Pak Urdu Media Digest, Aug 8 , 2022

NEWS
- PML-N -led Federal government is preparing to frame laws for the easy return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan. He is at present in London for medical treatment. Sources informed that the government can frame a law that can revoke the lifetime ban on politicians. If such a law is framed then it can be beneficial for Nawaz Sharif. They want that Nawaz Sharif should return before the next general election if the party wants to win. (Intekhab Daily)
- Former Secretary to the Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad opined that Imran Khan will be disqualified in the Tosha Khana reference sent to the Election Commission. The reference was made by the Speaker of the National Assembly. Verdict is expected in the first week of September. (Jasarat)
- Any reduction or change in the constitutional, legal, administrative and financial powers granted to the Government of Azad Kashmir under the 13th Amendment is not acceptable, says the All-Party Conference of Political Parties of Azad Kashmir. The 13th Amendment is a manifestation of the aspirations of the people of Azad Kashmir, it said. (Jasarat)
- Sudhan Education Conference leadership and advisors met in Islamabad and decided to support People’s Rights Forum against the AJK Government’s inability to fulfill their demands. They also vowed that any conspiracy to divide Kashmir will not be accepted and the struggle will continue until freedom of the entire state of Kashmir and merger with Pakistan. The conference was attended by JUI-AJK Chief, Jamaat-e-Islami AJK Chief, former president Sardar Yaqub Khan, and others. (Kashmir Dharti)
- AJK Premier’s Special Assistant for Information, Small Industries and Environment Chaudhary Rafiq Nayyar said that people are not satisfied with the statements given by Federal Kashmir Affairs Advisor Qamar Zaman Kairah with regard to 13th Amendment and in fact people have got more confused by his irresponsible statements. The current situation demands that AJK’s political leadership and Hurriyet leadership should adopt one strategy in this regard to stop division of Kashmir or snatching powers of the AJK Government through 15th Constitutional Amendment. (Kashmir Dharti)
- In the all-party conference convened by former AJK premier Raja Farooq Haidar, it was resolved to protect the 13th Constitutional Amendment. AJK Premier Sardar Tanvir Ilyas made it clear that they will not accept the 15th Amendment and rejected the idea of a Tourism Authority under federal control. (Kashmir Dharti, Siasat)
- Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (Karachi) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman has said that the people of Karachi should stand up and take their rights from the federal and provincial governments instead of accepting the loss of their rights. He urged people to be a part of Jamaat-e-Islami’s “Give Rights to Karachi Movement”. (Jasarat)
- The leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Faqir Malik Muhammad Shakeel Qasmi, has said that to challenge the Yazid of the time is the Hussainiat. In 75 years, no such ruler has come who has tried to enforce God’s order in the country with good intentions. The British system will never allow Pakistan to stand on its feet. The destiny of the country is in the implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa. (Jasarat)
- The government has decided to shut down the mobile service across the country on the occasion of Ashura. Preparations have been completed to shut down the mobile service in more than 70 districts across the country, including several districts of Punjab; the phone service will be shut down from Monday morning. (Jang)
- Vice Chairman of PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asked why Bilawal Bhutto is shying from speaking in favour of Palestine. Speaking on a private TV channel he said I don’t know why Bilawal Bhutto is avoiding speaking on this issue. I think he is afraid. (Intekhab Daily)
- The MQM has once again threatened to leave the federal government. The Central Deputy Convener of MQM and former mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar said to the media that we had an agreement with the PTI after considering every pros and cons. But we decided to leave it because it has failed us. Now we entered into an agreement with PML-N and PPP in front of the media, but so far, the federal government has not acted upon it. Wasim Akhtar said that if the federal government does not act even now, then we have to decide our future strategy in the next meeting of the coordinating committee. If someone is having the impression that by wrongly marking the constituencies, he can take away our seats, then he should forget it. The people of Sindh were with the MQM yesterday, and even today they are with MQM. (Intekhab Daily)
- The Grand Jirga of Waziristan claimed that locals have first right on the gas produced in Waziristan. Unfortunately this is raw gas but no refinery has been set here so that locals do not get jobs and the refining of gas is done in Punjab. (Aeen)
- Milli Yakjehti Council Balochistan President Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi said Pakistan is losing progress, prosperity and integrity due to corrupt and incompetent American slave rulers, and an establishment striving for personal interests. (Urdu Point, Qudrat)
