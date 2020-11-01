SVB Collapse Rocks China’s Tech Start-ups

Top Story

Tibetan writer Zangkar Jamyang confirmed serving a 4-year prison sentence

Tibetan writer Zangkar Jamyang confirmed serving a 4-year prison sentence
A Tibetan writer arrested by Chinese police nearly three years ago has been confirmed serving four years in prison for “splittism and spreading rumors in internet chat groups,” according to Tibetans with knowledge of the situation.

Zangkar Jamyang, now 45, disappeared on the night of June 4, 2020, when authorities in Kyungchu county of Ngaba, a Tibetan region in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, hauled him away without a trace.

For a very long time, his family had no clue about his whereabouts, or even that he had been arrested, said a Tibetan from inside the region.

Eventually, they discovered he was arrested and charged with “inciting ‘separatist’ acts and participating in online discussions on various subjects,” the source told Radio Free Asia.

He is being held in Menyang Prison, and his family members and relatives are not allowed to see him, he added, referring to the detention center near the city of Chengdu in Sichuan province.

Chinese authorities frequently detain Tibetan writers and artists who promote Tibetan national identity and culture, with many sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

At times, Tibetans have resisted Chinese efforts to suppress their language and culture by staging large-scale protests, which are usually put down by force.

Jamyang, who is fluent in both Tibetan and Chinese, wrote a book and contributed to Tibetan literary magazines, including Dang Char.

Around March 2020, Jamyang began growing vocal about the importance of teaching the Tibetan language in schools. He criticized the Chinese government when officials began implementing policies to drop the teaching of the region’s native language in schools.

Jamyang, who is married and has two children, encouraged Tibetans to denounce the Chinese government’s efforts to prevent Tibetans from using and teaching their own language

Authorities interrogated the writer many times and searched his laptop computers and mobile phones, said another Tibetan with knowledge of the situation. They also detained him a few times.

“Jamyang was actively sharing information about the greatness of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the preservation of the Tibetan language in online chat groups,” said the source, referring to the leader of Tibetan Buddhism.

In 1998, Jamyang left Tibet and learned English while living in Dharamsala. India, the residence of the Dalai Lama and the seat of the Tibetan government in exile.

But in 2002, he returned to Tibet and provided translation services to United Nations organizations and NGOs from the United States. He also worked as a tour guide and translator for visitors to the region.

In 2019, his application for a visa to go to the United States was approved, but he could not travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 4, 2020, he suddenly disappeared – and only after a very long time was his family informed of his arrest by the Chinese police, the second source said.

–RFA report, Mar 14, 2023
Copyright © 1998-2020, RFA.
https://www.rfa.org/english/news/tibet/zangkar-jamyang-03132023170659.html

