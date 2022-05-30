Pak Urdu Media Digest May 30

NEWS
- Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has asked the federal government to produce the missing persons. “Otherwise justify your failure to effectively investigate and trace their whereabouts”. The court also ordered the federal government to issue notices on former president Gen Pervez Musharraf and all the successive chief executives, including Imran Khan and incumbent premier Shehbaz Sharif, for following an “undeclared tacit approval of the policy regarding enforced disappearances.” (Nawai Waqt, Daily Express, Ummat, Daily Jinnah)
- Pakistani delegation has reached India to discuss Pak-India water disputes. The delegation led by Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali Shah includes DG Meteorological Department, Irrigation Department, NESPAK and a representative of Foreign Ministry. Early warning of floods will be discussed at the two-day talks from today. Pak-India Indus Water Commissioners had met in Islamabad in March and now this 118th meeting is being held in New Delhi. The annual report will be finalized at the meeting. There are 3 big projects of India on the river Chenab, which are objected to by Pakistan. One of them is Pakal Dal and Kiru Hydro Power. This delegation is only going for the meeting., and not any inspection visit, according to Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali. He added there would be separate visits for inspection. (Jasarat-Jang)
- Central Chief of Jamiat Ulema e Islam (Nazryati) Maulana Kahlil Ahmed has said that the meeting of the overseas Pakistani delegation with the President of Israel is a part of a campaign for the recognition of Israel. After persuading many Arab countries to recognize Israel attempts are being made to persuade Pakistan to fall in-line. Those who were calling Imran Khan a Jew agent are now secretly meeting with the President of Israel. These secret meetings are very dangerous for Pakistan. Make the details of the meeting public. Otherwise, the current coalition government also will be seen as a part of the conspiracy to recognize Israel. (Intekhab Daily, Daily Express, Daily Jinnah)
- Former Home Minister Shaikh Rasheed has given the real reason why Imran Khan had cancelled the dharna. “A long dharna is not an easy job. Arrangements for food and sleeping of the Marchers must be made but this was not done. So the dharna was called off”, he said, adding that Imran Khan would return with another long march. “If the election is not announced soon then nothing will be in the hands of the politicians. Martial Law may be imposed”, Rasheed told a private TV channel. He asserted that Imran Khan was not displeased with him. “I went to the D Chowk but I could not stay there long in the night due to corona. The government unleashed violence against our workers”, he said. “This government has to go. Imran Khan may have accepted the new government if they had brought some other persons into the forefront, instead of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif”. (Ausaf Daily)
- The ruling alliance has decided to consolidate its strength in the National Assembly. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given the go-ahead for a phase-wise acceptance of the resignations of PTI dissident lawmakers. According to the sources, the message of the Prime Minister has been conveyed to the Speaker. Within two or three days, this process will be set in motion. By-elections will be held for the vacant seats and coalition parties will contest the by-polls after seat adjustment. This way the number of treasury seats will increase. (Intekhab Daily)
- A grand “Rights Karachi Caravan” was taken out from Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami to achieve the legitimate rights of 35 million people of Karachi. The rally also demanded solutions to issues like water crisis, load shedding and unemployment plaguing the city. The rally ended at Aseer Supermarket, Liaquatabad. It had passed through Lasbela, Gulbahar, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Power House Chowrangi, Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth and Federal B Area. Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (Karachi) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman led the caravan and addressed meetings at various places including Hyderi Market and Liaquatabad Supermarket. (Jasarat)
- On the appeal of Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq protests were held at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Gujranwala, Mingora, Swat, Buner, Charsadda, Chitral, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Bajaur, Landi Kotal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mardan, Swabi Karak, and at all district headquarter against increasing inflation and hike in petroleum prices. The protest rallies were addressed by the central, provincial and district leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami. (Jasarat, Dunya, Urdu Point)
- In Tehkal area of Peshawar, four artists from Afghanistan were arrested and sent to jail. Social media posts said that these Afghan artists had come to attend a music concert in Peshawar but police claimed that they had entered Peshawar illegally. “They were detained during a raid on a music program”. (Jang)