- Anjuman Tajran Balochistan Registered President Rahim Agha, General Secretary Imran Tareen, Haji Nasruddin Kakar and others have stated in a joint statement that restrictions on local commercial activities and harassment of people should be ended at Chaman border. (Urdu Point)
- Balochistan Bar Council, while paying tribute to the martyrs of August 8, 1948, tragedy, said it was the worst terrorist incident in the history of the world and till today, the Government and the secret agencies have completely failed to arrest the terrorists and restoration of law and order. The lawyers killed in the August 8 tragedy were targeted under a well-thought-out plan. (Urdu Point)
- The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formed a JIT to investigate the army helicopter crash in Balochistan and subsequent negative propaganda on social media against the martyrs. A four-member JIT committee consisting of four officers has been constituted under the Additional DG of FIA Cyber Crime Wing. (Nawai Waqt, Ummat, Daily Express)
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan would announce on the 13th of August his next plan of action to deal with the fascism of the Yazidi government. In a tweet, he remarked that every era has its Yazid, considered as a ruling group of criminals. Today’s Yazid was brought into government by an American conspiracy. Pakistan is in the grip of Yazidism. (Daily Express, Daily Jinnah, Nawai Waqt)
- Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azim Shah said that we have become an instrument of foreign conspiracy on social media war. Together we have to thwart the external conspiracy. There is a conspiracy to break Pakistan. She said that no one will tolerate raising a finger at the institutions of Pakistan. (Daily Jinnah, Ummat, Nawai Waqt)
- The head of the Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the Pakistan Army has served the nation in every calamity, and difficult time. The propaganda campaign against the army is intolerable. He said that the entire nation is equally involved in the grief and sorrow of the families of the martyrs of Lasbela. Politicians should ignore expediency and express full solidarity with the army. Everything can be tolerated but the propaganda campaign against the army is unacceptable and intolerable. Chaudhry Shujaat further said that the politicians should keep the political issues and expediencies aside and thwart the propaganda campaign and fully support the army. (Daily Jinnah, Ummat, Daily Express)
- The Punjab government decided to recall more than 500 policemen posted for the security of Sharif family members. Punjab Interior Minister Hashim Dogar said too many police personnel have been deployed illegally for the security of the royal family. Therefore, orders have been issued to return the officials. Security will be provided to the Sharif family as per law and regulations. (Nawai Waqt, Daily Jinnah, Ummat)
- An investigation has been launched against Pakistani charities in the UK. According to sources, funds distributed in the name of charitable institutions were allegedly sent to Pakistan and used for political purposes. The investigations are being conducted by the Charity Commission and the National Crime Agency. (Ummat)
- Decrying the declaration of Pakistani Bengali community as foreigners, the Pakistani Bengalis Action Committee, under the leadership of its founder and chairman Sheikh Muhammad Feroze, held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club. Sheikh Muhammad Feroze, Patron-in-Chief Javed Iqbal and others said that it is intolerable to include Pakistanis who speak the Bengali language in the ranks of foreign immigrants. (Jasarat)
EDITORIALS
- If police are left with only the job of fake encounters, to harass people or to abduct them, then what service can we expect from police force in Sindh? What is the use of such an institution to people at large? All that is illegal and needs to be condemned. Police officials to be found guilty in the fake encounter near national highway, Ghotki, be strictly dealt with as per laws of land. (Sindh Express Edit)
- The federal ministers have termed PTI’s social media campaign in the wake military chopper crash in Balochistan as anti-national. And said Imran Khan should not make the survival of the country conditional on his power. If the power is taken away from the politicians, they use dirty language against the opponents. (Edit Jasarat)
- After the decision of the Election Commission on PTI’s prohibited funding case, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned some senior leaders of the party next week to join the probe. According to the sources, those summoned for investigation include former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, MPA Seema Zia from Karachi, Punjab Minister Mal Mahmood-ul-Rashid from Lahore and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser from KP. Investigative teams will collect bank accounts and financial details of funding companies and individuals. Additionally, SECP and FBR will also be contacted. Political observers believe that the PTI could face countless legal problems if the charge of prohibited funding is proved. However, it is better not to take a step like banning the party, because no attempt to eliminate political parties with popular support has ever been successful before, nor will it be possible in the future. (Edit Jang)
