60 christians from China seek asylum in US: report

Pak Urdu Media Digest, Sept 19, 2022
NEWS
- Reliable sources indicate that Nawaz Sharif has given green signal to make General Asim Munir as new army chief. Sources also indicate that all parties in the ruling PDM have agreed on making Munir as new army chief. PM Shahbaz Sharif will issue notification to this effect soon after returning from abroad, the sources added. (Ibrat)
- Deputy Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (Zilla Sharqi), Murtaza Ghori, said that the only solution to the country’s problems is the Islamic system. As Muslims, it is our duty to establish and implement this system. Speaking at Sohrab Goth Town, he said the country is facing a severe flood situation due to government’s incompetence. There aid to the flood victims is swallowed by corrupt elements in the government. (Jasarat)
- Unknown armed men attacked the Fulak Sair police post in the Malam Jabba Valley of Swat late at night. The police also retaliated but the assailants escaped. (Jang)
- The Standing Committee of the National Assembly has taken serious note of the unusual spurt in the prices of medicines and the non-availability of essential medicines in the flood-affected areas. It called for an explanation from the authorities concerned. The committee ticked off the Drug Regulatory Authority expressing unhappiness at its working. (Jasarat)
- According to sources, PTI’s adversaries seem to be on the way to give a big shock to PTI. There are indications that some PTI members especially from South Punjab, will form a new political party. Jehangir Tareen and Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood have started the preparations for the break up, say sources. (Ibrat)
- Punjab government spokesman, Fayyaz ul Hasan, has said Maulana Fazlur Rahman is the biggest hypocrite politician of Pakistan. He has done Ph D in hypocrisy in the name of religion. He is an expert in Islam and Shariat for fulfilling his needs and his family’s needs. He has broken all records of corruption during the last 75 years by selling Islam and religion. He said that Maulana Fazal Ur Rahman is a black blot on the forehead of Pakistan’s religious circles. He was the instrument in toppling a legal government. (Dunya Daily)
- Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the big shots of corruption cases got themselves acquitted from accountability by killing the NAB. Speaking to the media in Islamabad he said that the real purpose of the imported government was NRO by ending corruption cases. We demand an early and fair election but the government is running away. The delay in holding elections will further retrogress the economy. (Intekhab Daily)
- PTI leader, Furrukh Habib, has said that the people of Pakistan are standing in solidarity with Imran Khan. In a tweet he said the imported government has given only back-breaking inflation, irrational price rise, and high electricity tariffs. It destroyed the economy, and increased unemployment during the last five months. He said that once again the country needs Imran Khan. (Intekhab Daily)
- Member of the Balochistan assembly Waja Sana Baloch has said that youths of Balochistan are deliberately being pushed out of employment. In comparison to other provinces Balochistan is more affected by backwardness, social inequality, terrorism, energy crisis and lack of employment opportunities. All these factors have created a feeling of inferiority in the Baloch youth. The lack of industries and factories and the closure of border trade have increased the problem of unemployment. The graduate youths of Balochistan are being ignored for important posts in Quetta. It is increasing the feelings of deprivation among them. (Intekhab Daily)
- Chairman of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal said people are fighting in Balochistan but no one asks why they are fighting? Do Pakistan’s think tanks ever wonder why they are fighting? Has Supreme Court ever taken Suo Moto notice on Balochistan issues? I have reached the point of hopelessness. My identity is most important to me. This land was not gifted to me by anyone. It is given to me by Allah. (Nawaiwaqt, Daily Jinnah)
- More than 25 lakh people have been affected by diseases in the flood affected areas across Sind. 8 people including children and women lost their lives due to various diseases during the last 24 hours. The World Health Organization has declared the post-flood situation in Pakistan as second disaster. (Ummat, Daily Jinnah)
- Awami National Party Lasbela and National Party Lasbela held a joint protest rally against non-construction of alternate road along the Hub bridge, and the increasing incidents of theft, robbery and murder in the city. The protest rally was led by Lala Manan Afghan (ANP), and Abdul Ghani Rind (NP). (Urdu Point)
- Price of floor has increased in Peshawar. A bag of 20 kg flour is costing now 2250 rupees, up by 300 rupees in a week. (Daily Pakistan, Urdu Point)
- The commander of a banned organization, Irshad Gul has been arrested in an alleged police encounter in Baldia Ittehad Town area of Karachi. He belongs to the banned outfit’s SWAT group, and is involved in street crime and robbery at the head of a ten-member gang. (Daily Pakistan)
