‘He told me that if I ran away he would report me to the Chinese police’

Two Communist party officials axed in China

Guangdong official ‘double dismissed’.

A few days ago, with the approval of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, the Guangdong Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision filed a case for review and investigation of Chen Hongyu, the former secretary of the Lechang Municipal Party Committee in Shaoguan, Guangdong Province, for serious violations of discipline and law, says a report on Bjnews.com.cn

Chen Hongyu, Han nationality, was born in August 1973 in Xingning, Guangdong Province. He has an on-the-job postgraduate degree. He started working in June 1995 and joined the Communist Party of China in August 1997.

He has successively served as a member and deputy secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League, deputy secretary and mayor of the Lechang Municipal Committee of Shaoguan, secretary of the Lechang Municipal Committee of Shaoguan, and a member and vice chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Disabled Persons’ Federation.

The investigation findings were: Chen Hongyu lost his ideals and beliefs, abandoned his original mission, ignored the spirit of the eight central regulations, accepted gifts and gifts that may affect the fair execution of official duties, and arranged for others to pay the expenses that should be paid by individuals; violated organizational principles, and did not report to individuals according to regulations regarding related matters, they did not explain the truth when organizing letters and inquiries; they were selfish and profit-seeking, and they used their powers to seek benefits for others in the job recommendation work of the Provincial Youth Federation; using the convenience of his position to seek benefits for others in terms of project contracting and equipment procurement, and illegally accepting huge amounts of property.

Chen Hongyu seriously violated the party’s organizational discipline and integrity discipline, constituted a serious violation of the law and was suspected of accepting bribes, and he did not restrain himself after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The nature and impact are serious and should be dealt with seriously.

In accordance with relevant regulations such as the “Regulations on Disciplinary Sanctions of the Communist Party of China”, “The Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China”, “The Law of the People’s Republic of China on Governmental Sanctions for Public Officials”, after research by the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and approval by the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, it was decided to expel Chen Hongyu from the party. He will be dismissed from public office by the Guangdong Provincial Supervision Committee; his qualification as a representative of the 13th Party Congress of Guangdong Province will be terminated; his illegal income will be confiscated, the report added.

EXPELLED

A former deputy general manager of China Energy, Li Dong, has been expelled from CPC ‘over serious violations of discipline and laws’, say media reports

The punishment was announced on Wednesday in an official statement by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

An investigation by the country’s top anti-graft body found that Li, also formerly a member of the company’s leading Party members group, lost track of his ideals and beliefs, and was indifferent to political consciousness.

He resisted investigations into his problems and committed a series of wrongdoings in disregard of the central Party leadership’s eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct, such as attending banquets, accepting invitations to travel and play golf, and taking money and gifts against the rules.

The statement accused Li of failing to report his personal information in accordance with the rules, interfering with job promotions for his own personal interest, and violating relevant rules by owning shares in certain non-listed companies.

He was also found to have taken advantage of his posts to seek profit for others in terms of selling products and business operations, illegally accepting huge amounts of money and property in return.

The statement said that Li’s case will be transferred to prosecutors for review and prosecution procedures, and his illegal gains will be confiscated.