- FIA has taken up investigation of foreign funding cases against PTI. The Government should not become a faction in this matter; the probe should be conducted transparently on which Pakistan people will have faith and trust. (Nia Baat Edit)
- During the recent rains and floods, 552 people were killed and more than 628 were injured all over the country, while approximately 50 thousand houses were damaged. Relief work is going on and the government has announced monetary help to the affected people. It has become an annual routine, but we don’t learn from it. We don’t need relief work after the disasters we need a comprehensive strategy to stop the disaster. But even after years of destruction by rain and floods, the government has not taken even a single step in that direction. (Edits – Daily Islam, Daily Pakistan)
COLUMNS
- Though torrential rains are playing havoc with life in Pakistan, the election commission’s order in PTI’s foreign funding case is making headlines. This key institution has shown Imran Khan as a liar and dishonest triggering a big debate. This has also led to Imran Khan changing his stand from aggressive to defensive. The conditions have suddenly turned favorable for the PDM alliance government and Imran Khan is on the back-foot. Controversial statements by some PTI leaders on social media in the aftermath helicopter crash that resulted in the death of some army men has earned PTI displeasure from the establishment as is evident from the army spokesman’s statement. Imran Khan’s statements that PTI protests against the election commission will not enter Red Zone and no protestor would take law into hands shows that he has mentally accepted defeat and is on retreat. Earlier, his statements used to be very threatening against the federal government and institutions. Imran Khan take on Sultan Sikandar, the CEC is interesting. The former Premier now gives two reasons for his appointment during the PTI regime, while saying at the outset that he did not know the Sultan. One there was a deadlock in this (CEC) appointment and it needed to be cleared fast. Two, there was guarantee from the establishment that Sultan Sikandar was unbiased person. He claims that his eyes opened only when people raised hue and cry and said Sultan Sikandar was PML-N sympathizer. Such childish statements earn Imran Khan more wrath and resentment from the establishment. These days he also justifies taking foreign funding and cites the practice in the UK and USA. But the election commission has pointed out that funds are taken also from countries that are strictly prohibited as per laws of Pakistan. Issue of notice to Imran and his party is beginning of tough times ahead amidst indications of his arrest. PDM government has decided not to allow Imran Khan protest in the red zone. This is perhaps the first time that the government is gearing up for action against Imran Khan. The election commission has cited several offences committed by PTI coming broadly under broad money laundering and anti-national headings. In fact, Imran Khan and President Alvi, should have resigned in light of the election commission’s findings. The issue at stake is survival of the State and all institutions in the State would have to come together to protect it. (Kawish, Mohamad Khan Aabroo, Aug.7)
- Earlier, there was whispers around in political circles that national assembly and provincial assemblies would be dissolved to clear decks for early polls. But, PTI is demanding guarantees from the establishment that early polls will be announced once assemblies are dissolved. In this connection, PTI leaders like Fawad Chaudhary have said that PTI will dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only on the establishment’s guarantee that general election will be announced on the dissolution of assemblies. (Pahenji Akhbar, Gulam Hyder Khokhar, Aug.7)
- Animatedly discussed question today is whether Imran Khan will fight out cases he is likely to face in the days ahead in the foreign funding case legally or politically. Imran Khan is also implicated in gifts-related cases. Indications from PTI suggest they will use their political clout. PTI leaders and some of their sympathizers also proclaim loudly in TV talks shows that none can touch Imran Kha. They are hinting at political chaos if Imran Khan is “touched”. At this juncture, we need to keep one more fact in mind. It is that Pakistan’s internal conditions can get worse because of several regional and global changes in the pipeline. PTI leaders and their sympathizers only for invoking the “doctrine of necessity” once again to create fake scenarios. If PTI and its sympathizers try anything unpleasant and unlawful, it can lead to serious consequences beyond any one’s control. It is time Imran Khan started handling his cases as per laws of land and let law-keeping forces take their own course of action in his cases. The country can no longer withstand dramas witnessed during the times of Altaf Hussain and Pervez Musharraf. All those who have erred will have to be meted same treatment that was given to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. (Pahenji Akhbar, Shahid Jatoi, Aug.7)
