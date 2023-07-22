Home » News » Commentaries » Xi worry: ‘CCP will follow in footsteps of Communist Party of Soviet Union’
The Greek City Times recently reported that about 22 million people around the world have begun to abandon cooperation with the CCP since July this year, including the military and related organizations. This shocked the CCP authorities, who claimed in a speech to young cadres at party schools that if they were not taken seriously, the CCP would die like the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, according to the Communist Party of Qiushi.
According to the Greek City Times, about 4 million people around the world have begun to renounce cooperation with the CCP, including the military and related organizations, since July. This alarmed the CCP authorities, whose leader, Xi Jinping, warned that the CCP could die as a result.
At the recent meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, Xi Jinping said he opposed inciting “color revolutions” and “interference in internal affairs” by any country for any reason. He also told the SCO member states that they should be wary of external forces building a new cold war and confrontation.
The report cites a report in the Communist Party journal Qiushi that in 2022, Xi Jinping expressed concern about the collapse of the CCP like the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in a speech at a training course for young cadres at the party school.
In his speech, Xi stressed the importance of adhering to Marxism and communism with Chinese characteristics, claiming that if it is not taken seriously, the CCP will face a situation similar to the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The policies implemented by the CCP authorities throughout their rule are increasingly opposed and criticized by the people under their rule and other countries. In response to these challenges, the CCP has taken more authoritarian measures, including cracking down on the Chinese people, restricting their freedoms, censoring online criticism, and consolidating Xi’s power.
Despite the CCP’s efforts to suppress the people, millions of people still express dissatisfaction with its suppression of freedom of expression and personal freedom. And this has raised concerns among the CCP leadership. Mr. Xi has been forcing his people to remain absolutely loyal to the party in order to achieve ideological unity.
