Uyghur propaganda chief confirmed dead 5 days after being released from jail

News

US Seeks to Sanction More Companies for Using Forced Labor in China, Says Official

admin
2 Min
US Seeks to Sanction More Companies for Using Forced Labor in China, Says Official
Home » News » US Seeks to Sanction More Companies for Using Forced Labor in China, Says Official

One of the top priorities for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security this year is to add more companies to a sanctions list for using forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region, a senior DHS official said on Friday.

Robert Silvers, DHS undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans, said another priority this year was to work to persuade like-minded countries in Europe, as well as Japan, Australia, India and others, to pursue enforcement regimes similar to those of the United States.

The department was assigned by the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to create a sanctions list for companies known to traffic in forced labor.

“One of our highest priorities for 2023 is to add additional entities to that list,” Silvers told an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

“We are very aware based on credible reporting from the NGO and other communities that there’s a significant number of companies that are operating in Xinjiang or around Xinjiang that are engaging in these abhorrent practices, and we want to name them, and we want to ensure that their goods do not come into this country,” he said.

Beijing denies any abuses and rejects allegations by rights groups and governments of forced labor and internment of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority of around 10 million people in the western region of Xinjiang. The United States has accused China of genocide in Xinjiang.

“We’ve seen darkness in Xinjiang province. We continue to see darkness,” Silvers said, adding that DHS was in a position to step up the pace of imposition of sanctions.

It is also possible to remove companies from the entities list if they prove they have “cleaned up” their act, Silvers said. DHS is very interested in using technology, such as DNA testing, to determine whether cotton products came from Xinjiang, he said.

—-a VOA report, Mar 17, 2023
https://www.voanews.com/a/us-seeks-to-sanction-more-companies-for-using-forced-labor-in-china-says-official-/7010626.html

Uyghur propaganda chief confirmed dead 5 days after being released from jail
News
Uyghur propaganda chief confirmed dead 5 days after being released from jail
3 Min
Chinese FO Presser Mar 16, 2023
China FO Presser
Chinese FO Presser Mar 16, 2023
9 Min
Tibetan speaker repeatedly interrupted by Chinese delegates at UNHRC meeting
News
Tibetan speaker repeatedly interrupted by Chinese delegates at UNHRC meeting
2 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 17, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 17, 2023
15 Min
US arrests Chinese tycoon in NY
News
US arrests Chinese tycoon in NY
2 Min
Chinese FO Presser Mar 15, 2023
China FO Presser
Chinese FO Presser Mar 15, 2023
9 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 15, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 15, 2023
10 Min
State Dept Press Briefing Mar 14 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Press Briefing Mar 14 2023
14 Min
Funeral of whistle blower military doctor censored
News
Funeral of whistle blower military doctor censored
4 Min
Searches, Surveillance on Lhasa riot anniversary
Top Story
Searches, Surveillance on Lhasa riot anniversary
2 Min
China FO Presser, Mar 14, 2023
China FO Presser
China FO Presser, Mar 14, 2023
11 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, March 14, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, March 14, 2023
10 Min
SVB Collapse Rocks China’s Tech Start-ups
News
SVB Collapse Rocks China’s Tech Start-ups
3 Min
Tibetans hold demonstration in Tokyo to mark Uprising Day anniversary
News
Tibetans hold demonstration in Tokyo to mark Uprising Day anniversary
2 Min
State Dept Presser, Mar 13, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Mar 13, 2023
22 Min
Tibetan writer Zangkar Jamyang confirmed serving a 4-year prison sentence
Top Story
Tibetan writer Zangkar Jamyang confirmed serving a 4-year prison sentence
2 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 13, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 13, 2023
19 Min
China: People forced to register on ‘Smart Religion’ app for worship in Henan province
Top Story
China: People forced to register on ‘Smart Religion’ app for worship in Henan province
1 Min