- Imran Khan is no longer on the same page with the establishment nor does he enjoy good rapport with them these days, as he did once upon a time. It is learnt that a lot much is under preparation to “teach” him a lesson that he “remembers” for a long time to come. There was a time when the establishment took pride in saying that they have got a good alternative to political families and Imran was seen as a promising leader with a lot of potential, but all those big and rosy dreams stand crashed today. An impression is being spread around that there is still some soft corner for him in a section of the judiciary and establishment and they would help him survive through rough times ahead. This time however it looks difficult for anyone to save him. It is difficult to save him because his political moves are more negative than positive. After EC findings in the foreign funds case, few PTI leaders were heard speaking against Imran Khan in private meetings. They may turn approver in the case. PTI might now start retrials in Model Town case, but it would not help them pull down the PDM government. Though the apparent fight in Punjab is between PML-N and PTI, it is a fact that the establishment wants s to get rid of Imran Khan. He needs to remember that he is no “Zulfikar Bhutto” who was popular across the country. He can hardly win more than three to four seats in Karachi. There is an impression around that PTI won earlier polls through Returning Officers and Imran Khan might not have such a facility this time. RTOs, instead of facilitating and benefitting PTI might harm it. (Sindh Express, Allah Bux Rathod)
- PTI trends on social media in the aftermath of military helicopter crash were not good in taste; they were unethical too. That is the reason President Alvi was not allowed to attend funerals of martyred army men. The army spokesman conveyed his displeasure. Yet we get to read a lot against the army chief on social media. Apparently, PTI is behind these trends. The way Imran Khan continues enjoying so much freedom, even after getting out of PM office and even after recent EC findings in foreign funding case, shows the establishment is still in two minds as to what to do with Imran Khan. The establishment has triggered political crises in the country ever since 2017 and this crisis remains intact in country till day. No one can say with certainty as to how long it would continue. PTI wants to make conditions grimmer but in that case PTI would not be un-affected from growing political heat in country. It is time the establishment looked within and took a final decision as to how far it would keep interfering in national affairs and how far politicians would get freedom in government affairs. It is time to draw a dividing line as to how far the establishment would go and how far politicians would get free hands in national government affairs. (Sindh Express, Akhtar Hafeez)
- Like Osama bin Laden, the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri did not cause any major upheaval in the Muslim world, but the situation that followed has started a new and dangerous story for Pakistan. Al-Jazeera TV has reported that the US had targeted Ayman al-Zawahiri with the help of Pakistan, i.e., using its airspace. If the US drone flew from the airspace of Qatar and operated in Kabul, only the airspace of the two countries can be used- Pakistan and Iran. Since Iran is ruled out given its equation with the US, it leaves Pakistan as the benefactor. The issue of using airspace in the action against Ayman al-Zawahiri will not remain a mystery for long. Americans themselves will reveal the fact. Though Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah denied the use of Pakistan’s airspace, Najam Sethi, a government-sympathetic journalist, has described the operation as a joint operation between Pakistan and the United States. Rather, he added that General Bajwa’s telephone call to Wendy Sherman was also linked with the same operation, and after this joint operation, General Bajwa appealed to the United States for help in getting a loan from the IMF. There is also a possibility that like Pakistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was a silent partner in the operation. If Pakistan has once again gone back to the 2000s when Pakistan was carrying the US gun on its shoulder in the name of war against terrorism, then there are consequences to face. (Arif Bahar, Jasarat)
- Now it is heard that the government has completed its preparations to declare Imran Khan disqualified from contesting elections. Has anybody ever thought about the consequences of such a step? In the coalition government, there isn’t even a single leader who can compete with Imran in popularity sweepstakes. They are afraid of him; so they want to keep him out of the election fray. Overseas Pakistanis are supporters of Imran Khan; so to stop their funding the government has declared them foreigners and took away their right of voting in order to disarm Imran Khan. But if the angry overseas Pakistanis stopped sending money to Pakistan what will happen to the economy? Even the IMF and World Bank will not be able to save it. (Dunya Daily-Munir Ahmed Baloch) ###—