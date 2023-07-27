Hong Kong’s police force struggles to find new recruits amid crackdown on dissent

China FO Presser -July 27, 2023

China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning held a Regular Press Conference on July 27, 2023

Some Excerpts

China News Service: On July 26, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said while meeting the press in Tonga that China engaged in “problematic” behavior, “predatory” economic activities and investments that promote corruption in this region. Besides Blinken, many US senior officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also visited Pacific island countries recently. Some interpreted it as the US’s effort of increasing influence in the region to counter “China’s presence”. What’s your comment?

Mao Ning: The cooperation between China and Pacific island countries is open and transparent and fully respects countries’ sovereignty and will. We never attach any political strings and never target any third party. The cooperation has been welcomed and recognized by governments and peoples of Pacific Island countries.

Pacific island countries are not the “backyard” of any country. China is not interested in competing with any country for influence, or seeking the so-called “geopolitical presence” or “sphere of influence”. We hope that the US will provide genuine support for Pacific island countries and contribute to their development and stability.

Phoenix TV: The US Senate just passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which would require US companies to notify Washington about high-tech investments in China and other countries of concern. Do you have any comment?

Mao Ning: We firmly oppose the US slipping negative China-related content into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The economic cooperation between China and the US is mutually beneficial and win-win in nature. Arbitrarily placing curbs for normal investment activities in the industrial community and private sectors violates the principle of market economy, disrupts the global industrial and supply chains and will only end up hurting the US investors.

TASS: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Ankara yesterday. Did the two sides talk about the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and the Black Sea grain deal during the meeting? Can you share more information?

Mao Ning: Yesterday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Ankara. Director Wang Yi also held talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister. The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest. As for the Ukraine crisis and the Black Sea grain deal, the two sides agreed that these issues should be settled properly through dialogue and negotiation.?

Jiji Press: Before COVID-19 hit, China provided unilateral 15-day visa-free policy for citizens from Japan, Singapore and Brunei. On July 26, China resumed the visa-free policy for Singapore and Brunei without stressing reciprocity. Why has China not resumed the visa-free policy for Japanese citizens?

Mao Ning: We are in communication with Japan to further facilitate personnel exchanges between the two countries.

Reuters: China will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in October. Will Russian President Vladimir Putin visit China? Can the foreign ministry share more details?

Mao Ning: The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held this year, and we are in communication on this with our partners for the Belt and Road cooperation. Regarding the specific visit you mentioned, I have no information to offer at this moment.?

AFP: A coup happened in Niger, an African country. What’s your comment?

Mao Ning: We are closely following the development of the situation in Niger, and have noted the statements by the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States on this. China calls on relevant parties in Niger to act in the fundamental interest of the country and its people, solve differences peacefully through dialogue, restore order at an early date, and safeguard the overall peace, stability and development of the nation.

Asahi Shimbun: Yesterday, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Hongzhong visited the DPRK. Will he meet with Chairman Kim Jong-un?

Mao Ning: We will release information in a timely manner. Please check back for updates.

Reuters: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that China has rolled over a USD 2.4 billion loan to Islamabad for a period of two years. Can you confirm whether China has rolled over the loan and if so, what are the terms and conditions??

Mao Ning: I would like to refer you to the competent authorities for the details. More broadly, China and Pakistan are engaged in close economic and financial cooperation to help the country achieve stable and sustainable development.

