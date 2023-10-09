China FO presser – Oct 10, 2023

China FO presser – Oct 9, 2023

The Chinese foreign ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning held a Regular Press Conference on Oct 9, 2023

Some excerpts

Hubei Media Group: Recent devastating earthquakes that rocked western Afghanistan have taken 2,445 lives, injured nearly 10,000 people and caused heavy losses of property. China said it will do its best to assist in Afghanistan’s disaster-relief efforts in light of the country’s needs. Do you have any details to share with us?

Mao Ning: As Afghanistan’s close neighbor and true friend, China feels deeply for the Afghan people as they cope with the disaster. We have expressed sympathies at various levels and offered assistance through multiple channels to the country. The Red Cross Society of China has decided to provide emergency humanitarian aid in cash to the Afghan Red Crescent. We will continue to do what we can to assist Afghanistan in light of its needs and help the Afghan people pull through the difficulties.?

CGTN: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip has led to heavy casualties on both sides. What’s China’s comment??

Mao Ning: China is closely following the escalating conflict between Palestine and Israel. We’re deeply saddened by the civilian casualties and oppose and condemn acts that harm civilians. We oppose moves that escalate the conflict and destabilize the region and hope fighting will stop and peace will return soon. The international community needs to play an effective role to jointly help cool down the situation.

To end the cycle of conflict between Palestine and Israel, it is essential to restart the peace talks, implement the two-state solution and settle the Palestine question fully and properly through political means at an early date so as to take care of each party’s legitimate concerns. China will continue to work relentlessly with the international community towards this end.

CCTV: The scale of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict has exceeded that of previous ones. Does the Foreign Ministry have information regarding the extent of its impact on Chinese nationals there and the local Chinese community? What help will China give them?

Mao Ning: The Foreign Ministry activated the emergency consular protection mechanism immediately after the conflict broke out to coordinate and engage in work on protecting Chinese nationals and institutions in Palestine and Israel. Our Embassy in Israel and Office to Palestine have issued emergency safety alerts. They are staying in contact with Chinese nationals on the ground and doing everything they can to protect the safety of Chinese nationals and institutions there.

We remind Chinese nationals not to travel to Palestine or Israel and ask those already there to follow closely the security situation on the ground, take extra precaution, and avoid going outdoors. In case of emergencies, we urge them to contact the Chinese Embassy in Israel and the Office to Palestine for help.

O Globo: According to reports, the attacks committed on Saturday by the Islamic group Hamas has left over 700 dead, most of them civilians, and also dozens of kidnapped people were taken to Gaza. My question is, does the Chinese government consider those acts terrorist acts?

Mao Ning: China has stated its position on the current escalation of tensions between Palestine and Israel. We are deeply concerned over the escalation of tensions and violence and saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict. We oppose and condemn acts harming civilians. The priority now is to end hostilities and restore peace as soon as possible and work together to deescalate the situation.

Rudaw Media Network: I have two questions. What is the nature of your current relationship with both Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments, and if I may add: why haven’t we seen any Iraqi Prime Minister and Kurdish leaders in Beijing in recent years? The second question: China is an important actor in the Middle East and it could play a big role in resolving issues in the region. As you have a strong relationship with Syria and the Syrian President and hosted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad recently in China, how could you help to resolve the Kurdish issue in Syria in the frame of Syrian sovereignty???

Mao Ning: On your first question about China-Iraq relations, China and Iraq are strategic partners and have maintained close high-level exchanges in recent years with positive cooperation results in various fields. The then Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi paid a successful visit to China in 2019. Last December, President Xi Jinping had a successful meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani on the sidelines of the China-Arab States Summit and the two leaders reached important common understandings on deepening China-Iraq relations in the new era. China stands ready to enhance exchanges and cooperation with the central government and subnational governments at all levels in Iraq to further substantiate the China-Iraq strategic partnership.

On your second question about China-Syria relations, the two countries share profound traditional friendship. Over the past 67 years since China and Syria established diplomatic ties, the bilateral relationship has seen sound and steady growth. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad recently attended the the Opening Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders held meetings with him and they had in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest. The two heads of state jointly announced the establishment of China-Syria strategic partnership. China is ready to work with Syria under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state to further deepen political mutual trust and cooperation in various areas between the two countries to bring China-Syria relations to a new level.

Bloomberg: Can you tell me if President Xi Jinping will meet Senator Schumer and other US Senators who are here in China right now? Will Xi and Biden meet at APEC next month in San Francisco?

Mao Ning: I don’t have anything to share at the moment. Please check back for updates.

Al Jazeera: Western media and politicians call the Palestinians’ actions acts of terrorism without acknowledging the fact that these actions were taken in response to Israel’s military attacks on the Palestinians, in particular, the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Embassy of Israel in China said that it hopes China, Israel’s good friend, will condemn the acts of Palestine. How do you respond to this? Also, the US has announced that it is sending additional ammunition and military equipment to Israel. What’s your comment?

Mao Ning: On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China has always been on the side of equity and justice. As a friend to both Israel and Palestine, what we hope to see is the two countries living together in peace and enjoying security and growth together. The key to achieving that lies in the realization of the two-state solution and establishment of an independent State of Palestine.

On your second question, China believes that dialogue and negotiation is the fundamental way out. We call on all parties to stop the fighting immediately to avoid further escalation and deterioration of the situation.

The New York Times: Has China already, or will China soon, urge Iran to restrain Hamas? And also, will China encourage Hamas or ask Iran to encourage Hamas to release hostages??

Mao Ning: China has stated its position on the current situation between Palestine and Israel. We would like to once again call on relevant parties to immediately stop the fighting, protect civilians and avoid further deterioration of the situation.

