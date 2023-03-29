Street vendors in Lhasa targeted amid ‘clean up’ the streets campaign

News

UK: Labour pledges to recognize Uyghur genocide if elected

admin
3 Min
UK: Labour pledges to recognize Uyghur genocide if elected
Home » News » UK: Labour pledges to recognize Uyghur genocide if elected

The United Kingdom’s opposition Labour Party will aim to declare the Chinese government’s treatment of the Uyghurs a genocide if it wins the next general election.

Labour Member of Parliament David Lammy, who serves as Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, said he “would act multilaterally with our partners” to get China’s actions recognized as genocide through international courts, he told Politico.

“What we’ve seen from China is that they continue to be more internally repressive and obviously there were huge concerns in Xinjiang,” Lammy told Politico on Tuesday during an event arranged by the left-wing think tank the Fabian Society, where he introduced Labour’s foreign policy plan for government.

“We’ve got to challenge China and they are definitely a strategic competitor in essential areas, and we’ve got to hold them to account on human rights — but there are areas where it’s important to cooperate,” he said, according to the report.

“Parliament took a decision about genocide, the international community is very concerned about genocide,” he was quoted as saying.

Lammy’s comments come as pressure builds to stop China’s repression of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region amid a growing body of evidence documenting the detention of up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and others in “re-educations” camps, torture, sexual abuse and forced labor.

Fellow Labor MP Blair McDougall noted that the party has always had a strong ethical element in its foreign policy.

“The UK government currently believes that to break from tradition and recognize a genocide outside of the formal international legal means would set a precedent,” he said. “But when a country as powerful as China is committing crimes we have to recognize that the existing international institutions won’t work.”

The U.S. has branded China’s actions genocide and the United Nations has said they may constitute crimes against humanity.

But the United Kingdom has avoided doing so, preferring that the matter be determined by international courts.

In April 2021, most members of the UK Parliament voted in favor of a motion declaring that the Chinese government was committing genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, though it did not compel the British government to act to recognize it.

China has consistently denied the allegations and said the camps were vocational training centers to prevent religious extremism and terrorism.

Polls indicate that the Labor Party is favored to win the next election after more than a decade in opposition. The next general election is scheduled to be held no later than Jan. 28, 2025.

“Most people expect that Labour will form the next UK government, and a strong position on the Uyghur genocide from the UK will put pressure on other European, Commonwealth, and G7 nations to follow suit,” Mc Dougall said.

Human rights activists welcomed Lammy’s comments.

Jaya Pathak, co-executive director of Yet Again UK and co-chair of the student wing of the UK national campaign group Stop Uyghur Genocide, said the move would provide an opportunity for the UK to lead the way in seeking justice for the Uyghur people under a future Labour government.

“David Lammy understands that the UK government has failed to fulfill their obligation under the genocide convention, and recognizes that the best way forward is for the UK to act multilaterally with its partners in order to pursue legal avenues towards genocide determination,” she said.

Rahima Mahnut, UK director for the World Uyghur Congress, said she was pleased that the shadow foreign secretary has committed to working multilaterally with international partners to secure accountability for the Uyghurs.

“I hope that this means that countries in Europe and across the world see that it is time to follow suit,” she told Radio Free Asia on Thursday.

Luke de Pulford, executive director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, noted that Labour shadow ministers have regularly described what is happening to Uyghurs as genocide.

“The real test will be whether Labour sticks to this line when in government,” he said. “Of course, if the UK were to act to declare genocide, it would engage our responsibilities under the Genocide Convention and necessitate serious action.”

—RFA report, Mar 31, 2023
Copyright © 1998-2020
https://www.rfa.org/english/news/uyghur/uk-uyghurs-03302023204633.html

Street vendors in Lhasa targeted amid ‘clean up’ the streets campaign
News
Street vendors in Lhasa targeted amid ‘clean up’ the streets campaign
2 Min
State Dept Presser – Mar 30, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser – Mar 30, 2023
14 Min
US State Dept Press Briefing, Mar 29, 2023
US State Dept Presser
US State Dept Press Briefing, Mar 29, 2023
16 Min
China Rule Book Rewritten, Marxism, Leninism, Maoism Deleted
Top Story
China Rule Book Rewritten, Marxism, Leninism, Maoism Deleted
3 Min
Hong Kong Media: Safety Concerns Rise  
News
Hong Kong Media: Safety Concerns Rise  
4 Min
Alibaba’s Founder Returns to China
News
Alibaba’s Founder Returns to China
3 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Mar 29, 2023
News
Pak Urdu Media Digest – Mar 29, 2023
11 Min
US State Dept Presser – Mar 28, 2023
US State Dept Presser
US State Dept Presser – Mar 28, 2023
12 Min
Chinese FO Presser – Mar 28, 2023
China FO Presser
Chinese FO Presser – Mar 28, 2023
9 Min
Congressional hearing examines Chinese repression in Tibet
News
Congressional hearing examines Chinese repression in Tibet
4 Min
China Accused of Meddling in Canada’s Elections
News
China Accused of Meddling in Canada’s Elections
2 Min
Exiled Leader Says Tibet Faces ‘Slow Death’ Under China
News
Exiled Leader Says Tibet Faces ‘Slow Death’ Under China
2 Min
Unseen Taliban Leader Wields Godlike Powers in Afghanistan 
Top Story
Unseen Taliban Leader Wields Godlike Powers in Afghanistan 
4 Min
<strong>Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 28, 2023</strong>
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 28, 2023
12 Min
US State Dept Presser,– March 27, 2023 
US State Dept Presser
US State Dept Presser,– March 27, 2023 
28 Min
Myanmar pledges 15 villages for Rohingyas repatriated from B’desh
Top Story
Myanmar pledges 15 villages for Rohingyas repatriated from B’desh
3 Min
<strong>Chinese FO presser – Mar 27, 2023</strong>
China FO Presser
Chinese FO presser – Mar 27, 2023
11 Min
Chinese coast guard ship chased out of Vietnam waters
News
Chinese coast guard ship chased out of Vietnam waters
3 Min