- Moves are afoot to induct JUI in the Balochistan coalition government. Sources stated that Chief Minister invited JUI to join his government. Maulana Abdul Wasey will brief Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the offer. Sources said that Rehman is insisting on expelling PTI from the ruling coalition. (Jehan Pakistan)
EDITORIALS
- A new debate has started in the media on who has the authority to appoint the army chief. This followed the contention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan that the tenure of current incumbent should be extended until the new government comes to power. His argument is that the present prime minister being a fugitive on bail cannot appoint an army chief. The extension is a more delicate and sensitive matter than fresh appointment. After Imran Khan-speak, the army chief appointment has become a politicized. (Edit Jasarat)
- At least three suspected terrorists were killed in an anti-terror op based on a tip-off in the Sur-Kamar area of Jamrud on Saturday night. Two or three armed persons escaped during the exchange of intense fire. Two of the killed were identified as Ikramullah alias Mohsin and Mursala Khan alias Qari alias Irshad. According to APP news agency, the terrorists are affiliated with Daesh. (Edit Jang)
- Roofless flood-hit people should be provided tents without any delay. They should also be given mosquito nets and other essentials to protect their children. Besides malaria, dengue and diarrhea, other ailments in the flood affected areas are cough, cold and pneumonia. The authorities should be sympathetic towards the flood victims and help them in all respects. Hopefully, both, federal and Sindh governments will take note of the alarm raised by global organizations about health-related issues and will do everything possible to minimize loss of lives. (Ibrat, Edit)
- The PML-N leadership held a meeting in London where it was decided that the government would complete its term and that elections would be held on time. It was also decided that rehabilitation of flood-affected people and economy should receive undivided attention now. The ruling PDM coalition has been adamant right from the very first day that elections would be held on the due date, and the economy needed to be stabilized first. But during the last five months any improvement in the economy was not visible. Inflation has increased to its historical peak. Rising prices of food items and energy and decreasing opportunities for employment had crushed people. Postponing the election is not the solution. People need real relief from inflation. Something should be done in this direction. (Edit-Dunya Daily)
- The federal and provincial governments should create a coordinated and coordinated mechanism to deliver relief goods to the flood victims. The entire nation will have to unite for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. This is the need of the hour. (Edit, Daily Express)
- US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson, who recently visited Pakistan, briefed the US House of Representatives on the flood havoc and the plight of flood victims. In the affected areas water is in limited supply. Diseases are spreading rapidly. The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, also saw the devastation with his own eyes. And apprised the world body of the situation. The UN General Assembly is due to meet in the next few days. Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif will also address the UNGA session. He should make full use of this opportunity to inform the world about the disaster of floods in Pakistan and also shed light on the role of developed countries in global warming. (Edit, Nawaiwaqt)
- Shortage of flour has led to price increase across Pakistan from Quetta to Karachi and from Lahore to Peshawar by more than fifty percent. The Provincial Governments should control flour prices, and avert a possible food crisis. (Edits- Daily Pakistan, Jehan Pakistan)
- In a welcome move, the Punjab Government has decided to check growing drug menace in educational institutions. Management of schools should also be obliged to play their role in preventing this scourge. They must take action against such elements and provide information about persons involved in this business to the Police. (Daily Pakistan Edit)
COLUMNS
- The country seems to be split in two camps – one comprising of ruling coalition, and the second led by Imran Khan. The establishment is in between, listening to both camps. It and seems to be indicating no more experiments till next polls and hence for now there will be status quo. Thus, all the pressure being put forth by Imran Khan is falling flat. The meeting of Sharif brothers in London could have only added to Imran Khan’s discomfort. Sharifs have sent out a clear message that they will remain in power till next polls and none would succumb to Imran Khan’s pressures. If conditions will continue this way, the polls will only be in August next year and any important appointments during this period (upto next polls) would be decided by the current government. Statements from