Anadolu Agency: I think we have witnessed a series of escalation of violence this weekend after Hamas’ attacks against Israel in the occupied territories. And there are civilian casualties and civilians are being harmed from both sides. For the past year, China was active for a possible resumption of peace talks in the Middle East. So how do you think this escalation of violence will affect China’s efforts for the peace process in the region?

Mao Ning: We are saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict. We oppose and condemn this kind of acts. We believe it is imperative to stop the fighting as soon as possible, protect civilians and avoid further deterioration of the situation.

You mentioned China’s effort to facilitate dialogue for reconciliation in the Middle East. The most important thing we have learned from the recent reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran is that no matter how complex the issue is and how thorny the challenge is, as long as parties engage in equal-footed dialogue in the spirit of mutual respect, they will surely find a mutually acceptable solution. Violence for violence is not the answer. The international community needs to act with greater urgency, step up input into the Palestine question, facilitate the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel, and find a way to bring about enduring peace. China will continue to work relentlessly with the international community towards that end.?

Reuters: The Israeli embassy in Beijing said yesterday that it had expected to see “stronger condemnation” of Hamas from China, and that it “was not a time to call for a two-state solution”, after Hamas attacked Israel. Does the ministry have any further comment on these remarks from the embassy?

Mao Ning: On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China has always been on the side of equity and justice. As a friend to both Israel and Palestine, what we hope to see is the two countries living together in peace. The key to achieving that lies in the realization of the two-state solution. The most important thing at the moment is to stop the fighting as soon as possible, protect civilians and avoid further escalation.

Al Jazeera: Experts believe that the current Palestinian-Israeli situation may have a far-reaching impact on international relations, including the US-Saudi Defense Agreement, US support to Ukraine and the regional security landscape. As a permanent member of the Security Council, what political and diplomatic efforts will China make?

Mao Ning: China, like others, is closely following the developments. We always believe that for any issue, dialogue and negotiation is the way that will lead to a proper solution. The international community needs to work together for peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond. China is ready to work with others towards that end.

Anadolu Agency: China’s special envoy for the Middle East issue Zhai Jun had talks in April in Israel and Palestine and talked to different parties. I wonder if Hamas and other groups in Gaza were part of the talks and how these groups can fit in a peace process in the region?

Mao Ning: After Special Envoy Zhai Jun came back from the Middle East, we shared information on his trip. Let me say more broadly that China believes in dialogue and negotiation as the way to address each other’s concerns and realize reconciliation and cooperation.

The New York Times: You’ve talked about the importance of the international community gathering and trying to address the Israel-Gaza issue. With world leaders gathering in Beijing this month for the Belt and Road Forum, will China try to use that gathering to negotiate some kind of response or resolution of the Israel-Gaza conflict?

Mao Ning: China is ready to stay in touch with all parties to help deescalate the situation. We will continue to do our part for peace and stability in the Middle East.

Financial Times: US Senator Chuck Schumer has expressed disappointment with China’s response to the attacks on civilians and kidnapping of civilians by Hamas. Why doesn’t China condemn these attacks?

Mao Ning: We are saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict. We oppose and condemn violence and attacks against civilians. The priority now is to get fighting to stop and restore peace as soon as possible. We hope relevant parties in the international community will play an active role and work together to deescalate the situation.?

Anadolu Agency: It’s been reported that a Chinese-Israeli woman was kidnapped during a music festival near Gaza border. Is she a Chinese citizen? Can you confirm if she is?

Mao Ning: I have noted the media reports. China is opposed to violence and attacks against civilians. This has always been our position.

Rudaw Media Network: My question is regarding Turkish military operation in east Syria in the region under the control of a Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Force (SDF) that has gone on for six days today. What is China’s position on this??

Mao Ning: China is opposed to the use of force in international relations. The parties concerned need to respect and uphold Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

Reuters: The US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who was in Beijing right now has called on China to support Israel in the wake of a deadly Hamas attack on the country, saying that he was “disappointed” that Beijing showed no sympathy. How does the ministry respond to these remarks?

Mao Ning: China is closely following the recent escalation of tensions between Palestine and Israel. We are deeply saddened by the civilian casualties caused by the conflict and oppose and condemn acts that harm civilians. China opposes escalating the conflict and destabilizing the region. This position is consistent. We hope parties will stop the fighting and restore peace as soon as possible, and we hope relevant parties in the international community will jointly help deescalate the situation.

The New York Times: Following upon the question a moment ago, have you been able to verify the nationality of the young woman who is said to have been taken away on a motorcycle? Have you been able to verify whether or not she is a Chinese passport holder?

Mao Ning: We are still gathering information on this.

Anadolu Agency: Are there any Chinese citizens harmed or injured? Do you have any information about this over the weekend?

Mao Ning: Our Embassy in Israel and Office to the State of Palestine are maintaining contact with the Chinese nationals there and doing everything possible to provide assistance and keep them safe.

Global Times: Has China extended condolences after US Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away on September 28?

Mao Ning: During her lifetime, Senator Dianne Feinstein was committed to enabling better mutual understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the US. We express our deep condolences over her passing and extend sincere sympathies to her family. A message of condolences was sent by Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to her family.

Bloomberg: Can you tell me when the BRI forum will be taking place? What dates?

Mao Ning: We will release information in due course. Please follow our updates.

Reuters: I think others have asked about whether there were Chinese nationals injured in the conflict in Israel. Were there any deaths already so far?

Mao Ning: As I have said, our Embassy in Israel and Office to the State of Palestine are maintaining contact with the Chinese nationals and institutions there as they learn about the situation on the ground, provide assistance to Chinese nationals in need and do everything possible to keep them safe. https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/2511_665403/202310/t20231009_11158305.html