- Jamaat-e-Islami took out protests in different parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa against inflation. The party cadres alleged that like the previous PTI government, the present Sharif Government is pushing the country into trap of the IMF and American slavery. (Aeen)
- Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum Dr. Rubaba Khan Baleedi has said that 132 women contested the Balochistan’s local body elections on general seats for the first time. This is extremely appreciable. “First time so many women took direct part in elections”. (Qudrat)
- Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Quetta leader Abdul Rafiq said that his party is striving to have Islamic Sharia implemented in Pakistan. We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice on the issue of faith in finality of the Prophet and to stop the Qadiani trouble. He said that JUI is ready to fight on every front in defense of Islam and the nation. (Qudrat)
- The meeting of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Karachi and Hyderabad Division was chaired by Central Chairman Dr. Qadir Magsi. STP Central Leader Haider Mallah and other seniors attended the meeting besides the district Presidents and General Secretaries. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Qadir Magsi has stated that Sindh is going through a very critical period and the nation needs to unite and fight against the conspiracies against the Sindh. The solution to all the problems of Sindh is joint political struggle. The youth of Sindh should be a part of nationalist politics and strengthen the national struggle. He stated that the PPP has also been involved in conspiracies against Sindh. The current Bahria Town has been given 16,000 acres of land. The land of Sindh is being traded continuously. (Urdu Point)
- Nazaria-e-Pakistan Movement District Secretary Information Jamil Shah has asked WAPDA to lift the ban on fresh recruitments. People are forced to commit suicide due to employment. The purchasing power of poor people has responded. Inflation is increasing day by day due to wrong policies of the Government. (Daily Pakistan)
- Mian Mohammad Jameel, the central leader of Tehreek-e-Dawat-e-Tawheed, said that many parts of Cholistan and Balochistan are in the grip of drought. Both man and animal and birds are hit by water crisis. Many areas are beyond the reach of the media and no one knows what is happening in such areas. (Nawa-i-Waqt)
- Water shortage has become severe across the Sindh. It may affect standing crops. In this regard, Agriculture Advisor Manzoor Wassan said that IRSA and Punjab want to turn Sindh into a desert by shutting off its water. With the help of Irsa, Punjab is stealing 30,000 cusecs of water. Due to incompetence of IRSA, Sindh is facing a 53% water shortage at present. (Nawai Waqt, Ummat, Daily Jinnah)
- Independent candidates have taken early lead in the Balochistan local body elections. According to unconfirmed unofficial results, 1222 independent candidates have won so far, while 1584 candidates were elected unopposed. The election covered 32 districts. (Ummat, Daily Jinnah, Daily Express, Nawai Waqt)
EDITORIALS
- No political party alone can provide a solution to the current economic instability in Pakistan. Our economic problems are so complex and so pervasive that we need to bring together all the stakeholders at the national level to overcome them. In this regard, it is especially important to bring together economists who are criticizing current policies and systems because their points of view are really worth considering, and paying attention to them can help us pave the way for economic stability. If the country leads to economic stability, it will be a collective achievement for all of us and if economic instability causes more problems, it will be a failure that every Pakistani will have to pay for. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the social networking platform Twitter has said a Charter of Economy is the need of the hour. He also said that he is starting the process of consultation with all political stakeholders to build consensus but as in the past, the PTI has again rejected Shahbaz Sharif’s proposal for an economic charter. Undoubtedly, only unity and consensus amongst all the stakeholders, especially the entire political leadership on some basic points for the economic stability can provide the solution to our problems. Any agreement on the Charter of Economy can solve the problem. Corruption bedeviling the nation is not the work of a single government or political party; everyone has contributed to it. As far as going to the IMF after getting a fresh mandate is concerned, it is not worthwhile proposition. Political leadership should talk about making the country economically stable so that we do not have to depend on the IMF or any other global lender. If it is necessary to go to the IMF again and again, then what difference does it make if anyone gets the mandate? A difference can only be made if a political party or coalition formulates policies and plans that help us to get rid of the scourge of debt. (Edit Nawa-i-Waqt)
