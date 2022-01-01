Pak Urdu Media Digest- Sept 25, 2023  

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Sept 22, 2023
12 Min
NEWS
- In Pakistan, there are frequent complaints of breaking minarets and harassing the Ahmedi community but the letter written by the Sunni and Shia community in Punjab’s Sheikhupura district to the local police is being hailed as a good example of religious tolerance. Around 50 people from the Sunni and Shia communities of Narang Mandi wrote the letter to the local police saying that they have no objection to the minaret and mihrabs at Beit-ul-Zakr, the Ahmadiyya place of worship established in Narang Mandi since 1960, nor are they offended by it. Ahmadis consider themselves as Muslims, but the Constitution of Pakistan declares them non-Muslims. The Ahmadi community of Pakistan welcomes this initiative by Sheikhupura locals and believes that it will increase religious harmony in the country. Amir Mehmood, the central leader of Jamaat Ahmadiyya, Pakistan, while talking to Voice of America, VoA, said that the agenda of elements spreading extremism in the name of religion is to spread hatred but majority of Pakistani people like the atmosphere of tolerance and brotherhood. It should be noted that for the past few months, there have been incidents of breaking the minarets and arches of the Ahmadiyya Jamaat places of worship across Pakistan because they are in the style of mosques. According to Jamaat Ahmadiyya, 32 places of their worship have been damaged so far this year. The latest incident took place on September 21 in Karachi in which the Ahmadiyya Jamaat’s place of worship on Martin Road was damaged. Zahra Yusuf, former chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, (HRCP), believes that though what has happened in Sheikhupura district is a small act, it has created a hope for religious tolerance in the society. Talking to VoA, he said that every section of the society should appreciate this process. It should be noted that this month, the Lahore High Court gave a verdict in a case related to the construction of a place of worship for Ahmadis in the style of Islamic architecture. The judgment noted minarets are also an architectural feature. The court ruled that the blasphemy ordinance does not apply to places of worship built before that it came into force in 1984. (Urdu Voice of America)
- A large number of Rangers and Police personnel have arrived in Upper Sindh after the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh approved the operation against dacoits in Kachay area. More forces will join them in the next two days to kick start the operation in the riverine area. Meanwhile reports have come in that Sindh Kachay dacoits have turned to Kachay in Punjab, especially Rojhan, Thana Bangla, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sadiqabad soon after news about a military op was received. The Punjab Kachay dacoits have started providing them shelter. That is why the demand for military operations is gaining momentum locally in Punjab Kachay too. According to senior local journalists, some hostages abducted from Sindh have also been shifted to Punjab. The caretaker interior minister of Sindh has announced that the Sardars will be held responsible for the abductions in their area. If a ransom had to be paid for the recovery of the hostage, that money too would be paid by the Sadar. (Ummat)
- Jiye Sindh Quami Mahaz chief Sanna Quereshi, and people from other walks of life have taken out a protest rally in scorching heat in Sukkur demanding arrest of the killers of journalist Jan Mohammad Meher. They also demanded the release of Priya Kumari who has been kidnapped some time ago. Later the rally ended as a dharna in front of the office of DIG at Sukkur. “Our dharna will continue till the release of Priya Kumari”, announced Sanna Quereshi, adding that protest rallies and dharna will be stated in Hyderabad on October 15. (Sindh Exp)
- The election commission has announced that polls will be held in the last week of January 2024. The decision was taken after reviewing the progress of delimitation works. Interim list of new wards will be released on Sept.27. The final list will be released on Nov.30 after hearing objections and suggestions, poll body said in a statement. 54 days after display of final list, polls will be held in last week of January 2024. (Awami Awaz, Sept.21)
- NAB cases against PPP leader, Dr. Asim, former PM Shahid Khaqan and former Karachi Mayor Mustafa Kamal have been revived after the Supreme Court struck down the changed made in the NAB law. These cases will be heard in the NAB Court, Karachi. NAB cases in respect of bureaucrats and also against former finance minister Abdul Hafiz Sheikh are also back in the same court. (Awami, Sept.21)
- PTI Sec. Gen. Umar Ayyub has criticised the rejection of bail sought by 21 women cadre of his party as a revenge action. They are held in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail for the past 4 months in the May 9 riots case. This continued incarceration as human rights violations. (Baad-e-Shimal)
- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar adopted a strategy of long answers in his address to the American think tank, the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR), a day before his address to the United Nations General Assembly, and discussed topics ranging from election issues to Afghanistan, Pakistan-China relations and faced various questions including these. In the question-and-answer session, he did not face hostile questions from the Indian lobby. The Caretaker Prime Minister used the time to his advantage by explaining his answers in detail, so the moderator had to mention about the lack of time. He saved himself from further questions regarding the elections by making a confessional reference to his position as caretaker prime minister. Apart from the audience of about 100 people in the hall of the Council on Foreign Relations, only 560 people watched the programme on Zoom with 23 likes. The Prime Minister has not yet met any American official except for attending President Biden’s reception with other heads of delegations. (Jang)
