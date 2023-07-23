From “Lying Flat” to “Lying Down” Chinese Youth’s Pessimism Intensifies

News

CPC politburo member Yuan Jiajun in Nepal

admin
1 Min
CPC politburo member Yuan Jiajun in Nepal
Home » News » CPC politburo member Yuan Jiajun in Nepal

Yuan Jiajun, politburo member of the Communist Party of China, arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday leading a 26-member delegation.

The Chinese leader was welcomed by Dev Gurung, general secretary of the CPN (Maoist Centre), and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song.

Yuan arrived in Kathmandu after completing his visit to Sri Lanka where he had met several Sri Lankan leaders, including former president Mahinda Rajapaksa. Ahead of his visit, a CPC delegation arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday via a Sri Lankan Air flight in order to lay the ground for Yuan’s visit.

Yuan is visiting Nepal at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a CPN-UML leader said, adding that Yuan is considered to be the future leader of the CPC.

According to Chinese media reports, President Xi Jinping had in December last year inducted Yuan into the CPC’s 24-member politburo due to his strong background in science and technology and aerospace engineering. Yuan will be the senior-most CPC official visiting Kathmandu after the formation of the Pushpa Dahal-led government in December last year.

The CPC delegation will meet President Ramchandra Paudel, Foreign Minister NP Saud and senior leaders of various political parties. The Chinese leader is scheduled to meet the President at 3pm, according to the President’s Office.

Besides meeting party leaders, the Chinese delegation is likely to invite Nepal’s participation to the “Belt and Road (Chongqing) International Consumer Goods Expo” being co-hosted by the Supply and Marketing Cooperation Industry Branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the China Cooperation Times. The event is scheduled to be held at the Chongqing International Expo Centre from September 22 to 24.

  • From The Kathmandu Post,July 23;

https://kathmandupost.com/national/2023/07/23/cpc-politburo-member-yuan-jiajun-arrives-in-nepal

From “Lying Flat” to “Lying Down” Chinese Youth’s Pessimism Intensifies
NewsTop Story
From “Lying Flat” to “Lying Down” Chinese Youth’s Pessimism Intensifies
2 Min
Beijing ‘fine-tuning’ economic data
News
Beijing ‘fine-tuning’ economic data
3 Min
Xi Jinping puts China’s military focus back on toeing Communist Party line
News
Xi Jinping puts China’s military focus back on toeing Communist Party line
3 Min
<strong>Social Responsibility of Broadcast Media</strong>
Commentaries
Social Responsibility of Broadcast Media
6 Min
Malawi Court Orders Chinese Child Exploiter to Leave
News
Malawi Court Orders Chinese Child Exploiter to Leave
3 Min
Xi worry: ‘CCP will follow in footsteps of Communist Party of Soviet Union’
Commentaries
Xi worry: ‘CCP will follow in footsteps of Communist Party of Soviet Union’
2 Min
China Is Helping Modernize the Pakistan Navy
Commentaries
China Is Helping Modernize the Pakistan Navy
4 Min
China’s food-security drive to feed its people
News
China’s food-security drive to feed its people
4 Min
Chinese-run crime hubs of Myanmar conning the world: Report
News
Chinese-run crime hubs of Myanmar conning the world: Report
8 Min
‘China pressured Turkey to bust Uyghur bookseller’: report
News
‘China pressured Turkey to bust Uyghur bookseller’: report
6 Min
State Dept Press Briefing, July 20, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Press Briefing, July 20, 2023
10 Min
State Dept Press Briefing- July 19, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Press Briefing- July 19, 2023
14 Min
China rolls back its Hong Kong guarantees
CommentariesTop Story
China rolls back its Hong Kong guarantees
4 Min
State Dept Press Briefing – July 18, 2023  
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Press Briefing – July 18, 2023  
15 Min
US bill to punish enablers of Uyghur human rights violations in China
News
US bill to punish enablers of Uyghur human rights violations in China
3 Min
State Dept Presser July 17, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser July 17, 2023
11 Min
China, Tibet, and The Dalai Lama
CommentariesTop Story
China, Tibet, and The Dalai Lama
4 Min
<strong>Facing abuse, teenage Uyghur girls are forced to work in a Xinjiang garment factory</strong>
NewsTop Story
Facing abuse, teenage Uyghur girls are forced to work in a Xinjiang garment factory
5 Min