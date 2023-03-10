“China’s BRI nearing as multiple crunches limit China economically”

China: People forced to register on ‘Smart Religion’ app for worship in Henan province
Authorities in China’s Henan province are forcing Christians amongst others to register on ‘Smart Religion’ app for worship, says a media report.
Henan is home to one of China’s most vibrant Christian communities. Media reports say that the regulation system is required for all citizens seeking to worship, regardless of religion. They are however free to select their affiliation with a church, Buddhist temple, mosque, and others.
Smart Religion was developed by the Henan Province Ethnic and Religious Affairs Commission, reported Fox News.
Religious members of the public in Henan must fill out a government form and verify their place of worship before gathering with fellow believers, Fox News reported quoting Chinese human rights advocacy group ChinaAid.
“Applicants must fill in personal information, including name, phone number, ID number, permanent residence, occupation, and date of birth, before they can make a reservation,” the group said..
“Those who are allowed into the church must also have their temperature taken and show a reservation code,” it added.
While not explicitly illegal, religious worship is increasingly dangerous in China as government officials crack down on faith communities found unsatisfactory in patriotism or cultural assimilation.
Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities in Xinjiang have come under a government crackdown for a long while under the banner of counter-terrorism. The real purpose however was to forcibly assimilate the mostly Muslim ethnic minority group.
It is said that more than 1 million Uyghurs have been detained in “re-education” camps###