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to challenge the Election Commission’s announcement on polls in January end. The party’s core committee member Niazullah Niazi has said in a TV program that the way the Election Commission is working, it does not seem like a constitutional body. He said that the President has the authority to give the date of elections. (Himalya Today Daily)
- The Accountability Court, Islamabad, has restored NAB cases for hearing. And the first case to be heard is of Raja Pervez Ashraf’s involvement in the rental power case. This case is against the former speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf. According to NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi once the cases are restored (for hearing) bails of the accused will stand cancelled and the accused will go back to the Adiala Jail. (Qudrat Daily/ Aeen Daily)
- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has said that the growing terrorism of the outlawed TTP and ISIS is a threat to world peace. Addressing the Council of Foreign Relations in New York, he said that there is an atmosphere of cooperation with the current Afghan government on some issues. The largest military force in human history has been present in Afghanistan for years but could not eradicate terrorism. We want lasting peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan wants good relations with all the countries of the region. His government mandate, he said, is completion of election process in a free and fair manner. (Qudrat Daily)
- Senior PML-N leader and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the situation of uncertainty has ended, and all parties should now prepare for the election. Welcoming the Election Commission announcement that polls will be held in Jan-end, he said the poll body is carrying out delimitation of constituencies as per the constitution and law. Without constituencies, the concept of one man one vote will end. Ashan Iqbal said that there is enthusiasm in the party regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. The workers are waiting for their leader to come. (Qudrat Daily)
- Lahore Judicial Magistrate’s Court has acquitted PML N leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar. He was charged with clashing with the Police and making inflammatory speeches. The prosecution has not presented any concrete evidence to buttress its case. (Qudrat Daily)
- It is literally bandit rule in Karachi city these days. Street crimes are also on the rise. Robberies and loss of life in firing by bandits are reported daily. In Korangi Allahwala, a young man who was injured along with his father during a robbery, lost his life two days ago. This year, the number of people, who were killed during a robbery, has reached 100. Top Police officials are satisfied with the performance reports presented by the subordinate at review meetings, but the facts on the ground are different. After the completion of the process of appointment of police officers by the caretaker government of Sindh, the citizens are left at the mercy of the brute robbers who not only loot whenever and wherever they want but also do not hesitate to kill and injure on the slightest resistance. Claims of the caretaker government of Sindh to formulate important decisions and strategies related to the control of street crimes certainly were encouraging, but they do not appear to be implemented. A group of armed motorcycle-riding robbers in the city openly attacked hotels. Dozens of were deprived of cash, and mobile phones but there was no sign of the police. The Central District is especially a constant target of armed bandits. So far, there have been many incidents of robbery targeting people sitting in the hotels but the police have not reached the spot in any incident. The performance of the mobile and motorcycle patrol of the police can be well estimated by their absence from the scene of crimes. (Qudrat Daily)
- Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has urged the interim government of Afghanistan to take “concrete and practical steps” against the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is creating bitterness between the two countries. Speaking to the Turkish Broadcasting Agency ‘TRT World’ on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, he said there have been attacks from Afghanistan inside Pakistan. He said the Afghan Government should fulfil its promises to Pakistan and other countries. He said that TTP attacks from Afghanistan into Pakistan are a major concern for us. We want to see Afghanistan as a stable and prosperous country, but a large number of terrorist groups, be it TTP or ISIS, are on the Afghan soil. This is a source of grave concern to Pakistan. And to other countries in the region. (Dawn Daily)
- Pashtunkhawa Milli Awami Party has organized a large protest demonstration in front of the Customs House office in Quetta. Addressing the rally, Provincial Senior Vice President of the party Syed Sharaf Agha, Provincial Secretary Kabir Afghan, Provincial Liaison Secretary Gul Khalji and others stated that Customs are seizing the duty-collected goods in the dark of night, raiding warehouses, markets, breaking locks and looting the goods, although the said goods reach Quetta city after customs clearance at the border. There is a need to strengthen the customs clearance at the border, but despite the clearance, the customs, FC and police are collecting money in the form of extortion at dozens of check posts up to Quetta city and after that, the goods are returned again, due to which the traders and shopkeepers are suffering huge losses. (Urdu Point)
