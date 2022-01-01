60 christians from China seek asylum in US: report

China: Death Sentence to Former Justice Minister for Corruption

China’s former Justice Minister and top public security official, Fu Zhenghua has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for corruption and abuse of power, reports China Daily.

Intermediate People’s court in Changchun of Jilin province gave the verdict. declared the order.

The prosecution case was that Fu took advantage of his position to seek gains and accepted money and gifts worth 117 million yuan (USD 7.3 million) either directly or through his relatives when he headed the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, and acted as the vice-minister of public security.

Another top ranking official, Cai Esheng, who had retired from China banking regulatory commission (CBRC) was arrested on the charge of corruption. He has since been expelled from the Communist Party of China.

Cai was the vice-chairman of the CBRC from 2005 to 2013.

Three former police chiefs are accused of disloyalty to President Xi Jinping and sentenced, says a report in South China Morning Post. They are Gong Daoan, former police chief of Shanghai, Deng Huilin, former police chief of Chongqing, and Liu Xinyun, former police chief of Shanxi province, were sentenced in separate courts in Hebei province.

The Intermediate People’s Court of Tangshan in northern Hebei handed a life sentence to Gong, 58, former deputy mayor and director of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau (PSB), for accepting bribes totalling 73.43 million yuan (US$10.4 million) in his first trial, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Deng, 57, former party secretary and director of the Chongqing PSB, was sentenced to 15 years’ jail for a 42.67-million-yuan bribe. Liu, 60, was found guilty of receiving bribes of 13.33 million yuan and was sentenced to 14 years in jail.

Before the trials, the trio had all been accused by party graft-busters of disloyalty to Xi and being part of a “political clique” led by former public security vice-minister Sun Lijun, according to an official documentary aired on CCTV in January.

China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Hao Chunrong, former vice governor of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, for suspected bribe-taking.

The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said Wednesday.

Hao was also a former member of the leading Party members group of the provincial government.