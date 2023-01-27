State Department press briefing, Jan 27, 2023

News

Chinese authorities detain Tibetan writer for contacting people in exile

admin
2 Min
Chinese authorities detain Tibetan writer for contacting people in exile
Home » News » Chinese authorities detain Tibetan writer for contacting people in exile

Chinese authorities in Tibet have detained a 30-year-old Tibetan writer and former teacher for allegedly contacting exiles outside the country, sources told Radio Free Asia. 

 
The writer, known only as Palgon, was arrested at his home in August 2022 and has been incommunicado ever since. “There is still no information on where he is being held at the moment,” a source inside Tibet told RFA.  
 
“His family members were also not informed or given proper reasons for his arrest other than Palgon’s contact with people in exile to offer prayers to His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” the source added, insisting on anonymity for security reasons.  
 
Palgon is from the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in China’s southeastern Qinghai province. He was an elementary school teacher in the prefecture’s Pema county, but he later resigned from his role and continued as an independent writer. 

 
“Palgon usually is very active on social media platforms and audio chat groups where he writes and engages,” another source inside Tibet told RFA.  
 
Over the last few months, RFA has reported on China’s arrests of monks, writers, young protestors, and other Tibetan figures in a wide-ranging crackdown. Those detained will often be held incommunicado for months before being sentenced. 
 
Dawa Tsering, director of the India-based Tibet Policy Institute, told RFA that the arrest shows China’s attempts to block Tibetans from communicating with the outside world.

 
“The Chinese government does not want the international communities to know about the harsh policies that they have been implementing on Tibetans in terms of religion, culture, and language,” he said.  
 
Sangay Kyap, a Spain-based researcher at the Tibetan Center for Human Rights and Democracy, said the detentions of those who contact exiles serve “to disconnect the two, and also an attempt to obstruct the influence of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and other religious figures inside Tibet whom Tibetans revere”. 
 
RFA contacted police in Pema County and Golog prefecture, but they were not available for comment on this story. 

—-From Radio Free Asia

State Department press briefing, Jan 27, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Department press briefing, Jan 27, 2023
14 Min
China’s state-owned enterprises aiding Russia were caught by the United States
News
China’s state-owned enterprises aiding Russia were caught by the United States
2 Min
China manufacturing output fell 3.1% year-on-year in Dec 
News
China manufacturing output fell 3.1% year-on-year in Dec 
1 Min
US-based Uyghur man calls on China to release his 19-year-old sister
News
US-based Uyghur man calls on China to release his 19-year-old sister
3 Min
Is China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy in retreat? Perhaps in words, but not actions
Commentaries
Is China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy in retreat? Perhaps in words, but not actions
4 Min
Hong Kong political journal editor arrested in China on ‘illegal business’ charge
News
Hong Kong political journal editor arrested in China on ‘illegal business’ charge
3 Min
Uyghurs strike back at pro-Chinese agenda propagated by Islamic clerics
Top Story
Uyghurs strike back at pro-Chinese agenda propagated by Islamic clerics
2 Min
China’s mining ambitions in Afghanistan haunted by militants
News
China’s mining ambitions in Afghanistan haunted by militants
3 Min
Chinese company destroying Sri Lankan fishing community 
Top Story
Chinese company destroying Sri Lankan fishing community 
3 Min
China Exim Bank allows Lanka to defer debt repayment 
News
China Exim Bank allows Lanka to defer debt repayment 
1 Min
“China-India border situation stable at the moment”: Vice FM Sun Weidong
News
“China-India border situation stable at the moment”: Vice FM Sun Weidong
2 Min
State Dept Press Briefing, Jan 26, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Press Briefing, Jan 26, 2023
25 Min
US supports constructive engagement between India and Pakistan: State Dept
US State Dept Presser
US supports constructive engagement between India and Pakistan: State Dept
38 Min
<strong>Nuisance on Flights</strong>
Commentaries
Nuisance on Flights
4 Min
Yellen in Zambia to Discuss Debt to China, Public Health
News
Yellen in Zambia to Discuss Debt to China, Public Health
2 Min
Chinese military vessels and aircraft approach Taiwan space again: Taipei
News
Chinese military vessels and aircraft approach Taiwan space again: Taipei
2 Min
The CCP will disappear in history sooner or later, says Chris Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong
News
The CCP will disappear in history sooner or later, says Chris Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong
2 Min
China’s drug-pricing policy impedes biotech profits
News
China’s drug-pricing policy impedes biotech profits
3 Min