- Jacobabad unrest did not end. Armed men tried to rob two brothers; elder brother was killed; younger brother was injured. Family members staged a dharna and raised slogans against the police. There was a complete shut-down strike in Thal city. (Urdu Point)
- Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh General Secretary Kashif Saeed Sheikh has strongly condemned the arrests of the workers of the Islamic Jamiat Students who protested against the occupation of the land of Islamia College Sukkur. He said instead of ending the occupation, the police did lathi charged the protesting students. It was completely unjust and unfair. (Urdu Point)
- After reopening corruption references worth billions of rupees, NAB Chairman has decided to hire officers of sensitive institutions for anti-corruption operations. Accordingly, NAB has asked for officers on deputation from sensitive institutions for appointments to important positions. (Daily Pakistan)
- Abandoned Waqf Property Board has sealed the Lal Haveli used by former federal minister Sheikh Rashid. A heavy contingent of FIA and police was present during the sealing operation. Asif Khan, the deputy administrator of abandoned waqf properties, sealed the office of Rashid and the way to the main hall of Lal Haveli. (Daily Khabrain, Daily Kashmir Express)
- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar met the Chinese Vice President met in New York on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session. Bilateral relations, CPEC and economic and trade cooperation were discussed, according to an official statement. Prime Minister Kakar appreciated China’s support in geographical integrity and socio-economic development of Pakistan. He also said that China has adopted a principled stand by opposing the G20 meeting in Indian Kashmir. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Dharti, Daily Kashmir Express)
EDIORIALS
- Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is in New York and is taking advantage of this opportunity to meet with world leaders on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session. The Heads of China and Russia abstained from UNGA; they did not attend the G 20 summit in New Delhi as well. Their absence at these important meetings sends a signal that the centers of power are changing, which will have an impact on the situation in Asia, Africa and Muslim countries. The role of the leadership of Muslim countries is very important in any world meeting. The world of Islam consists of about 55 countries. These countries are located in the main regions of Asia and Africa. In the context of global politics, the Muslim bloc does not exist due to which the key issues of Muslims are not discussed. On the occasion of UNGA, Qatar, Iran and Turkey raised the issue of the blasphemy of the Quran. This is good development. The Muslim countries should speak unanimously on this issue. Raising a voice against the global wave of Islamophobia should be the focal point of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The nation is right to question the government of Pakistan that why the name of Pakistan is not in the list of Muslim countries condemning Islamophobia. (Edit Jasarat)
- All is not well in our educational institutions across the country, more so in the Sindh where girl students are being blackmailed for good grades or marks as is evident from reports coming to light in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Yamshero. One IT assistant at this university stands accused of harassing girl students. At least three girl students have complained to university administration saying the IT assistant had harassed them. In separate complaints they said he used to ask them to keep friendly relations with him. The said IT assistant was suspended on the recommendations of a probe committee, which will be submitting a report to the vice chancellor along with screen shots and other material collected from the girl students. Clearly, girl students are unsafe in the Sindh universities. Such incidents make parents more hesitant to send their girls for higher education at universities. There is strong evidence against the IT assistant of Mehran University along with screen shots of chat and messages. Now, it is for the cyber-crime authorities to ensure that such persons with loose character are not seen at university campuses. Not only should such characters be removed from their jobs, action also should be taken against them. Now, it remains to be seen as to what action Mehran University takes against IT assistant. (Pahenji, Edit, Sept.20)
- Peoples’ protests are showing results in the Sindh. One more hostage, Sagar Kumar, was released Monday-Tuesday midnight. Sindh authorities became serious about the hostage issue only when people turned out in large numbers in protests at Kandhkot, Kashmore and other places. Soon after the caretaker home minister’s press conference, one hostage was released. Though such releases are a good indication of cracking down by authorities, several questions also arise. Why is there no word about the kidnapping of three truck drivers at Kandhkot and kidnapping of laborers at Yamashiro. Questions also arise as to why the government and the police are not ready to share details about how hostages were released? Till now, people and media are not told as to who were kidnappers and how police got them released. If no details are coming to fore, then people will be right to conclude tha the police had facilitated the release by playing a mediatory role. Hopefully, the Sindh caretaker home minister will clear confusions and action will be taken against dacoits and their influential facilitators so that people can move about freely for their livelihood in Sindh. (Awami, Edit, Sept.20)