- People thought they would get some relief from the new government. But that does not seem to be happening. Like the earlier government, the Shahbaz -led government also is raising petrol and power prices. People are upset and youth are committing suicide because of poverty and unemployment. The statements of Asad Umar, Shaukat Tareen, Hafeez Sheikh and Muftah Ismail are the same; they are the advocates of the IMF. Finance Minister Miftah Ismael has said in a press conference that IMF will give the loan next month and this loan will open avenues for getting loans from other financial organizations like World Bank and Asian Development Bank. According to him loans of 8.9 billion dollars are in the pipeline. It shows the mindset of our financial managers who consider getting loans is a great feat. This mindset is sinking the country into a swamp of loans. Our politicians lack the vision to get rid of this loan menace. If inflation is not controlled soon people would be compelled to commit suicide. (Edits – Aeen, Daily K2, Qudrat, Asas, Aaj, Jasarat, Jang, Ibrat, Dunya, Nai Baat, Jehan Pakistan)
- Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir said that load shedding would be enforced for two to three months more. Citing poor maintenance and lack of fuel as the reasons for the load shedding and blaming the previous government, he said that due to the efforts of the present government, non-functioning power plants have been made operational. On the other hand, at present, the demand for electricity in the country is more than 19,000 MW while the production is barely 14,000 MW. Due to the shortfall of 5,000 MW, intermittent power outages of 10 hours in cities and 12 hours in villages have been reported. (Edit Jang)
- PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that his party will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Monday on whether they have the right to peaceful protest or not. Well, this is interesting. On the one hand, they (PTI leadership) are going to seek permission from the Supreme Court for peaceful protests and on the other hand, they are announcing that this time they will hold a long march with full readiness. If Imran was in the National Assembly today, he could have been active and played the role of a major Opposition. The consent of the Opposition is necessary whether it is the appointment of NAB chairman or of the Chief Election Commissioner. From the Opposition benches, Imran could have strongly opposed the two appointments. And during the Long March, he could have raised his voice more effectively against police action against his cadres. By closing all constitutional avenues, Imran Khan wants to open the way to the Supreme Court, which cannot be called a democratic and political path. (Daily Pakistan Edit)
- There is a need for awareness campaigns about HIV since the HIV cases are rising across the country, especially in Sindh. There is also an urgent need to create HIV treatment facilities. The health department in Sindh should also discharge its duty honestly or else this infection will spread far and wide and would take more deaths in Sindh. (Sindh Express Edit)
- Now that Imran Khan’s dharna program has failed, it remains to be seen how long the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Government led by Shahbaz Sharif can survive. Imran Khan was the common factor to bring all parties in the then opposition together under the big banner of PDM. But now Imran is no longer a big force to bring down the Shahbaz government. In days to come major issues like new president, new senate chairman, vice-chairman senate and other key posts are expected to gather momentum and at that time MQM is likely to get more assertive in exchange of support on above issues and would want civic bodies in main cities like Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas and other main cities in Sindh under MQM. Most likely Zardari is not going to oblige. Likewise, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also likely to remind PML-N that he was assured the Presidential post once the new government settles down under PDM. If Zardari also stakes claim to the post of President, it will only add to Maulana’s discomfort. Likewise, PML-N had promised Akhtar Mengal action on Balochs’ issues, but will the establishment say yes to those issues? There are different constituents in Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). They also need to be kept together in a new government. There are 11 parties in the PDM government. Has any of these parries given thought to relief for people? I do not see anything happening for the good of coming generations especially when rulers turn robbers of exchequer. Nothing good can be expected from them for humanity. (Sindh Express, Dsastgir Bhati, May 29)
- On the political front, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sannallah has handled the situation very well on the dharna day and has thus won hearts. It is also being claimed all the obstacles coming in the way of government are taken care of by now. Imran Khan, who is getting no support from any side, is looking up to courts for a rescue. There is no indication of early poll. It looks like Imran Khan is helpless. He has called off his stir with the threat of returning after 6 days if his demands are not met, but that looks more of an empty threat. Whoever might be behind Imran Khan’s ultimatum do not look like translating that threat into reality. He does not look like returning with a stir now. He might have used the threat just to add to pressures on the government. Imran is keeping open all his options; his recent statements for conditional talks are also part of these options. (Kawish, Khadim M. May 29)
