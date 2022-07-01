State Dept Presser, Oct 7

Former vice chairman of Tibet regional gov’t indicted for bribery

Zhang Yongze, former vice chairman of the government of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.

The National Commission of Supervision, which probed his case ruled that he took advantage of his positions and power to seek favours in areas like project contracting and personnel promotion, and accepted a large amount of money and valuables as bribes.

Also indicted on almost identical charges was Zhang Jinghua, a former deputy secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee. ###