned the killing of Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman Madani and gave a 3-day ultimatum to the government to nab the killers. So far, no contact has been made by the government of Sindh, nor has any condolence and sympathy been shown. The caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir, has remained silent, which is regrettable. There is anger among the people. Ulema have announced that if the Sindh government does not arrest the killers of Maulana Ziaur Rahman Madani in 3 days, they will be right to organize a nationwide agitation. (Jasarat)
- A large number of citizens, including tribal and political leaders, participated in the rally held for the recovery of the young footballers who were abducted from Sui. The rally started from the residence of Mir Liaquat Ali Khan Bugti and ended in front of the residence of Nawabzada Ghoram Bugti. The participants demand that the government should play an active role in the recovery. (Jasarat)
- Army Chief General Asim Munir is on a visit to Turkey where he met the President of Turkey Rajab Tayyip Erdogan. According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), the Army Chief also met the Turkish Foreign and Defence Ministers, the Commander of the Turkish General Staff, and the Commanders of the Turkish Army and Air Force. According to ISPR, the aim of the visit is to enhance military and defence cooperation between the two countries. Turkish leaders acknowledged the professional services of Pakistani army engineers during the earthquake in Turkey in February this year. On this occasion, Army Chief General Asim Munir said that the relations between Pakistan and Turkey are strong and fraternal and will always remain so. It has stood with its Turkish brothers in times of trouble and happiness and will continue to strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries. (Himalya Today Daily)
- President Dr. Arif Alvi has suggested to the Election Commission to hold general elections on November 6 and asked the Election Commission to approach the Supreme Court. The President has sent a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in which this date has been suggested. The President has said that the National Assembly was dissolved on the advice of the Prime Minister on August 9. Under Clause Five of Article 48, the President has the authority to fix the date within 90 days. The President wrote that the general elections should be held on the 89th day of the dissolution of the National Assembly i.e. Monday, November 6. On the contrary, he took a stand that according to the constitution, the Election Commission has the authority to give the date of the election. (Himalya Today Daily)
- The head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazal ur Rahman has said that the President has no authority to give the date of elections. While talking to the media, Maulana said that he had been hearing for a long time that the President was going to issue some orders. He said that President Arif Alvi is a partisan president, and he is representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its chairman. He said that the Election Commission should be allowed to work or it should be abolished. He said that Arif Alvi tried to create chaos, and the futile exercise of the interim president is just interference in the political and electoral system. The head of PDM said that the interim president tried to please those forces who wanted instability. The interim president should remain within his limits. (Qudrat Daily)
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said that the President has fulfilled his constitutional duty under Article 48(5) to determine the date of elections. The initiative of the President is welcome, which has given rise to hope that the government will finally be elected. The core committee of the PTI said President Alvi has sent the matter to the Supreme Court, and the eyes of the entire nation are now on the Supreme Court. It is necessary for the Supreme Court to fulfill its constitutional role. The Supreme Court should make the Election Commission to conduct the election by November 6. (Qudrat Daily)
- The Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, Pervez Khattak has said that elections are not possible until new constituencies are made. Reacting to the letter written by President Dr. Arif Alvi to the Election Commission, Khattak said that new constituencies are necessary after the notification of the census. The announcement of the date of the elections by the President is equivalent to creating more constitutional crisis. President Arif Alvi has exceeded his powers. It is the job of the Election Commission to give the date of the elections. Pervez Khattak demanded that the Election Commission conduct the elections according to the new constituencies. (Qudrat Daily)
- Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar chaired a high-level meeting in Q-Block on Tuesday evening to make practical observations of FBR strategy to plug the growing gap in the annual revenue target of Rs 9.4 trillion. However, the Ministry of Finance has not issued any press release after the meet. Under the IMF program, the government cannot afford the shortfall in revenues on a quarterly basis. So, there is a need to close the points from where the revenue goes waste in order to meet the targets by September 2023 as per the agreement with the IMF. The government does not seem to be prioritizing any additional measures to increase revenue. Top officials of FBR said that if losses are prevented in five major sectors, the shortfall in revenue can be met in the coming months. FBR also pointed out that the withholding tax is being collected by the withholding agents but they have not yet deposited this amount in the treasury. According to an estimate, effective monitoring of withholding tax could increase the tax revenue by Rs 150 to 200 billion this year. Another area identified by the FBR was tax evasion in the tobacco sector. Track and trace system was installed in Pakistan Tobacco Company, Phillips Morris Pakistan and Khyber Tobacco. Many other local manufacturers have also signed MoUs with FBR but track and trace is not yet fully functional. Here are some interesting facts. One of them is that some local brands are selling their cigarette packs for Rs 100 while the tax on it is Rs 127. (Jang)
- At a time when the entire banking industry of Pakistan is flourishing and has earned billions of rupees in profit, Sindh Bank has incurred a loss of Rs. 29.15 billion. This loss is attributed to bad loans, fake accounts and non-performing loans that belong to a particular group. . According to documents obtained by The News, the Sindh government, which is the major shareholder of the bank, tried to hide the loss caused by bad loans to this particular group. 23.7 billion rupees of taxpayers’ capital from the provincial government is being given to the bank till 2019-23 to support the bank’s poor capital adequacy ratio (CAR). Documents also claimed that when money was needed, Sindh Bank continued to waive the loans of the family members of this particular group very generously. This is not the first time that this particular group has been linked to fake bank accounts and bad loans. Earlier in 2018, Supreme Court of Pakistan had taken suo motu notice on alleged fake accounts and money laundering. The Supreme Court had on July 1, 2019 ordered the NAB to complete the investigation within two weeks and file a reference in the accountability court within two months. “We have come to the conclusion that a meticulous network of fake accounts has been created and through which the transactions have been carried out with layers of layers intended to hide the real beneficiaries of the transactions,” the Supreme Court judgment said. Furthermore, it appears that money laundering mechanisms have been created to continue to legitimize funds whose sources and legitimacy are highly questionable. The documents show that the Chief Operating Officer of Sindh Bank appeared before the provincial cabinet and gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the bank in the last five years. He blamed the poor performance of the bank on the investigative agencies. It has also been revealed from the documents that Sindh Bank filed 106 criminal and civil cases in which claims of 36.9 billion rupees were filed in various courts, but only 3.1 billion rupees could be recovered. Advocate General Sindh disagreed with this opinion and said that Sindh Bank did not follow these cases properly. The Chief Secretary also expressed reservations over the bank’s performance. The News sent a detailed questionnaire to Sindh Bank President Imran Samad, but despite repeated efforts, no one answered the questions. After that this representative contacted Chief Financial Officer Dilshad Hussain Khan. He said the official website of the bank where the annual report is posted gives all the answers. The News sent all these questions to former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on August 28. He read them but did not answer any questions. Sharjeel Memon did the same. Nasir Hussain Shah was also contacted but he also did not respond (Jang)
- There is worry that 20 million people in Pakistan will go below the poverty line in a short period of time. Due to the 10% annual increase in unemployment, three million people started joining the poor class every year; the middle class has decreased from 42% to 33%, according to a UNDP report . (Jang)
- Economists have described the Afghan transit trade as one of the main causes of the black economy in Pakistan, which has deep and negative effects on the country’s economy. The need of the hour is to regulate the Afghan transit trade with the international trade laws. It is said that the Afghan authorities misrepresent the prices of Afghan transit trade items with Pakistan Customs, resulting in a significant difference between the reported and actual value of the goods. After that, these goods come into Pakistan illegally. According to the data, Afghan imports under transit trade have increased by 67%, the value of which reached 6.71 billion US dollars in February 2022-23, compared to 4 billion US dollars last year. (Jasarat)
- The meeting between the army chief and businessmen will have positive effects on the country’s economy. General Asim Munir is serious about bringing transparency in the value of the dollar, ending smuggling and increasing revenue. He has also attracted friendly countries to invest 100 billion dollars. And, due to the crackdown, prices of sugar, flour, rice fell and the rupee gained vis-a-vis the dollar. These views were expressed by Majeed Aziz, President of Global Compact Network Pakistan (GCNP), Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, former Provincial Minister Mian Zahid Hussain, President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, Petroleum and Gas Sector Expert Malik. Khuda Bakhsh and former chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) Muhammad Hanif Gohar. They were responding to the Jasarat query as to whether the meeting between the army chief and businessmen have positive effects on the economy. (Jasarat)