- The state of lawlessness is no better even in times of caretaker government in the Sindh province with reports of kidnappings, and rising crime graphs continuing to make headlines. Life has almost come to a standstill because of widespread lawlessness. Following protests by people and also in the light of worsening law-and-order situation, the caretaker government announced operations against dacoits with help from Rangers and the Army. For some time, we noticed some momentum, but later nothing happened. The surprising part is that despite loud announcements about police drive, dacoits are far from scared and they continue with their “activities” without any fear. Off and on there are some dramas being played about hostages getting released under peoples’ pressure. A day before one such drama was played about getting Sagar Kumar “released”, police made tall claims about exchange of fire with dacoits, but nothing is still clear about dacoits’ identity, where the exchange of fire took place or if there were any casualties. The concerned caretaker minister has said one kabila sardar was involved in kidnapping of Sagar Kumar. He also said action will be taken against the kabila chief wherever kidnapping takes place in his area. Now, the question arises if any action has been taken against the kabila chief who is said to be involved in the kidnapping of Sagar Kumar? Neither the name of the kabila chief is revealed and nor is the media talked about what action has been taken against the kabila chief under reference. By now, dacoits have set up State within State. Dacoits have their spokesman too. Their spokesman appears on social media and after making a display of his weapons, he gives threats and strangely he is also seen flattering SSPs. Strangely, there is no ban on uploading such videos on social media. No action is being taken against dacoits for such videos on social media. We would like to once again impress on caretaker administration in Sindh to assert the rule of law against Kabila sardars involved in crimes including kidnappings. Surprisingly, IGP and other Sindh police officials are not prepared to give any briefing to caretaker home minister on Priya Kumari hostage crisis. (Pahenji, Edit, Sept.21)
- The election commission’s announcements about holding general polls in last week of January 24 will now put all the whispers and rumours vis a vis general election to rest. Coming polls need to be held in a free atmosphere and transparently. Most often defeated candidates come out levelling charges of tampering with poll results and hence in order to avoid such scenes this time, it should be ensured that polls are fair enough and leave no scope for casting aspersions on election results. Now that we are on way to economic betterment, this journey to restore political stability by holding polls early next year will hopefully be reason for ushering in progress and prosperity in country. (Ibrat, Edit)
- Present state of uneasiness and uncertainties in the country were arising from uncertainty over poll date. Unnecessarily, the poll issue was made controversial. Several issues were un-necessarily cropping up because of not holding polls in time. Hence, we welcome election commission’s announcement about polls early next year and also hope the election process will pass off peacefully and power will be transferred without reluctance to winning parties and candidates. (Sindh Exp. Edit)
- Besides an increase in population and shortage of resources, there is another problem of unemployed youth. Every year a number of youth are coming out of colleges and universities but jobs are not available to them. Therefore, the number of unemployed is rapidly increasing every year. The government has to pay attention to increasing the number of private sector institutions creating self-employment opportunities. Otherwise, the problem cannot be solved. (Edit-Himalya Today Daily)
- The registration of non-custom paid vehicles is an issue in the integrated tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In these areas, non-custom paid vehicles are proposed to be registered. This is already being done in Malakand. With this initiative, the government will get reasonable income, while details of the vehicles illegally entering Pakistan from other areas including Afghanistan will also be collected. There is a need for the relevant departments to create a fool-proof system in this regard. (Daily Pakistan Edit) ####
-
Book Shelf
- Book Review DESTINY OF A DYSFUNCTIONAL NUCLEAR STATE
- Book ReviewChina FO Presser Where is the fountainhead of jihad?
- Book ReviewNews Pak Syndrome bedevils Indo-Bangla ties
- Book Review Understanding Vedic Equality….: Book Review
- Book Review Buddhism Made Easy: Book Review
- Book ReviewNews Elegant Summary Of Krishnamurti’s teachings
- Book Review Review: Perspectives: The Timeless Way of Wisdom
- Book ReviewNews Rituals too a world of Rhythm
- Book Review Marx After Marxism
- Book Review John Updike’s Terrorist – a review
-
Recent Top Post
- News Journalist Sophia Huang, labor activist Wang Jianbing face subversion charge
- News Xinjiang village walled to control Uyghur movement
- Commentaries Prachanda in China with a Wish list
- News Uyghur event in NY goes ahead despite Beijing’s warning
- News China’s Income Gap Widens
- NewsTop Story “Role Model” Uyghur entrepreneur jailed for 15 years
- News Afghan Taliban Detain 18 on Charges of Preaching Christianity
- News Uyghurs urge UN GA to halt China’s genocide in East Turkestan
- News Among Uyghurs, China aims to ‘meld Islam with Confucianism’
- News Crackdown on Muslims in rural Xinjiang