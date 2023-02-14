China FO Presser, Feb 14, 2023

Top Story

China To Use Water As A Weapon To Put Pressure On India: Report

admin
2 Min
China To Use Water As A Weapon To Put Pressure On India: Report
Home » Top Story » China To Use Water As A Weapon To Put Pressure On India: Report

China is building a massive dam on the Mabuja Zambo River, just a few kilometres north of the India-Nepal border, to use as a weapon of war, according to The Geneva Daily.

Furthermore, China intends to construct an airport near this dam to aid Chinese Air Force movement.

With the occupation of Tibet, China has become the country with the most river to acquire and utilise. However, by polluting the river, building dams, and degrading the environment, Beijing can cause tensions in the near future and gain complete control over the water in the area, says the Geneva Daily.

Notably, the Brahmaputra River, also known as the “Yarlung Tsangpo,” originates in Tibet’s Chemayungdung glacier and flows into India, and Bangladesh.

According to government sources, China intends to build 20 dams to generate 60,000 MW at Yarlung Zambo (Brahmaputra) in Medog, near the border with Arunachal Pradesh, ostensibly to meet China’s carbon neutrality goal by 2060, according to the Geneva Daily.

The China Yangtze Power Company (CYPC) proposed constructing a massive tunnel beneath the ridge that separates the two arms of the Big Bend that would divert 50 billion cubic metres of water per year to the south-eastern slope, where it would cascade over nine cascading hydropower dams to generate 40,000 MW of peak power.

This has harmed the underground converging belts, potentially leading to earthquakes. According to The Geneva Daily, experts predict that it will have a negative impact on the lower riparian states, particularly India, including environmental consequences and the creation of artificial floods.

Water diversion may once again put a strain on India’s agricultural needs in the northeast, and mismanagement may result in overflows and floods in India. It may also have an adverse effect on the food security and livelihood of people living across the river. Experts have warned that dam construction could cause the river to lose silt, reducing agricultural productivity.

China agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India and Bangladesh to share hydrological data from three upstream monitoring stations on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet during each monsoon season from May 15 to October 15. While China sells hydrological data, India gives it away for free to its neighbours, according to The Geneva Daily.

Beijing, on the other hand, has ceased providing hydrological data to India since the 2017 China-India border standoff, also known as the Doklam issue, over China’s construction of a route in Doklam, adjacent to the Donglang tri-junction boundary.

This hydrological data is critical for the Indian side in order to predict or prepare for floods and mitigate flood damage.

Although Beijing claimed that the alleged lack of data sharing with India was due to renovation, the same data has consistently been provided to Bangladesh at no cost. Beijing is clearly weaponizing the Brahmaputra River by undermining the Indian state’s overall establishment.

Military experts in New Delhi have stressed what they see as the significant security implications of a disputed giant dam near the Indian border, as the Chinese attempt to link water issues with broader border disputes in order to put pressure on India, reported The Geneva Daily.

China FO Presser, Feb 14, 2023
China FO Presser
China FO Presser, Feb 14, 2023
10 Min
Xinjiang state security police detain outspoken ethnic Kazakh musician
NewsTop Story
Xinjiang state security police detain outspoken ethnic Kazakh musician
4 Min
Xinjiang governor cancels Europe trip after outcry from politicians and activists
News
Xinjiang governor cancels Europe trip after outcry from politicians and activists
2 Min
‘Slump’ at Chinese factories will lead to ‘greater labor unrest’
News
‘Slump’ at Chinese factories will lead to ‘greater labor unrest’
3 Min
Chinese crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them
News
Chinese crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them
2 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Feb 14, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Feb 14, 2023
12 Min
<strong>Chinese FO Presser, Feb 13, 2023</strong>
China FO Presser
Chinese FO Presser, Feb 13, 2023
13 Min
Chinese balloon capable of gathering intelligence: US
News
Chinese balloon capable of gathering intelligence: US
3 Min
Uyghur rights advocates gather at US Capitol to urge for awareness, legislation
News
Uyghur rights advocates gather at US Capitol to urge for awareness, legislation
2 Min
Nepal: Locals up in arms against China’s Damak Industrial Park
News
Nepal: Locals up in arms against China’s Damak Industrial Park
2 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Feb 13, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Feb 13, 2023
9 Min
Centre for Chinese scam networks
NewsTop Story
Centre for Chinese scam networks
5 Min
US sanctions on six Chinese companies linked to military
News
US sanctions on six Chinese companies linked to military
3 Min
CPEC projects on slow down mode in Pakistan
News
CPEC projects on slow down mode in Pakistan
1 Min
US says China balloon equipped for intel, part of spy program aimed at 40 countries
News
US says China balloon equipped for intel, part of spy program aimed at 40 countries
4 Min
North China’s small towns, rural areas struggle with winter-induced crisis
News
North China’s small towns, rural areas struggle with winter-induced crisis
2 Min
State Dept Presser, Feb 10, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Feb 10, 2023
14 Min
With China worries, ASEAN sees India more favourably as a strategic partner
NewsTop Story
With China worries, ASEAN sees India more favourably as a strategic partner
2 Min