- All political and non-political parties and organizations have agreed to support the National Party’s campaign against the closure of the border trade. The movement will be started on September 16 with a protest demonstration and sit-in. The National Party’s Central Secretary General Jan Mohammad Buledi said that the National Party considers the movement against closure as its national responsibility. The border is a common man’s livelihood issue. Our single point demand is that the border should be opened. Border closure is not acceptable under any circumstances, as border business is an open and hard-working business and the livelihood of the people of Balochistan. Talks of funding terrorism with oil money are baseless. The government agencies collect extortion from the vehicles on the highways across the province. The oil business should be legalized so that the vehicle owners who are forced to pay millions of rupees as extortion can legally pay this amount to the government treasury. He said that Balochistan and federal supervisory governments should understand the sensitivity of this problem and such, And avoid any decision and action that will affect this most important source of livelihood of the common man. (Qudrat Daily)
- The Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party has announced protests on Monday on 18 September 2023, in South Pakhtunkhwa against blocked trade and food supplies with neighbouring countries, crackdowns against the Afghan Kadwal people in Sindh and especially in Karachi, and unemployment, illegal electricity bills, customs raids on commercial and business centers. (Urdu Point)
- A protest was held at Landi Kotal Bazar Bacha Khan Chowk against the closure of Pak-Afghan Torkham border, in which a large number of transporters, customs clearance agents and laborers participated, in addition to political and social workers. (Urdu Point, Daily Pakistan)
- A report submitted to the Government has revealed that Afghan transit trade is a major cause of damage to Pakistan’s economy. According to sources, a report submitted to the Government revealed that Afghanistan transit trade is the main reason for the establishment of black market in Pakistan; Afghan officials and businessmen make false declarations to Pakistan Customs while importing goods. It has also been revealed in the report that goods which are not used in Afghanistan are imported under transit trade. Goods imported under Afghan transit trade are sold in Pakistan, goods under transit trade, even if they go to Afghanistan, are smuggled back to Pakistan. According to sources, Afghanistan’s imports under transit trade have increased by 67%. Afghan imports, which were USD 4 billion last year, increased to USD 6.71 billion in 2022-23. According to Federal Government sources, Pakistan’s small and medium-scale industries were badly affected by Afghan transit trade. Afghan transit trade also has negative effects on the Pakistani economy. According to sources, the report suggested that Afghan transit trade should be organized according to international laws. (Daily Pakistan)
- A hunger strike was held by the Sukkur Union of Journalists protesting the non-arrest of the killers of senior journalist Shaheed Jan Mohammad Mehr. The protest was led by President of Sukkur Union of Journalists Imdad Buzdar, Vice President of Sukkur Press Club Lala Shehbaz Pathan, Shahzad Tani, Nasrullah Wasir. A large number of representatives of Sukkur’s Civil Society, leaders of lawyers’ fraternity and other organizations, journalists, participated in the hunger strike. (Urdu Point)
- We also support the President Alvi’s advice to hold polls within 90 days as laid down in the constitution. But with regards to his call that the election commission should contact the judiciary in connection with the polls issue, we think there is no such need. We have to approach the judiciary only in case of confusion or lack of clarity on constitutional interpretations. When the constitution is very much clear, the election commission should come forward to play its role. By this time, even political parties too should be serious about the matter (about polls) and should be unanimous on it. We should not leave any space for violation of the constitution. Hence, the election commission should complete its works on delimitations and announce poll schedules immediately so that parties start poll campaigns. Also, all the parties should be allowed to do their campaigning without any obstacle. (Sindh Express Edit)
- The announcement of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on 21st October after a four year self-exile has created a stir in the political environment of the country. The conditions under which Nawaz Sharif is returning will surely be a big challenge for him. It would be better if Nawaz Sharif plays his role in ending the politics of hatred and revenge when he returns home. Instead of considering each other as personal enemies, the parties should recognize each other as mere political opponents. It should be hoped that he will play an active role in the promotion of healthy politics. A general perception is that Nawaz Sharif must be having some plan with which he would go to the people for the coming election. The test would be extremely tough for Nawaz Sharif now and nothing is possible without restoring public trust and concrete guarantee of resolving their issues. (Edits – Daily Pakistan, Jang)