- We will have to take bold decisions to save the country and its economy from challenges due to crony capitalism and global lending institutions’ high-handedness. Shehbaz should look beyond IMF and the government should work out constitutional reforms that can help re-distribution of financial resources and budgetary allocations and resources for public good. The interior and external policies should be revisited. Cronies’ control on trade and industry be either done away with or minimized and the government should once again take the nationalization route or adopt constitutional measures to cut down private sector’s political and economic roles. Let there be laws also for accountability in the judiciary and the institutions. These are some tough decisions which neither the government of the day nor future governments would be able to take. For now, we see more unrest ahead and let us see as to where all this unrest amongst people ends. (Pahenji Akhbar, Shahid Jatoi, May 29)
- What are the alternatives to the PPP in Sindh? The reply is a one-liner. People in Sindh still look up to PPP as their favorite party. In other words, people themselves do not want any alternative to PPP. Political alliances against PPP are fast losing their sheen as is evident from the civic polls. The alliances against PPP have only one per cent participation. That is, their capacity to field candidates in civic polls is only one per cent. Let this matter be debated with more evidence and more arguments instead of saying that the Sindhis are “sold out” to uneducated landlords and elite sections. (Ibrat, Ishaq Soomro)
- People have hit the streets all across Sindh and are adopting novel protests to highlight their concern which is water centric. At some places, parents did not send their wards to schools Masjids remained locked at some other places. Punjab has always been indulging in high-handedness by taking away Sindh and Balochistan’s water. A look at Indus sends out a worrisome message and it is that if the present scenario continues, it would take a heavy toll on Sindh’s agriculture. The Sindh authorities should take up the issue effectively with the federal government. (Ibrat, Advocate Abdullah C)
- Whenever PPP committed mistakes, it faced peoples’ flak. Last time it wanted to bring a dual civic system in Sindh to appease MQM. But bowed to public criticism and rolled back the decision. This time, PPP has again done some deal with MQM, but peoples’ pressure is rising on PPP against going ahead with any such deal. Opposing PPP does not mean support to the likes of Imran Khan who is known for his dictatorial and fascist mindset these days. He continues to mislead people by giving Islamic touch to his statements. He even speaks lies so confidently that people from all age groups start believing him and start seeing a great political leader in him. (Sindh Express, Akhtar Hafeez)
- The life of the common man has become hell. He is unable to adjust to the rising prices. Medical treatment is not available. Police stations don’t listen to the complaints. It seems that the pressure cooker is about to burst. Rulers whether past or present lack a sense of governance. The competent people are sidelined and the incompetent people are given important posts. Nepotism is seen in every department. And people are suffering. (Dunya Daily-Asif Affan)
- Talks are taking place between Pakistan and India (under the aegis of Indus Treaty) these days. A five-member delegation led by Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali Shah arrived in New Delhi. Pakistan has objections to India’s plans for the Indus and Chenab rivers. There should also be a significant and meaningful dialogue with India. The general attitude of our rulers is that even important matters are not serious. Given the importance of water, there is a need to work on long-term plans in this regard. We have not worked on alternative energy sources and are suffering the consequences today. The constant rise in prices of petroleum products and the difficulties that governments face in meeting the country’s demand is no longer a secret. We must learn from these situations. If the rulers have time, they must think about it. This is not only the responsibility of the rulers but all the politicians should play their role. This needs to be discussed at the national level. By the way, there is inflation in the country that is increasing. After months of writing on this important subject, the government has changed. Instead of PTI, today there is a government of a dozen parties but inflation is not under anyone’s control. Although this strategy may not work, it is unfortunate that the past government and the current government appear on the same page in this regard. It would be nice if the problems of the common man were the most important thing for anyone who was ruling. Problems can be solved by spending some of the time politicians spend making statements and responding to them. Political and economic instability is on the rise in the country and in this time of instability people are also enjoying audio leaks. One audio after another is coming out. Earlier, audio allegedly was of a businessman friend of Asif Ali Zardari. Then the audio of Maryam Nawaz came out. As long as there is less debate, something like this will come up. Thus, the public’s attention will not be focused on the real issues. Those who are interested in these audios must think about what they will gain from listening to such audios. Will petrol start getting cheaper? Will flour become cheaper? Will ghee oil be available for free? If not pay attention to your work. (Akram Choudhary – Nawa-i-Waqt)
COLUMNS