Imran Khan and his aides as to how one “Criminal” can appoint patriotic army chiefs, has triggered a lot of displeasure and anger around. The sources in the establishment tell that only the government of the day will decide on a new army chief. These sources also say even Imran Khan is facing foreign funding and other cases. Hence, before blaming others, Imran Khan should himself give a thought to charges made against him. If these cases are opened up, then none can save him, say sources. These sources in the establishment also say that the government of the day has been allowed to exercise all its constitutional powers and authority. Imran Khan is also being asked to keep low till the next polls. Otherwise, PTI members who are loyal to the establishment will be made more functional against Imran Khan. (Sindh Exp. Allah Bux Rathod)
- Some think the country is getting ready for a big revolution and PPP will get washed away but I think we have still not reached that stage. No doubt we have been looking for alternatives to PPP, but have done nothing concrete about it. Revolution is not something easy to come in countries where people are made to live on charity and aid. There are lakhs of women getting financial help from Income Support programs of the government. These women can be given jobs in factories. But they are happy at home and happier getting government’s financial aid. Now, when flood victims too are getting financial help from the government (from the PPP government in Sindh), how can we expect any revolution from these people? Pakistan is one such country where democracy has been usurped, where dictators have ruled the country for years more than PMs ruled. And, if any mob misbehaves with politicians and ministers and lodges complaints, that cannot be called a revolution. We cannot expect revolution from people staying in relief camps. (Sindh Exp. Akhtar Hafeez)
- We take the word “revolution” very lightly. For politicians and activists like Tahir Qadri, Imran Khan, and Fazl ur Rehman, “revolution” is akin to any and every protest. It is indeed very strange that our leading politicians mistake the success of any protest as having brought about a big revolution! It seems that there is no difference between our intellectually infant politicians and stubborn children. When our politicians mobilize handful activists on the roads, they start calling themselves revolutionaries. But, do we forget the basic fact that any and every political activity and movement in Pakistan takes place only with the establishment’s blessing? Even Imran Khan talks big these days about freedom and revolution. But soon after taking over power by the likes of Imran Khan, it does not take much to realise that their so-called “revolution” and talk about freedom are nothing but nexus with the establishment and largely aimed at frustrating and exhausting people so that people can be kept away from genuine revolution. There are two sections in our country who want to bring about a revolution. One is a section that is fed up with the government of the day and wants change and when they succeed in that pursuit, they call it the success of revolution. We have seen and read it too in the media. Another section is one who is fed up with the country and wants to get rid of it through revolution. We have seen such kinds in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Establishment often frowns and gets tough with such revolutionaries or pays them to buy their loyalties and peace with them. The conditions that we find today in Pakistan are the ones that we found in France and America before revolutions there. The rich are getting richer and the poor are poorer in Pakistan. We have an unpopular capitalist set up in the country. Our rulers stand exposed in the recent heavy rains and floods. People are very angry and are taking to ‘rasta roko’ against ministers and elected representatives at several places. I think times are not far away when people will rise and take some harsh action against rulers, sardars and kabila chiefs. It is because of dictators and tyrant rulers that country broke up into two parts. Keeping all this in mind, I would say Pakistan needs a revolution like the ones witnessed in France and America which can help rebuild a new social structure, and improve country’s financial scenario, where all are genuinely equal before law. That is the only way to take country to prosperity. (Pahenji, Tariq Azhar, Sept.18)
- There are whispers in political circles in Islamabad that some key personalities advised Imran Khan to re-establish ties with the establishment and that a meeting too has taken place between Imran Khan and establishment. The scenario can get little clearer if we take note of recent reconciliatory statements from President Alvi. With regards to one key appointment in November (of army chief), the constitution says the PM has to shortlist one from the list submitted to him. The interim arrangement being talked about by Imran Khan is unconstitutional and anything that is unconstitutional cannot be in the interest of the nation. (Ibrat, Kanwar Dilshad, Sept.18)