- The caretaker government includes such intellectuals whose statements seem to have nothing to do with this country and society. Now listen to caretaker federal energy minister Muhammad Ali, who said that there will be no relief in electricity prices, just pay the bill in two or three months instead of one month. He also said that every year the price of electricity increases according to the value of the dollar. We have entered into agreements with the IMF and this cannot be changed under international law. He further said that the main reason for the increase in electricity bills is electricity theft. Irked by such statements, the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has announced a protest sit-in outside the Governor House, Lahore, on Sept 21, 22 and 23. The caretaker government, not only through its actions but also through its statements, is taking the situation to the point that the people will resort to regular civil disobedience, and then no one will be able to control the situation. The government still has time to rectify the situation by providing relief to the people to prevent the situation from worsening, but if the people go towards civil disobedience, then not only the caretaker government but also the regular government that will be established in the future will face the problems. In this regard, it should be remembered that relief is a right of the people, not a favor. (Edit Nawaiwaqt)
- A report on smuggling of sugar, fertilizer, and wheat was submitted to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat. The report has identified 592 hoarders involved in wheat smuggling. It further states that last year the Intelligence Bureau sent 417 reports to the concerned departments and 90,000 metric tons of stored and smuggled wheat was seized based on the IB’s inputs. The report revealed that officials posted in provincial governments help smugglers and hoarders. In this regard, it has also been reported that 272 officials in Punjab, 244 in Sindh, 56 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 in Balochistan, and 5 in Islamabad are involved with smugglers. It is a very sad situation that the government officials who are responsible for monitoring smuggling and hoarding and taking measures to stop them are colluding with the smugglers and hoarders. The persons mentioned in the above report should be thoroughly investigated and if the allegations are proven to be true, strict action should be taken against them. If the government does not act now, we will never be able to control smuggling and hoarding. (Edit Nawaiwaqt)
- Wheat keeps getting stolen from government warehouses and this has been going on over the years in Sindh. The stolen wheat gets smuggled out of the country with the help/ connivance of bureaucrats. Thus, wheat shortage is being created artificially and then flour rates are made to zoom resulting in people not being able to afford two meals a day. Most governments hardly act against their bureaucrats or make announcements for some action against them and then matters are forgotten. But now that intelligence agencies have submitted a report to the caretaker PM, people have started pinning hopes that the caretaker government will take action against all those involved, be it bureaucrats, politicians or any else. (Kawish Edit, Sept.13)
- Inflation, poverty, unemployment and many other issues are promoting an atmosphere of intolerance in the society. Quarrels, fightings, and torture have become a norm. Such problems are increasing suicide trend and drug addiction especially amongst youth. The main reasons for these problems are lack of administrative justice, no supremacy of law, and ignoring crime and justice. Many youth are willing to go abroad as they are not getting jobs here in Pakistan and many fall prey to wrong hands and human smugglers losing all wealth. In the current situation the society is getting more stuck in constant imbalance. Negative trends are strengthening. The government, and the civil society will have to take the issue seriously and efforts should be made to come to grips woth the situation as early as possible. (Siasat Edit)
- After the closure of Pak-Afghan Torkham border, thousands of cargo laden vehicles and trucks are stuck on both sides of the border. Pak-Afghan officials have held a negotiation meeting three days ago to re-open the border, but no breakthrough was achieved. (Daily Pakistan Edit)
- The last page in Sindhi dailies is often known as space reserved for reports and news on disputes, crime, murders, robberies and accidents. Most often more than half of the last page is full of such reports. But our rulers hardly give a look at this page. Actually, this page is a good reflection of what is happening in our society today and how petty issues turn out to be major violent cases. Likewise, administration has also yet to take note of kabila clashes; in a way people are left free to kill one another and then be left to the mercy of kabila sardars and their jirga for out of court settlements. We are of the view that let one meeting be called about last page in the Sindhi media and debate be held on reasons behind growing social unrest. (Ibrat Edit, Sept.13)