- The appointment of new army chief will be made by PM Shahbaz Sharif. It cannot be left to the new government as suggested by Imran Khan. PML -N and other parties in PDM government would surely want an army chief of their choice. Political observers, quoting sources in the government, say all parties in the PDM agree that the existing army chief should not be given an extension. But, so far there is no final decision on who should be the new army chief. PPP has left this matter to be decided by ML (N). PPP does not want to give any proposal in this connection. But, Shahbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and other leaders in the PDM are on the same page. Final decision is expected by month end or early next month. Imran Khan has suggested extension to current army chief till appointment of a new army chief by the new government. It means Imran Khan does not agree with PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah’s proposal that seniority should be decisive factor in the new army chief’s appointment. The establishment has not so far reacted to Imran Khan’s proposal. (Kawish, Munir Memon, Sept.17)
- The statements of Imran Khan and Siraj ul Haq about the appointment of the army chief are very meaningful. After being deprived of power through the constitutional method of no-confidence motion, Imran Khan began to target his political opponents and the establishment as well. He proposed the extension of tenure of the incumbent on an important post (Army chief) till the next elections. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has a different take. He has suggested that in the appointment of the Chief of the Army, a method similar to the appointment of the Chief Justice of the Judiciary should be adopted. Imran Khan has an immediate goal of power. Siraj has no immediate political interest. The possibility of Jamaat coming to power in the coming days is limited. If the government is deprived of the power to run important state affairs by virtue of these proposals, then the government will no longer be a government, but a local body. One of the arguments for depriving the government of important state powers is that rulers are corrupt. Such objections are a manifestation of ignorance of the state, constitution, politics and democratic values. No law is made keeping in mind a particular personality. Law is made for the state and the nation. (Farooq Adil, Daily Express)
- If social media is full of fire against elected representatives, there is nothing surprising about it. These days Bilawal is claiming to have got huge foreign aid for flood victims and says it is more than the relief collected by Imran Khan. But the question is where is all that relief and when will it reach the flood affected? There is no planning in sight for reaching out to people with this relief. Imran Khan hardly shows any concern for Sindh people. Political parties, like businessmen, want to exploit every situation for their gains and this time that situation has come in the form of a natural calamity. None cares for the people. Neither ML (N), nor JUI. The Sindh CM is visiting flood affected areas but there is no plan to help the needy. His ministers, Sindh law makers and even PPP members of the National Assembly (Parliament) are nowhere around. Whatever help is being received it is coming from private channels. People are helping one another either out of some personal relations or because of some social inclinations. After visiting Pakistan UN secretary general has appealed to the world community for help. Even the Pakistan PM has said that countries that are responsible for global disasters (due to environmental changes) must come forward with aid to Pakistan. Otherwise a big human tragedy is waiting to hit Pakistan, he warned. Is the PM suggesting that three provinces, namely Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan whose waters have been flowing into Sindh and causing floods should compensate Sindh? If Pakistan expects justice from world unto Pakistan, then justice be first done to Sindh that is suffering because of wrong policies and wrong acts of Punjab and federal government since 1947. (Pahenji, Sikandar Gulab Soomro, Sept.18)
- The deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is putting pressure on the Police. to fulfill their duty and maintain peace. In addition to the merged districts, attacks on police and check posts are increasing in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Swabi, Charsadda, Peshawar and Swat. The authorities should take immediate action before the water once again passes over the head. It is true that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have sacrificed more than 1850 officers in the line of duty during the last ten to fifteen years, but there is no plan of action for the protection of policemen and their families. (Alamgir Afridi, Jasarat)
- There is no check on prices in the country. Goods worth Rs.100 are being sold for Rs.500 these days. Inflated power bills are no less “killing” the consumers. Mariam and Nawaz Sharif too look upset with price rise. They have expressed their concern with the government of the day on several occasions. For God’s sake, have mercy and save nation. (Ibrat, Aijaz Ali Sagar) ###
